Kendall Jenner Is in Her Miniskirt Era—These Are Her 5 Shoe Styles That Match Perfectly
With a front-row seat—and often a backstage pass—to fashion's most in-demand runway shows, Kendall Jenner is one of the few members of fashion's inner circle I return to for styling inspiration season after season. Counting famed designers and celebrity stylists amongst her nearest and dearest, if the model isn't witnessing the creation of the freshest trends, she's setting them.
While Jenner takes a relatively laid-back and minimal approach to her daily looks, she's also partial to the occasional new-season trend, making her the perfect muse for easy outfit inspiration. Now, as we move further into the winter season I'm inspired to give my wardrobe a Jenner-approved refresh, and her recent outfits have convinced me that a chic, simple miniskirt is the perfect place to start. Styling pretty minis in a range of colours and cuts, I wanted to wrap my head around the specific shoe trends that Jenner always pairs with her favourite short skirts.
If you're also interested in exactly how Jenner makes a miniskirt look chic every single time, read on to discover the 5 shoe pairings she loves to wear with them.
1. MINISKIRT+ KNEE-HIGH BOOTS
Style Notes: Spotted out just this week wearing an all-black ensemble, Jenner styled her chic black mini with a tall pair of tonal knee-high boots. A classic combination that fashion people come back to across the coldest months, Jenner's two-piece look was simple enough to suit her laid-back style, but elevated enough to see her through her evening occasion.
SHOP MINISKIRTS AND KNEE-HIGH BOOTS:
2. MINISKIRT + LOW-HEEL COURT SHOES
Style Notes: Sorry ballet flats, but this season fashion people are embracing the outfit-enhancing potential of a sleek court shoe. Adding the most sophisticated energy to their daily styling, the elegant shoe trend will elongate any outfit—making it the perfect pairing for a thigh-skimming skirt.
SHOP MINISKIRTS AND COURT SHOES:
These little heels are perfect for party season styling.
A classic piece you can wear during the summer months too.
3. MINISKIRT + BROGUES
Style Notes: If you're looking for a shoe to make your favourite miniskirts feel more wearable for the day-to-day, then a polished lace-up style in the perfect place to start. With a flat shape and a smart finish, these smart shoes will make your minis feel so much more wearable.
SHOP MINISKIRTS + LACE-UP SHOES
Layer this with thick tights and knee boots for a cosy winter look.
4. MINISKIRT + SHEARLING-LINED BOOTS
Style Notes: As we move further into the coldest season, obtaining and retaining warmth becomes my number one priority, and my years of chilly winters have made me appreciate that there's no shoe more up to the job than a fur-lined boot. Copy Jenner's lead and style with a fuzzy skirt, otherwise pair with a wool mini and tights for a winter-ready silhouette—it's very Y2K and the most daring of her combos, but if you're willing to give it a try, so am I.
SHOP MINISKIRTS + SHEARLING-LINED BOOTS
5. MINISKIRT + ANKLE BOOTS
Style Notes: Sometimes the simplest combinations really are the best, and a miniskirt and ankle boots outfit is one that I'll never tire of. To achieve streamlined a look style your shoes and skirt in a matching shade, and pair with tonal tights for a cohesive silhouette.
SHOP MINISKIRTS + ANKLE BOOTS
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
