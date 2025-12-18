My Friends Always Compliment Me When I Wear This Elegant Zara Blazer—It Won't Be in Stock for Long

I'd describe my personal style as minimalist, structured and elegant. If that sounds similar to your own, then I've found a blazer you'll want to know all about. In my search to build my 2026 capsule wardrobe, I realised I was yet to add a classic blazer to my collection, but wanted something with a slight point of difference to bring a contemporary edge. Now, I've found exactly what I was searching for in Zara's high-neck wool-blend blazer.
There's been a particular focus on necklines over the past few months. The funnel-neck trend swiftly took over, accentuating coats and integrated into beloved knitwear, and it was only a matter of time before some version of this was applied to all our favourite outerwear. Now, brands have brought high necklines to the classic blazer, and Zara's style has seriously impressed me.
As far as capsule wardrobe heroes go, the blazer is one we consistently come back to, and for good reason. The structured form brings instant polish to all outfits, whether sharp tailoring or slouchy denim. Now, Zara takes it one step further, accentuating the silhouette with boxy padded shoulders to add extra emphasis to the form of this blazer. Adding the button near the collar also creates a wrap effect, which looks incredibly chic. As a minimalist, the absence of bold colour or patterns means that structure and shape become eye-catching details, and this blazer is sure to turn heads.
The silhouette is slightly oversized, which you can see here. I tend to wear a size small on top and am 5'2", but here I tried the size medium as I like the oversized fit. The feel is lightweight, ready to be layered up with thermal knits now, thrown over a simple Tee when the weather turns around spring, or worn simply over your shoulders on a summer's evening. Yes, I'm already planning out all the ways I'll wear it throughout the year.
Keep scrolling to shop the Zara high-neck wool-blend blazer, and shop more high-neck blazers below.
Shop the Zara Wool Blend Blazer
Zara also released a dark grey version.
Shop More High-Neck Blazers
This came directly from my fellow editors' wish list.
This also comes in a petite version.
Made from 100% wool.
For those who prefer a more sculpted silhouette.
Groes's Kate blazer is a consistent best-seller.
As a brand that knows all about great tailoring and bold silhouettes, naturally, COS has their own version.
Liberowe brings velvet accents to bring a luxurious edge to this blazer.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.