5 Ways I'm Wearing This Classic Jacket Style Now and Well Into Spring

By
published
in How-to

@anuogugbesan wears a black bomber jacket with a white t-shirt, Adidas joggers with yellow side stripes and black boots whilst standing in the street

(Image credit: @anuodugbesan)

Anu Odugbesan shows us five chic ways to style a classic black bomber jacket.

Finding a piece that’s versatile and works across my wardrobe is one of the key factors I consider when I’m shopping, especially if I’m considering splurging on something. I want to be able to get my cost per wear. If it’s a wardrobe staple, I want it to be functional yet timeless and something I can wear repeatedly.

My black bomber jacket from Sacai is just that. It's a unique cut and structure, and something of a signature from the Japanese brand. It really is the perfect piece for all occasions. The roomy silhouette, technical nylon material, and ruching detail on the sleeves with fluid draping at the back bring a little unexpected drama and character to a classic black bomber. It effortlessly elevates a daywear look, whilst the re-interpretation of this classic style can easily transition into eveningwear. Let me show you how.

Shop the Bomber:

Sacai, Nylon Bomber Jacket
Sacai
Nylon Bomber Jacket

Scroll on to see how I styled my bomber jacket for different occasions to get the most out of my investment piece.

How to Style a Bomber Jacket Like a Fashion Person

1. Chunky Knit + Suit Trousers + Ankle Boots

@anuogugbesan wears a black bomber jacket with a burgundy chunky knit jumper, burgundy tailored trousers, Margiela Tabi boots and a burgundy Coperni shoulder bag whilst standing in the street

(Image credit: @anuodugbesan)

Style Notes: Dark cherry tones are still going strong this season, and although I tend to steer away from specific trends, I do love a full tonal look. This menswear knit by Copenhagen brand MLGA has a beautiful, deconstructed texture and depth, plus with power shoulders and extra-long sleeves, it’s a great statement knit.

I’ve paired it with my tailored wide-leg Arket trousers (my exact pair are now out of stock but the H&M pair below look so similar), the mini crescent Proenza in the same colour way, my black Margiela Tabi boots, and cat-eye Saint Laurent sunglasses. The bomber brings the look together tying in with my accessories. I would wear this for lunch or a meeting.

Shop the Look:

Nylon Bomber Jacket
Sacai
Nylon Bomber Jacket

Timeless and chic, a versatile black bomber can be worn with virtually everything.

High-Neck Chunky-Knit Jumper
MLGA
High-Neck Chunky-Knit Jumper

This is the kind of jumper everyone will ask you about.

Straight Trousers
H&M
Straight Trousers

Trade your classic black trousers for these.

Tabi 60 Leather Ankle Boots
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi 60 Leather Ankle Boots

These will earn you serious style points from fashion people.

Slide Mini Paneled Leather Shoulder Bag
PROENZA SCHOULER
Slide Mini Paneled Leather Shoulder Bag

Matching your outfit to your bag? Yes please!

Women's Sl 276 Mica in Black
YSL
Women's Sl 276 Mica in Black

Sunnies are a year round staple.

2. Cut-Out Top + Tailored Trousers + Slingback Heels

@anuogugbesan wears a black bomber jacket with a Coperni cut-out top, Atijo tailored trousers, Versace slingback pumps and a black Coperni shoulder bag whilst standing in the street

(Image credit: @anuodugbesan)

Style Notes: When shopping I tend to buy investment pieces, but I also balance this with my love for thrifting and finding preloved gems. As one of the founders of Atijo, a curated vintage and preloved online store, I’m always shopping for our next buy.

Occasionally I discover one of those gems that I have to keep for myself. These are my black tailored trousers, they’re a heavy-weight wool blend and fit my shape perfectly. Styled with a twisted cutout bodysuit from Coperni, as well as a swing bag from the brand paired with my Versace knife sharp pumps. I love the oversized jacket with the slinky top adding volume to the look. It makes the perfect date night look.

Shop the Look:

Nylon Bomber Jacket
Sacai
Nylon Bomber Jacket

Ready to take on day and evening plans alike.

Carryover, Twisted Cut-Out Bodysuit
Coperni
Twisted Cut-Out Bodysuit

I just know this will sell out fast.

atijo, BLACK TAILORED TROUSERS
atijo
BLACK TAILORED TROUSERS

A timeless silhouette.

Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Versace
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

These pointed-toe styles are available in lots of different colours and prints.

Swipe Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
COPERNI
Swipe Mini Leather Shoulder Bag

Such a great shape.

