Hot Take: This Trending Dress Color Is Prettier Than Pink, Red, and White

While white, pink, and red have long been quintessential dress colors of spring and summer, a rising hue is stealing the spotlight: butter yellow. It’s soft, warm, and undeniably chic, offering a refreshing departure from the typical seasonal palette. We're certainly not the only ones enamored with this delicate shade. Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner turned heads at Coachella in a butter-yellow dress.

Jenner’s dress of choice was a refined drop-waist design by Proenza Schouler, styled with elevated flip-flops and rectangular sunglasses, proving that you don’t need to overdo it to make a statement.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Proenza Schouler dress; The Row Dune Sandals ($750); Gucci sunglasses

Butter yellow has been creeping up the fashion ranks for a few seasons now, but this year, it has come into its own. We first saw it emerge on the spring 2024 runways, gracing the collections of Bottega Veneta, Givenchy, and Jacquemus, but it has now been fully integrated into the spring 2025 collections. Designers like Jacquemus (again), Toteme, and Jil Sander have doubled down on this buttery hue, particularly in their dress designs, making it clear that this color isn’t just a fleeting moment but a staple.

If you're seeking style inspiration, take notes from the recent runway shows and pair your butter-yellow dress with matching shoes for a sleek monochromatic vibe or a classic black pair for sophisticated contrast. With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best butter-yellow dresses—our editors can’t stop buzzing about them.

Shop the Best Butter-Yellow Dresses

j.crew Pleated Drop-Waist Dress $178 $107 SHOP NOW This dress has all the elements I desire: a drop waist, pleat details, and a butter-yellow design.

Reformation Balia Linen Dress $278 SHOP NOW Reformation understands the assignment.

Nubyen Flower Market Skort Dress $170 SHOP NOW The bateau neckline is so elegant.

MINKPINK Ophelia Ruched Midi Dress $159 SHOP NOW Yes, please.

4th & Reckless Structured Satin Scoop Neck Dropped Waist Maxi Dress $104 SHOP NOW Drop-waist dresses aren't going anywhere.

Banana Republic Knit Midi Dress $180 SHOP NOW So pretty.

SIMKHAI Kittiya Midi Dress $495 SHOP NOW Style with flip-flops and a beaded bag.

ZARA Ruched Textured Dress $40 SHOP NOW You can't beat this price.

Lovers and Friends Christi Maxi Dress $199 SHOP NOW A perfect wedding guest dress.