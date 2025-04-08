Technicolor Is In! How Everyone Will Wear Bold Color in 2025
Minimal, neutral shades have dominated in recent years with the rise of quiet luxury and pared-back dressing. Despite the cool sophistication of muted tones like black, camel, and cream, it has left us waiting for the return of color. Already for spring, we're seeing the arrival of soft pastel shades in a major way. In the fall 2025 collections, color was even more dialed up. Designers not only showcased color but also embraced powerful, vivid, and saturated shades.
At Tory Burch, it was an electric-orange quarter-zip knit. At Givenchy, a voluminous blazer in chiffon yellow. At Alaïa, an aqua-blue skirt set. At Dries Van Noten, a royal-purple trench coat. The movement we'll be seeing toward maximalist color became even clearer on the Saint Laurent runway. Anthony Vaccarello sent models out wearing look after colorful look in shades such as violet, tangerine, kelly green, fuchsia, scarlet, and countless more powerful hues. The glory of Technicolor may no longer be found on the big screen, but come fall, it will be in our closets. Ahead, shop the Technicolor trend and specific shades poised to take over in 2025.
Tangerine
Chiffon Yellow
Aqua
Scarlet
Violet
Royal Purple
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.
