As many of us do, I become a homebody in the winter. It’s only natural, especially living in New York without a car, where leaving the house in the cold means being directly up against the elements. This year, as temperatures drop below 30°F, I’ve been thinking about how to make spending more time at home feel as relaxing as possible, instead of resisting it.
There are all of the classic, obvious choices we return to year after year: making soups, baking, drinking tea, watching movies, reading books, bundling up under blankets, and taking hot baths. I’m also using the slower pace as a chance to do things I’ve been meaning to get around to, like pre-spring cleaning (donating clothes and organizing my wardrobe), or low-energy hobbies that can be done from your couch.
When it comes to the items that immediately come to mind across fashion, beauty, and home to embrace the frigid weather, it’s all about comfort: pajamas, loungewear sets, slippers, bathrobes, cashmere, candles, beauty, and more. In that spirit, here are 31 elevated and cozy options.