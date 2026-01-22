I don't know about you, but my closet is due for a 2026 Refresh. Rather than overhauling my whole wardrobe, aiming to add a handful of intentional, stylish finds could easily breathe new life into my 2026 looks and inspire me to create some fun new outfit combinations for the months to come. As a shopping editor, I'm all about finding cool deals from top retailers, and this week I seriously lucked out with some pretty cool fashion finds from Zara and H&M. Don't worry, I couldn't possibly leave you hanging. Ahead, I've detailed exactly what new arrivals from each respective trending retailer caught my eye, making shopping these virtual aisles as seamless as possible.
If you're curious about what kind of items you can expect in this lovely curation of on-trend and classic shopping goodness, then listen up. In the mix, there is a range of light layerable clothing perfect for tackling winter-to-spring transitional dressing woes. Think pretty knits, light jackets, versatile staples, everyday denim, and even some spring-friendly picks. Keep scrolling to discover new favorites that'll freshen up your style in 2026.
Best Zara New Arrivals January 2026
ZARA
Poplin Shirt With Elasticated Ruffles
The ruffles add the perfect bit of oomph to this button-down.
ZARA
Oversized 100% Wool Jumper
ZARA
Oversized Zw Collection Trench Coat
Layer over easy knits and versatile tops.
ZARA
Zw Collection Flowy Striped Shirt
ZARA
Combination Belt Skirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Zw Collection High-Waist Wide Leg Pants
ZARA
100% Wool Hammer Sleeve Jumper
More vibrant knits for easy layering.
ZARA
Zw Collection Barrel Belt Jeans
ZARA
Long Batwing Sleeve Knit Jumper
ZARA
Zw Collection Capri Pants
ZARA
Leather Mule Loafers
I love that these are real leather.
I'm a sucker for pinstripes.
ZARA
Voluminous Midi Skirt
ZARA
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket Zw Collection
Best H&M New Arrivals January 2026
hm
Pleated Twill Skirt - Beige
This will go with so much.
hm
Mohair-Blend Cardigan With Shoulder Pads
The shoulder pads add a fun bit of structure to this style.
hm
Denim Jacket - Denim Blue
The perfect layering piece.
hm
Cotton Canvas Pants - Beige