Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Versatile Jacket Trend That Will Dominate This Spring

By Natalie Munro
published

There are many ways to describe Victoria Beckham: designer, style icon and international pop star all spring to mind. But one thing I was sure she wasn't is an outfit repeater, so I was pleasantly surprised to see her shopping her own wardrobe on her recent trip to Paris.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckham stepped out in a wet-weather-ready outfit comprising a cargo-style jacket in a deep olive shade with a full hood and cinch-waist detail. Ideal for the early spring days that often bring heavy and unpredictable showers, the trusty cover-up nods to the growing olive colour trend whilst tapping into a utilitarian theme. Having previously been spotted in the jacket for a trip to the airport, Beckham wore her current favourite outerwear item again with a pair of hybrid leggings-boots from Balenciaga, maintaining a minimal and sleek silhouette, as per her signature style.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Appearing over the S/S '24 runways, khaki jackets were picked up at Prada, JW Anderson, Sacai, and of course, Victoria Beckham. Styling well with tonal layers, knee-high socks and hardy loafers, it seems the parka-adjacent piece, which was once a staple in every woman's wardrobe during the 2010s, is set for a revival this spring.

Prada runway

(Image credit: ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

Whilst Beckham chose to style hers with black leggings and beige heels (alongside a pair of crutches and a surgical boot thanks to her broken foot), the spring jacket would also look super chic worn with straight-leg jeans or trending loose-leg track pants.

Victoria Beckham runway

(Image credit: ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

Whilst Victoria Beckham's exact jacket from her namesake brand isn't available for purchase just yet, I've rounded up the best spring jackets in a similar palette available to shop now.

SHOP CARGO JACKETS:

jacket
Toteme
Cotton Cargo Jacket

The oversized pockets add a utilitarian edge.

jacket
Mango
Worn-Effect Parka

Style with wide baggy jeans or stirrup leggings.

Marco Bomber Jacket
Reformation
Marco Bomber Jacket in Dark Olive

This also comes in a light cream shade.

jacket
Ba&Sh
Caly Quilted Denim Jacket in Green

This would look chic with black jeans or a white cotton skirt.

jacket
L'Agence
Yari Denim Jacket

I like the cleaner cut of this one.

khaki jacket
Sézane
Will Jacket in Khaki

This comes in a whopping 21 other colours.

jacket
The Attico
Fern Camouflage-Print Denim Jacket

Style with the matching miniskirt or pair with simple straight-leg jeans and let the jacket do the talking.

Shop the matching Fay Camouflage-Print Cotton-Canvas Mini Skirt (£570).

Khaki Utility Jacket
River Island
Khaki Utility Jacket

This cropped jacket styles well with high-waisted trousers or jeans.

Explore More:
Victoria Beckham Jackets
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