Hot Take: This Trending Dress Color Is Prettier Than Pink, Red, and White

Kendall Jenner agrees.

Kendall jenner wears a butter-yellow dress and black sunglasses.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
While white, pink, and red have long been quintessential dress colors of spring and summer, a rising hue is stealing the spotlight: butter yellow. It’s soft, warm, and undeniably chic, offering a refreshing departure from the typical seasonal palette. We're certainly not the only ones enamored with this delicate shade. Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner turned heads at Coachella in a butter-yellow dress.

Jenner’s dress of choice was a refined drop-waist design by Proenza Schouler, styled with elevated flip-flops and rectangular sunglasses, proving that you don’t need to overdo it to make a statement.

Kendall Jenner wears a butter yellow maxi dress and black sunglasses.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Proenza Schouler dress; The Row Dune Sandals ($750); Gucci sunglasses

Butter yellow has been creeping up the fashion ranks for a few seasons now, but this year, it has come into its own. We first saw it emerge on the spring 2024 runways, gracing the collections of Bottega Veneta, Givenchy, and Jacquemus, but it has now been fully integrated into the spring 2025 collections. Designers like Jacquemus (again), Toteme, and Jil Sander have doubled down on this buttery hue, particularly in their dress designs, making it clear that this color isn’t just a fleeting moment but a staple.

If you're seeking style inspiration, take notes from the recent runway shows and pair your butter-yellow dress with matching shoes for a sleek monochromatic vibe or a classic black pair for sophisticated contrast. With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best butter-yellow dresses—our editors can’t stop buzzing about them.

Shop the Best Butter-Yellow Dresses

Pleated Drop-Waist Dress in Crinkle Cotton Blend
j.crew
Pleated Drop-Waist Dress

This dress has all the elements I desire: a drop waist, pleat details, and a butter-yellow design.

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

Reformation understands the assignment.

Flower Market Skort Dress
Nubyen
Flower Market Skort Dress

The bateau neckline is so elegant.

Ophelia Ruched Midi Dress
MINKPINK
Ophelia Ruched Midi Dress

Yes, please.

4th & Reckless Structured Satin Scoop Neck Dropped Waist Maxi Dress in Buttermilk Yellow
4th & Reckless
Structured Satin Scoop Neck Dropped Waist Maxi Dress

Drop-waist dresses aren't going anywhere.

Knit Midi Dress
Banana Republic
Knit Midi Dress

So pretty.

Kittiya Midi Dress
SIMKHAI
Kittiya Midi Dress

Style with flip-flops and a beaded bag.

Ruched Textured Dress
ZARA
Ruched Textured Dress

You can't beat this price.

Christi Maxi Dress
Lovers and Friends
Christi Maxi Dress

A perfect wedding guest dress.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

