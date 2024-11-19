Kendall Jenner Is in Her Miniskirt Era—These Are Her 5 Shoe Styles That Match Perfectly

With a front-row seat—and often a backstage pass—to fashion's most in-demand runway shows, Kendall Jenner is one of the few members of fashion's inner circle I return to for styling inspiration season after season. Counting famed designers and celebrity stylists amongst her nearest and dearest, if the model isn't witnessing the creation of the freshest trends, she's setting them.

While Jenner takes a relatively laid-back and minimal approach to her daily looks, she's also partial to the occasional new-season trend, making her the perfect muse for easy outfit inspiration. Now, as we move further into the winter season I'm inspired to give my wardrobe a Jenner-approved refresh, and her recent outfits have convinced me that a chic, simple miniskirt is the perfect place to start. Styling pretty minis in a range of colours and cuts, I wanted to wrap my head around the specific shoe trends that Jenner always pairs with her favourite short skirts.

If you're also interested in exactly how Jenner makes a miniskirt look chic every single time, read on to discover the 5 shoe pairings she loves to wear with them.

1. MINISKIRT+ KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Style Notes: Spotted out just this week wearing an all-black ensemble, Jenner styled her chic black mini with a tall pair of tonal knee-high boots. A classic combination that fashion people come back to across the coldest months, Jenner's two-piece look was simple enough to suit her laid-back style, but elevated enough to see her through her evening occasion.

2. MINISKIRT + LOW-HEEL COURT SHOES

Style Notes: Sorry ballet flats, but this season fashion people are embracing the outfit-enhancing potential of a sleek court shoe. Adding the most sophisticated energy to their daily styling, the elegant shoe trend will elongate any outfit—making it the perfect pairing for a thigh-skimming skirt.

3. MINISKIRT + BROGUES

Style Notes: If you're looking for a shoe to make your favourite miniskirts feel more wearable for the day-to-day, then a polished lace-up style in the perfect place to start. With a flat shape and a smart finish, these smart shoes will make your minis feel so much more wearable.

4. MINISKIRT + SHEARLING-LINED BOOTS

Style Notes: As we move further into the coldest season, obtaining and retaining warmth becomes my number one priority, and my years of chilly winters have made me appreciate that there's no shoe more up to the job than a fur-lined boot. Copy Jenner's lead and style with a fuzzy skirt, otherwise pair with a wool mini and tights for a winter-ready silhouette—it's very Y2K and the most daring of her combos, but if you're willing to give it a try, so am I.

5. MINISKIRT + ANKLE BOOTS

Style Notes: Sometimes the simplest combinations really are the best, and a miniskirt and ankle boots outfit is one that I'll never tire of. To achieve streamlined a look style your shoes and skirt in a matching shade, and pair with tonal tights for a cohesive silhouette.

