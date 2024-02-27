Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Versatile Jacket Trend That Will Dominate This Spring

There are many ways to describe Victoria Beckham: designer, style icon and international pop star all spring to mind. But one thing I was sure she wasn't is an outfit repeater, so I was pleasantly surprised to see her shopping her own wardrobe on her recent trip to Paris.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckham stepped out in a wet-weather-ready outfit comprising a cargo-style jacket in a deep olive shade with a full hood and cinch-waist detail. Ideal for the early spring days that often bring heavy and unpredictable showers, the trusty cover-up nods to the growing olive colour trend whilst tapping into a utilitarian theme. Having previously been spotted in the jacket for a trip to the airport, Beckham wore her current favourite outerwear item again with a pair of hybrid leggings-boots from Balenciaga, maintaining a minimal and sleek silhouette, as per her signature style.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Appearing over the S/S '24 runways, khaki jackets were picked up at Prada, JW Anderson, Sacai, and of course, Victoria Beckham. Styling well with tonal layers, knee-high socks and hardy loafers, it seems the parka-adjacent piece, which was once a staple in every woman's wardrobe during the 2010s, is set for a revival this spring.

(Image credit: ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

Whilst Beckham chose to style hers with black leggings and beige heels (alongside a pair of crutches and a surgical boot thanks to her broken foot), the spring jacket would also look super chic worn with straight-leg jeans or trending loose-leg track pants.

(Image credit: ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

Whilst Victoria Beckham's exact jacket from her namesake brand isn't available for purchase just yet, I've rounded up the best spring jackets in a similar palette available to shop now.

SHOP CARGO JACKETS:

Toteme Cotton Cargo Jacket £480 SHOP NOW The oversized pockets add a utilitarian edge.

Mango Worn-Effect Parka £90 SHOP NOW Style with wide baggy jeans or stirrup leggings.

Reformation Marco Bomber Jacket in Dark Olive £198 SHOP NOW This also comes in a light cream shade.

Ba&Sh Caly Quilted Denim Jacket in Green £260 SHOP NOW This would look chic with black jeans or a white cotton skirt.

L'Agence Yari Denim Jacket £600 SHOP NOW I like the cleaner cut of this one.

Sézane Will Jacket in Khaki £105 SHOP NOW This comes in a whopping 21 other colours.

The Attico Fern Camouflage-Print Denim Jacket £1150 SHOP NOW Style with the matching miniskirt or pair with simple straight-leg jeans and let the jacket do the talking. Shop the matching Fay Camouflage-Print Cotton-Canvas Mini Skirt (£570).