Hot Take: This Trending Dress Color Is Prettier Than Pink, Red, and White
Kendall Jenner agrees.
While white, pink, and red have long been quintessential dress colors of spring and summer, a rising hue is stealing the spotlight: butter yellow. It’s soft, warm, and undeniably chic, offering a refreshing departure from the typical seasonal palette. We're certainly not the only ones enamored with this delicate shade. Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner turned heads at Coachella in a butter-yellow dress.
Jenner’s dress of choice was a refined drop-waist design by Proenza Schouler, styled with elevated flip-flops and rectangular sunglasses, proving that you don’t need to overdo it to make a statement.
On Kendall Jenner: Proenza Schouler dress; The Row Dune Sandals ($750); Gucci sunglasses
Butter yellow has been creeping up the fashion ranks for a few seasons now, but this year, it has come into its own. We first saw it emerge on the spring 2024 runways, gracing the collections of Bottega Veneta, Givenchy, and Jacquemus, but it has now been fully integrated into the spring 2025 collections. Designers like Jacquemus (again), Toteme, and Jil Sander have doubled down on this buttery hue, particularly in their dress designs, making it clear that this color isn’t just a fleeting moment but a staple.
If you're seeking style inspiration, take notes from the recent runway shows and pair your butter-yellow dress with matching shoes for a sleek monochromatic vibe or a classic black pair for sophisticated contrast. With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best butter-yellow dresses—our editors can’t stop buzzing about them.
Shop the Best Butter-Yellow Dresses
This dress has all the elements I desire: a drop waist, pleat details, and a butter-yellow design.
Drop-waist dresses aren't going anywhere.
A perfect wedding guest dress.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
