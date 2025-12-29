It's Officially Winter—15 Chic Items Currently in My Cart at Nordstrom, Revolve, and H&M

As a self-admitted winter hater, I spent most of my life putting very little effort into buying proper cold-weather clothes. A couple of years ago, I finally reached a breaking point. I was so tired of being freezing cold that my hand was forced. Since then, each passing winter has gotten a little easier, and I’ve slowly learned to accept the season.
With the new year just days away, my mind is already on January and February in NYC, and just how cold it’s going to be. This year, I’m focusing on expanding my winter wardrobe through accessories: ear muffs, balaclavas, scarves, and more. I found the following contenders: the Paloma Wool Bela Stripe Extrafine Wool Scarf, Meruert Tolegen Hand Knit Balaclava, Barbour Waterproof Insulated Mittens, Acne Valley Fringe Scarf, By Malene Birger Cowie Scarf, Lovers and Friends Faux Mink Scarf, and Ganni Soft Balaclava.
Below, chic winter accessories from Nordstrom, Revolve, and H&M.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Cashmere Lined Gloves
Paloma Wool
Bela Stripe Extrafine Wool Scarf
Meruert Tolegen
Hand Knit Balaclava
Acne Studios
Valley Fringe Scarf
Barbour
Waterproof Insulated Mittens
Revolve
By Malene Birger
Cowie Scarf
Susanna Chow
Harper Fur Hat
Lovers and Friends
Faux Mink Scarf
Damson Madder
Saskia Scarf
H&M
H&M
Balaclava With Zipper