3. White T-Shirt + Cashmere Jumper + Tracksuit Pants

@anuogugbesan wears a black bomber jacket with a white t-shirt, Adidas joggers with yellow side stripes and black boots whilst standing in the street

(Image credit: @anuodugbesan)

Style Notes: Depending on my schedule I could be running in-between sets, so on days like this, I opt for comfort. I’ve gone for my Wales Bonner x Adidas track pants (which are now sold out, but classic Adidas track pants work just the same!), an oversized COS white t-shirt and a cashmere Uniqlo sweater. The jacket adds to the sporty feel of the look. Worn with my Fidan Novruzova boots (my exact pair are low in stock but you can keep an eye out for restocks). For work, I usually always have a large tote bag, big enough to throw in my laptop and all my other essentials.

Shop the Look:

Nylon Bomber Jacket
Sacai
Nylon Bomber Jacket

I'd also wear this with shorts, midi skirts, jeans and plenty more.

100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper

You can't go wrong with Uniqlo!

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

COS' t-shirts are a firm favourite among Who What Wear editors.

Adicolor Classic Firebird Loose Track Tracksuit Bottoms
adidas
Firebird Loose Track Tracksuit Bottoms

These have a distinctly '90s feel.

Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots
COS
Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots

You'd never guess these were from the high street.

Nuance Tote Bag in Leather
The Row
Nuance Tote Bag

A lifetime investment piece.

4. Sheer Top + Maxi Skirt + Knee-High Boots

@anuogugbesan wears a black bomber jacket with a sheer long-sleeve top, a black Rick Owens maxi skirt and long square-toed boots whilst standing in the street

(Image credit: @anuodugbesan)

Style Notes: For dinner with the girls, I’m wearing a vintage open knit top from Atijo, the knit works great as a layering piece adding texture to the look, paired with a Rick Owens skirt. It’s the ruching detailing at the back that makes the skirt interesting. I like the contrast of the masculine jacket with the fitted skirt. Worn with the Fidan Novruzova leather trouser boots which give an edge to the look. My stone-shaped bag from Published By adds a little fun to the look with its chrome finish, it’s a bold statement piece. Finished with some silver earrings.

Shop the Look:

Nylon Bomber Jacket
Sacai
Nylon Bomber Jacket

This will never not serve you well.

Minding My Business Top
Intimately
Minding My Business Top

A surprisingly easy piece to dress up or down.

Poppy Maxi Skirt
Rick Owens Lilies
Poppy Maxi Skirt

Maxi skirts are so expensive-looking.

Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots
COS
Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots

COS makes some of the best footwear on the high street.

The Abundant Dream Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings
ALIGHIERI
The Abundant Dream Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings

Every fashion person I know also has a pair of earrings in this shape, and who can blame them? 

Ruby's Lost Stone
PUBLISHED BY
Ruby's Lost Stone

You'll get so many compliments when you wear this.

5. Pleated Top + Matching Trousers + Ballet Flats

@anuogugbesan wears a black bomber jacket with a Issey Miyake pleated top, matching trousers and Margiela Tabi ballet flats whilst standing in the street

(Image credit: @anuodugbesan)

Style Notes: I wear a lot of black. In fact, I would say 75% of my wardrobe consists of black items. So I like to go for pieces that have interesting fabrics, cuts or silhouettes. This breaks up the solid black and adds dimension to the look. Pleats please Issey Miyake’s innovative fabric is a timeless piece. The fabric expands and retracts as you move making it so wearable. Pairing my pleats please Issey Miyake top with its coordinating crop pants. This combo instantly looks chic and put together. I’ve teamed it with my Margiela split-toe ballet flats, MM6 Japanese tote bag and Chimi sunglasses. Finished with my bomber, it’s an easy look to throw on and run errands around town, have a coffee date or go to an exhibition.

Shop the Look:

Nylon Bomber Jacket
Sacai
Nylon Bomber Jacket

Simple, but so very effective.

High-Neck Pleated Top
Pleats Please Issey Miyake
High-Neck Pleated Top

All-black will always look chic.

Basics Straight Trousers
Pleats Please Issey Miyake
Basics Straight Trousers

Don't overlook the power of a co-ord.

Tabi Leather Ballet Flats
Maison Margiela
Tabi Leather Ballet Flats

An elevated take on the classic ballet flats.

Medium Classic Japanese Tote Bag
MM6 Maison Margiela
Medium Classic Japanese Tote Bag

Such a contemporary shape.

09 Black
CHIMI
09 Sunglasses

So many outfits call for a chic pair of sunglasses.

Anu Odugbesan