Tokyo Calling—6 Spring Trends Japanese Girls Are Wearing Before French Women

Woman wearing brown coat, brown tie, and red lip during Tokyo Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I just got back from Tokyo, and it confirmed what I’ve always known: when it comes to fashion, Japanese girls are at least two steps ahead. While Paris is still synonymous with quiet luxury and effortless tailoring, Tokyo is rewriting the spring style playbook in real time—on the sidewalks, in subway stations, and through every impossibly cool cafe window in Kichijoji.

What struck me most this time wasn’t just how well-dressed everyone was (though they were), but how fresh and intentional it all felt. Spring hasn’t just arrived in Tokyo—it’s in full bloom, reflected in unexpected styling moves and accessories that turn even the simplest outfit into something worth photographing.

I saw subtle nods to preppy classics—reimagined with a distinctly Japanese twist. Think ties layered over airy shirts in a way that feels more directional than school uniform. Crossbody bags are suddenly brighter, smaller, and slung with a sense of play, often finished with something charmingly extra—a plush charm, a pop of texture, or a mismatched detail you wouldn’t expect. The overall effect? A kind of curated spontaneity that makes you want to rethink your whole approach to getting dressed.

Tokyo style has always thrived in the balance between structure and whimsy, but this season, it’s striking a new chord—and it’s one that feels refreshingly wearable. Consider this your official heads-up: if you want to be early to spring’s best trends, don’t look to Paris. Tokyo already did it first.

Bag Charms and Plushies

Photo of woman wearing bag charms and designer handbag in Tokyo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everywhere I turned when I was in Tokyo, I saw an abundance of whimsical, nostalgic bag charms. From Hello Kitty plushies to the TikTok-famous Labubu bag charms, Japanese girls knew the most important accessory to finish off their outfit isn't a pair of shoes or a handbag, it's the personality-driven bits and bobs they're attaching to their purse.

Monchhichi Classic Plushie Keychain
Urban Outfitters
Monchhichi Classic Plushie Keychain

Hello Kitty Plush Mascot Keychain (classic)
Japan Original
Hello Kitty Plush Mascot Keychain

Corgi Charm in Leather and Wool
Loewe
Corgi Charm in Leather and Wool

Pop Mart, The Monsters Labubu Tasty Macaron Pendant
Pop Mart
The Monsters Labubu Tasty Macaron Pendant

Pleated Culottes

Photo of woman wearing blue sweater, white tights, white sneakers and pleated culottes in Tokyo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Office sirens be damned—the cool Japanese girls on the streets of Harajuku and Shimokitzawa are swapping their French girl straight-leg denim for appropriate pleated shorts and cutoffs. Longer shorts, often worn over tights, were the surprising go-to bottom for dozens of Japanese girls I ran into while thrifting at Book-Off, Flamingo, or Rag-Tag (a few must-visit curated vintage shops if you ever find yourself in Tokyo!)

Pleated Wide-Leg Shorts | One Size
Tomboy
Pleated Wide-Leg Shorts | One Size

GU, Bermuda Shorts
GU
Bermuda Shorts

Westwood Clover Bermuda Short
Dissh
Westwood Clover Bermuda Short

Zw Collection Long Shorts
Zara
ZW Collection Long Shorts

Dress Ties

Photo of woman wearing brown coat, red pants, and men's dress tie in Tokyo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown Polka-Dot Tie
Drake's
Brown Polka-Dot Tie

Gucci Silk Jacquard Tie
Gucci
Silk Jacquard Tie

Prep Striped Tie
Free People
Prep Striped Tie

Silk Tie
H&M
Silk Tie

What's not to love about men's dress ties? While the West may be slowly catching up, Japanese girls are miles head, swapping their Coco Chanel pearls for printed and plain silk ties to wear with oversize dress shirts and baggy pants.

Colorful Baguette Bags

Photo of woman wearing tktk in Tokyo.

(Image credit: @balencianas)

Nearly every trip to Japan concludes in a massive shopping spree for me, especially when I head over to Shibuya 109, a fashion mecca for in-the-know Japanese twenty-somethings. The accessory I saw most often lining stores? Colorful baguette bags. While the Alaïa teckel may be French women's go-to shape in a classic muted color like black, ivory, or tan, Japanese women much prefer their bags to be colorful and texture-driven, opting for east-west styles in suede, nubuck leather, or in colorful hues.

More Baguette Bag / Baby Pink
Stand Oil
More Baguette Bag in Baby Pink

토트백
Christopher Esber
Gondola Suede Mini Tote Bag

Red Soft Baguette Bag
Marge Sherwood
Red Soft Baguette Bag

Prada Swing Smooth Leather Shoulder Bag
Prada
Swing Smooth Leather Shoulder Bag

Knee High Socks

Photo of woman wearing red skirt, slingback heels, and white knee-high socks in Tokyo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lake Socks
Casa Clara
Lake Socks

Lechery® Shiny Sheer Knee-High Sock Set
Urban Outfitters
Lechery Shiny Sheer Knee-High Sock Set

Calzedonia, Long Socks With Cashmere
Calzedonia
Long Socks With Cashmere

Lechery® Shiny Sheer Knee-High Sock Set
Urban Outfitters
Lechery Shiny Sheer Knee-High Sock Set

Sheer or not, knee-high socks are a popular go-to choice for Japanese women looking to add some dimension into their mini skirt and shorts outfits. I saw a ton of sheer socks (especially in black!) paired with ballet flats, slingback heels, retro sneakers, and classic loafers on the streets of Tokyo.

Technical Sneakers

Photo of woman wearing red hoodie, grey skirt, knee-high socks, and technical sneakers in Tokyo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French women are down to try a trend, always, but Japanese women might be ones who perfect it. Gorp-core and technical aesthetics mainly emerged from Japanese fashion circles, so it's no surprise to see technical hiking sneakers and silhouettes still reign supreme as the number #1 sneaker choice for stylish Tokyoites. If you're looking to get a pair of Onitsuka Tigers, you might just look like a tourist (guilty as charged!), but if you're aiming to look like a cool local, opt for styles from Salomon or Merrell instead.

Xt-Whisper Rubber-Trimmed Ombré Mesh Sneakers
Salomon
Xt-Whisper Rubber-Trimmed Ombré Mesh Sneakers

Xt-6
Salomon
Xt-6 Sneaker

Tan & Brown Moab 2 Mesa Luxe Eco Sneakers
Merrell 1TRL
Tan & Brown Moab 2 Mesa Luxe Eco Sneakers

Merrel, Moab 2 Slide Leather Woven 1TRL
Merrel
Moab 2 Slide Leather Woven 1TRL

Ana Escalante
Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.

