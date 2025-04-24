Tokyo Calling—6 Spring Trends Japanese Girls Are Wearing Before French Women

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I just got back from Tokyo, and it confirmed what I’ve always known: when it comes to fashion, Japanese girls are at least two steps ahead. While Paris is still synonymous with quiet luxury and effortless tailoring, Tokyo is rewriting the spring style playbook in real time—on the sidewalks, in subway stations, and through every impossibly cool cafe window in Kichijoji.

What struck me most this time wasn’t just how well-dressed everyone was (though they were), but how fresh and intentional it all felt. Spring hasn’t just arrived in Tokyo—it’s in full bloom, reflected in unexpected styling moves and accessories that turn even the simplest outfit into something worth photographing.

I saw subtle nods to preppy classics—reimagined with a distinctly Japanese twist. Think ties layered over airy shirts in a way that feels more directional than school uniform. Crossbody bags are suddenly brighter, smaller, and slung with a sense of play, often finished with something charmingly extra—a plush charm, a pop of texture, or a mismatched detail you wouldn’t expect. The overall effect? A kind of curated spontaneity that makes you want to rethink your whole approach to getting dressed.

Tokyo style has always thrived in the balance between structure and whimsy, but this season, it’s striking a new chord—and it’s one that feels refreshingly wearable. Consider this your official heads-up: if you want to be early to spring’s best trends, don’t look to Paris. Tokyo already did it first.

Bag Charms and Plushies

Everywhere I turned when I was in Tokyo, I saw an abundance of whimsical, nostalgic bag charms. From Hello Kitty plushies to the TikTok-famous Labubu bag charms, Japanese girls knew the most important accessory to finish off their outfit isn't a pair of shoes or a handbag, it's the personality-driven bits and bobs they're attaching to their purse.

Urban Outfitters Monchhichi Classic Plushie Keychain $16 SHOP NOW

Japan Original Hello Kitty Plush Mascot Keychain $8 SHOP NOW

Loewe Corgi Charm in Leather and Wool $550 SHOP NOW

Pop Mart The Monsters Labubu Tasty Macaron Pendant $36 SHOP NOW

Pleated Culottes

Office sirens be damned—the cool Japanese girls on the streets of Harajuku and Shimokitzawa are swapping their French girl straight-leg denim for appropriate pleated shorts and cutoffs. Longer shorts, often worn over tights, were the surprising go-to bottom for dozens of Japanese girls I ran into while thrifting at Book-Off, Flamingo, or Rag-Tag (a few must-visit curated vintage shops if you ever find yourself in Tokyo!)

Tomboy Pleated Wide-Leg Shorts | One Size $130 SHOP NOW

GU Bermuda Shorts $30 SHOP NOW

Dissh Westwood Clover Bermuda Short $150 SHOP NOW

Zara ZW Collection Long Shorts $70 SHOP NOW

Dress Ties

Gucci Silk Jacquard Tie $240 SHOP NOW

Free People Prep Striped Tie $28 SHOP NOW

What's not to love about men's dress ties? While the West may be slowly catching up, Japanese girls are miles head, swapping their Coco Chanel pearls for printed and plain silk ties to wear with oversize dress shirts and baggy pants.

Colorful Baguette Bags

Nearly every trip to Japan concludes in a massive shopping spree for me, especially when I head over to Shibuya 109, a fashion mecca for in-the-know Japanese twenty-somethings. The accessory I saw most often lining stores? Colorful baguette bags. While the Alaïa teckel may be French women's go-to shape in a classic muted color like black, ivory, or tan, Japanese women much prefer their bags to be colorful and texture-driven, opting for east-west styles in suede, nubuck leather, or in colorful hues.

Stand Oil More Baguette Bag in Baby Pink $119 SHOP NOW

Christopher Esber Gondola Suede Mini Tote Bag $890 SHOP NOW

Marge Sherwood Red Soft Baguette Bag $345 SHOP NOW

Prada Swing Smooth Leather Shoulder Bag $3500 SHOP NOW

Knee High Socks

Casa Clara Lake Socks $24 SHOP NOW

Urban Outfitters Lechery Shiny Sheer Knee-High Sock Set $15 SHOP NOW

Calzedonia Long Socks With Cashmere $12 SHOP NOW

Sheer or not, knee-high socks are a popular go-to choice for Japanese women looking to add some dimension into their mini skirt and shorts outfits. I saw a ton of sheer socks (especially in black!) paired with ballet flats, slingback heels, retro sneakers, and classic loafers on the streets of Tokyo.

Technical Sneakers

French women are down to try a trend, always, but Japanese women might be ones who perfect it. Gorp-core and technical aesthetics mainly emerged from Japanese fashion circles, so it's no surprise to see technical hiking sneakers and silhouettes still reign supreme as the number #1 sneaker choice for stylish Tokyoites. If you're looking to get a pair of Onitsuka Tigers, you might just look like a tourist (guilty as charged!), but if you're aiming to look like a cool local, opt for styles from Salomon or Merrell instead.

Salomon Xt-Whisper Rubber-Trimmed Ombré Mesh Sneakers $195 SHOP NOW

Merrell 1TRL Tan & Brown Moab 2 Mesa Luxe Eco Sneakers $136 SHOP NOW