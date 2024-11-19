Kendall Jenner Is in Her Miniskirt Era—These Are Her 5 Shoe Styles That Match Perfectly

With a front-row seat—and often a backstage pass—to fashion's most in-demand runway shows, Kendall Jenner is one of the few members of fashion's inner circle I return to for styling inspiration season after season. Counting famed designers and celebrity stylists amongst her nearest and dearest, if the model isn't witnessing the creation of the freshest trends, she's setting them.

While Jenner takes a relatively laid-back and minimal approach to her daily looks, she's also partial to the occasional new-season trend, making her the perfect muse for easy outfit inspiration. Now, as we move further into the winter season I'm inspired to give my wardrobe a Jenner-approved refresh, and her recent outfits have convinced me that a chic, simple miniskirt is the perfect place to start. Styling pretty minis in a range of colours and cuts, I wanted to wrap my head around the specific shoe trends that Jenner always pairs with her favourite short skirts.

If you're also interested in exactly how Jenner makes a miniskirt look chic every single time, read on to discover the 5 shoe pairings she loves to wear with them.

1. MINISKIRT+ KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Kendall Jenner wears a miniskirt with black knee-high boots

Style Notes: Spotted out just this week wearing an all-black ensemble, Jenner styled her chic black mini with a tall pair of tonal knee-high boots. A classic combination that fashion people come back to across the coldest months, Jenner's two-piece look was simple enough to suit her laid-back style, but elevated enough to see her through her evening occasion.

SHOP MINISKIRTS AND KNEE-HIGH BOOTS:

Carla Low Waist Skirt
Reformation
Carla Low Waist Skirt

This also comes in 10(!) other shades.

Stitched High-Heel Boots
Zara
Stitched High-Heel Boots

Style with a miniskirt or pair with a flowing dress.

Shell-Panel A-Line Mini Skirt
COS
Shell-Panel A-Line Mini Skirt

In my opinion a simple black skirt is a wardrobe non-negotiable.

Topshop Taz Premium Leather Knee High Heeled Boots in Burgundy
Topshop
Knee High Heeled Boots

These also come in burgundy.

2. MINISKIRT + LOW-HEEL COURT SHOES

Kendall Jenner wears a white miniskirt with black pumps

Style Notes: Sorry ballet flats, but this season fashion people are embracing the outfit-enhancing potential of a sleek court shoe. Adding the most sophisticated energy to their daily styling, the elegant shoe trend will elongate any outfit—making it the perfect pairing for a thigh-skimming skirt.

SHOP MINISKIRTS AND COURT SHOES:

Veranda Linen Skirt
Reformation
Veranda Linen Skirt

Stye with the matching vest or wear this with a roomy knit.

Kitten Heel Pointed Court Shoes
M&S Collection
Kitten Heel Pointed Court Shoes

These little heels are perfect for party season styling.

Agda Recycled Leather-Blend Mini Skirt
AGOLDE
Agda Recycled Leather-Blend Mini Skirt

A classic piece you can wear during the summer months too.

Point-Toe Pumps
& Other Stories
Point-Toe Pumps

These also come in a mesh style.

3. MINISKIRT + BROGUES

Kendall Jenner wears a miniskirt with brogues and a V-neck sweater

Style Notes: If you're looking for a shoe to make your favourite miniskirts feel more wearable for the day-to-day, then a polished lace-up style in the perfect place to start. With a flat shape and a smart finish, these smart shoes will make your minis feel so much more wearable.

SHOP MINISKIRTS + LACE-UP SHOES

sezane,

Sezane
Malia Skirt

This light beige shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Leather Brogues
& Other Stories
Leather Brogues

Style with a miniskirt or pair with tailored trousers.

High-Waist Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
High-Waist Mini Skirt

Layer this with thick tights and knee boots for a cosy winter look.

Mango Paris Oxford Shoes, Black
Mango
Paris Oxford Shoes

These are well on their way to selling out.

4. MINISKIRT + SHEARLING-LINED BOOTS

Kendall Jenner wears a miniskirt

Style Notes: As we move further into the coldest season, obtaining and retaining warmth becomes my number one priority, and my years of chilly winters have made me appreciate that there's no shoe more up to the job than a fur-lined boot. Copy Jenner's lead and style with a fuzzy skirt, otherwise pair with a wool mini and tights for a winter-ready silhouette—it's very Y2K and the most daring of her combos, but if you're willing to give it a try, so am I.

SHOP MINISKIRTS + SHEARLING-LINED BOOTS

Shearling-Trimmed Leather Miniskirt
Blumarine
Shearling-Trimmed Leather Miniskirt

Shop the miniskirt Kendall loves.

Fumé Leather Boots
Miu Miu
Fumé Leather Boots

These cosy boots are ideal for mid-winter styling.

Wool Mini Skirt
Arket
Wool Mini Skirt

The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

Kallie Lamb Fur Calf Nappa Black
Anonymous Copenhagen
Kallie Lamb Fur Calf Nappa Black

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

5. MINISKIRT + ANKLE BOOTS

Kendall Jenner wears a miniskirt

Style Notes: Sometimes the simplest combinations really are the best, and a miniskirt and ankle boots outfit is one that I'll never tire of. To achieve streamlined a look style your shoes and skirt in a matching shade, and pair with tonal tights for a cohesive silhouette.

SHOP MINISKIRTS + ANKLE BOOTS

Short Skirt With Belt
Zara
Short Skirt With Belt

Style with the matching belt or wear this without.

Pointed Ankle Boots
H&M
Pointed Ankle Boots

Trust me—these won't stay in stock for long.

Low Mini Skirt
Weekday
Low Mini Skirt

Style with a draped blouse or wear with a comfy knit.

+ Net Sustain the Mid Heel Leather Ankle Boots
Toteme
Mid Heel Leather Ankle Boots

These also come in three other shades.

