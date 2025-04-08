Technicolor Is In! How Everyone Will Wear Bold Color in 2025

Minimal, neutral shades have dominated in recent years with the rise of quiet luxury and pared-back dressing. Despite the cool sophistication of muted tones like black, camel, and cream, it has left us waiting for the return of color. Already for spring, we're seeing the arrival of soft pastel shades in a major way. In the fall 2025 collections, color was even more dialed up. Designers not only showcased color but also embraced powerful, vivid, and saturated shades.

At Tory Burch, it was an electric-orange quarter-zip knit. At Givenchy, a voluminous blazer in chiffon yellow. At Alaïa, an aqua-blue skirt set. At Dries Van Noten, a royal-purple trench coat. The movement we'll be seeing toward maximalist color became even clearer on the Saint Laurent runway. Anthony Vaccarello sent models out wearing look after colorful look in shades such as violet, tangerine, kelly green, fuchsia, scarlet, and countless more powerful hues. The glory of Technicolor may no longer be found on the big screen, but come fall, it will be in our closets. Ahead, shop the Technicolor trend and specific shades poised to take over in 2025.

Tangerine

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Tory Burch)

Chiffon Yellow

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Givenchy)

Aqua

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Alaïa)

Scarlet

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Ashlyn)

Violet

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Saint Laurent)

Royal Purple

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Dries Van Noten)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Prada)

