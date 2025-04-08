Technicolor Is In! How Everyone Will Wear Bold Color in 2025

Minimal, neutral shades have dominated in recent years with the rise of quiet luxury and pared-back dressing. Despite the cool sophistication of muted tones like black, camel, and cream, it has left us waiting for the return of color. Already for spring, we're seeing the arrival of soft pastel shades in a major way. In the fall 2025 collections, color was even more dialed up. Designers not only showcased color but also embraced powerful, vivid, and saturated shades.

At Tory Burch, it was an electric-orange quarter-zip knit. At Givenchy, a voluminous blazer in chiffon yellow. At Alaïa, an aqua-blue skirt set. At Dries Van Noten, a royal-purple trench coat. The movement we'll be seeing toward maximalist color became even clearer on the Saint Laurent runway. Anthony Vaccarello sent models out wearing look after colorful look in shades such as violet, tangerine, kelly green, fuchsia, scarlet, and countless more powerful hues. The glory of Technicolor may no longer be found on the big screen, but come fall, it will be in our closets. Ahead, shop the Technicolor trend and specific shades poised to take over in 2025.

Tangerine

Tory Burch, Cashmere Long-Sleeve Polo
Tory Burch
Cashmere Long-Sleeve Polo

Polo Ralph Lauren, Polo Play Leather Tote
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Play Leather Tote

Chiffon Yellow

Veda Celine Jacket
Reformation
Veda Celine Jacket

Micro-Wedge Silk-Satin Mules
Le Monde Béryl
Micro-Wedge Silk-Satin Mules

Aqua

Victoria Draped Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress
KALLMEYER
Victoria Draped Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress

Turquoise Le Teckel Small Bag in Goatskin
Alaïa
Le Teckel Small Bag

Scarlet

Matilda Ruffled Linen Vest
POSSE
Matilda Ruffled Linen Vest

Bonnie Gathered Linen Midi Skirt
POSSE
Bonnie Gathered Linen Midi Skirt

Violet

Lace-Trimmed Silk Tank Top
Saint Laurent
Lace-Trimmed Silk Tank Top

Satin Finish Slingback Pumps
ZARA
Satin Finish Slingback Pumps

Royal Purple

land's end, Polo Shirt
land's end
Polo Shirt

Crepe Halterneck Gown
SIMONE ROCHA
Crepe Halterneck Gown

Maysale 50 Buckled Velvet Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Velvet Mules

Olatz Knot-Detailed Maxi Dress
Silvia Tcherassi
Olatz Knot-Detailed Maxi Dress

Rustic Knit Jacket
ZARA
Rustic Knit Jacket

Kristen Nichols
Associate Director, Special Projects

Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.

