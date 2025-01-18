Anu Odugbesan shows us five chic ways to style a classic black bomber jacket.

Finding a piece that’s versatile and works across my wardrobe is one of the key factors I consider when I’m shopping, especially if I’m considering splurging on something. I want to be able to get my cost per wear. If it’s a wardrobe staple, I want it to be functional yet timeless and something I can wear repeatedly.

My black bomber jacket from Sacai is just that. It's a unique cut and structure, and something of a signature from the Japanese brand. It really is the perfect piece for all occasions. The roomy silhouette, technical nylon material, and ruching detail on the sleeves with fluid draping at the back bring a little unexpected drama and character to a classic black bomber. It effortlessly elevates a daywear look, whilst the re-interpretation of this classic style can easily transition into eveningwear. Let me show you how.

Shop the Bomber:

Sacai Nylon Bomber Jacket £680 SHOP NOW

Scroll on to see how I styled my bomber jacket for different occasions to get the most out of my investment piece.

How to Style a Bomber Jacket Like a Fashion Person

1. Chunky Knit + Suit Trousers + Ankle Boots

Style Notes: Dark cherry tones are still going strong this season, and although I tend to steer away from specific trends, I do love a full tonal look. This menswear knit by Copenhagen brand MLGA has a beautiful, deconstructed texture and depth, plus with power shoulders and extra-long sleeves, it’s a great statement knit.

I’ve paired it with my tailored wide-leg Arket trousers (my exact pair are now out of stock but the H&M pair below look so similar), the mini crescent Proenza in the same colour way, my black Margiela Tabi boots, and cat-eye Saint Laurent sunglasses. The bomber brings the look together tying in with my accessories. I would wear this for lunch or a meeting.

Sacai Nylon Bomber Jacket £680 SHOP NOW Timeless and chic, a versatile black bomber can be worn with virtually everything.

MLGA High-Neck Chunky-Knit Jumper £710 £356 SHOP NOW This is the kind of jumper everyone will ask you about.

H&M Straight Trousers £25 SHOP NOW Trade your classic black trousers for these.

MAISON MARGIELA Tabi 60 Leather Ankle Boots £1090 SHOP NOW These will earn you serious style points from fashion people.

PROENZA SCHOULER Slide Mini Paneled Leather Shoulder Bag £545 SHOP NOW Matching your outfit to your bag? Yes please!

YSL Women's Sl 276 Mica in Black £315 SHOP NOW Sunnies are a year round staple.

2. Cut-Out Top + Tailored Trousers + Slingback Heels

Style Notes: When shopping I tend to buy investment pieces, but I also balance this with my love for thrifting and finding preloved gems. As one of the founders of Atijo, a curated vintage and preloved online store, I’m always shopping for our next buy.

Occasionally I discover one of those gems that I have to keep for myself. These are my black tailored trousers, they’re a heavy-weight wool blend and fit my shape perfectly. Styled with a twisted cutout bodysuit from Coperni, as well as a swing bag from the brand paired with my Versace knife sharp pumps. I love the oversized jacket with the slinky top adding volume to the look. It makes the perfect date night look.

Sacai Nylon Bomber Jacket £680 SHOP NOW Ready to take on day and evening plans alike.

Coperni Twisted Cut-Out Bodysuit £310 SHOP NOW I just know this will sell out fast.

atijo BLACK TAILORED TROUSERS £98 SHOP NOW A timeless silhouette.

Versace Patent Leather Slingback Pumps £920 SHOP NOW These pointed-toe styles are available in lots of different colours and prints.

COPERNI Swipe Mini Leather Shoulder Bag £610 SHOP NOW Such a great shape.

3. White T-Shirt + Cashmere Jumper + Tracksuit Pants

Style Notes: Depending on my schedule I could be running in-between sets, so on days like this, I opt for comfort. I’ve gone for my Wales Bonner x Adidas track pants (which are now sold out, but classic Adidas track pants work just the same!), an oversized COS white t-shirt and a cashmere Uniqlo sweater. The jacket adds to the sporty feel of the look. Worn with my Fidan Novruzova boots (my exact pair are low in stock but you can keep an eye out for restocks). For work, I usually always have a large tote bag, big enough to throw in my laptop and all my other essentials.

Sacai Nylon Bomber Jacket £680 SHOP NOW I'd also wear this with shorts, midi skirts, jeans and plenty more.

Uniqlo 100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper £80 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with Uniqlo!

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW COS' t-shirts are a firm favourite among Who What Wear editors.

adidas Firebird Loose Track Tracksuit Bottoms £60 SHOP NOW These have a distinctly '90s feel.

COS Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots £270 SHOP NOW You'd never guess these were from the high street.

The Row Nuance Tote Bag £2770 SHOP NOW A lifetime investment piece.

4. Sheer Top + Maxi Skirt + Knee-High Boots

Style Notes: For dinner with the girls, I’m wearing a vintage open knit top from Atijo, the knit works great as a layering piece adding texture to the look, paired with a Rick Owens skirt. It’s the ruching detailing at the back that makes the skirt interesting. I like the contrast of the masculine jacket with the fitted skirt. Worn with the Fidan Novruzova leather trouser boots which give an edge to the look. My stone-shaped bag from Published By adds a little fun to the look with its chrome finish, it’s a bold statement piece. Finished with some silver earrings.

Sacai Nylon Bomber Jacket £680 SHOP NOW This will never not serve you well.

Intimately Minding My Business Top £32 SHOP NOW A surprisingly easy piece to dress up or down.

Rick Owens Lilies Poppy Maxi Skirt £464 SHOP NOW Maxi skirts are so expensive-looking.

COS Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots £270 SHOP NOW COS makes some of the best footwear on the high street.

ALIGHIERI The Abundant Dream Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings £280 SHOP NOW Every fashion person I know also has a pair of earrings in this shape, and who can blame them?

PUBLISHED BY Ruby's Lost Stone £675 SHOP NOW You'll get so many compliments when you wear this.

5. Pleated Top + Matching Trousers + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: I wear a lot of black. In fact, I would say 75% of my wardrobe consists of black items. So I like to go for pieces that have interesting fabrics, cuts or silhouettes. This breaks up the solid black and adds dimension to the look. Pleats please Issey Miyake’s innovative fabric is a timeless piece. The fabric expands and retracts as you move making it so wearable. Pairing my pleats please Issey Miyake top with its coordinating crop pants. This combo instantly looks chic and put together. I’ve teamed it with my Margiela split-toe ballet flats, MM6 Japanese tote bag and Chimi sunglasses. Finished with my bomber, it’s an easy look to throw on and run errands around town, have a coffee date or go to an exhibition.

Sacai Nylon Bomber Jacket £680 SHOP NOW Simple, but so very effective.

Pleats Please Issey Miyake High-Neck Pleated Top £230 SHOP NOW All-black will always look chic.

Pleats Please Issey Miyake Basics Straight Trousers £335 SHOP NOW Don't overlook the power of a co-ord.

Maison Margiela Tabi Leather Ballet Flats £820 SHOP NOW An elevated take on the classic ballet flats.

MM6 Maison Margiela Medium Classic Japanese Tote Bag £380 SHOP NOW Such a contemporary shape.