2026’s It Bag Has Just Been Crowned, and All The Coolest Women You Know Already Own It

If 2025 was the year of the comeback bag, 2026 is only continuing the reissue renaissance, pulling once-iconic luxury bags from the archives and giving them a fresh place in today’s fashion landscape. From the return of the Chloé Paddington to the Balenciaga City, fashion’s cyclical nature is in full swing, and the bags that once defined an era are being re-worn with a new kind of polish. The one currently on the lips (and shoulders) of fashion people? Saint Laurent’s Mombasa.
A Tom Ford–era creation, the Mombasa first launched in 2001, before hitting its stride in the Spring/Summer 2002 season, back when the It bag phenomenon was at its most influential and accessories were fast becoming the engine behind luxury’s biggest success stories. It arrived at a moment when Ford was reshaping Yves Saint Laurent into the sleek, sensual brand identity we still associate with the brand today, and it quickly became one of the most recognisable bags of its time.
The Mombasa’s appeal has always been its distinctiveness. The slouchy crescent hobo silhouette feels effortless, while the sculptural horn handle gives it that instantly-identifiable quality, the kind of design detail you can spot from across the street. It’s equal parts sensual and practical, dramatic yet understated, and it captures that early-2000s glamour perfectly.
This is exactly why its return feels less like a surprise and more like an inevitability. In 2026, the Mombasa makes perfect sense. It has the shape, the history, and the It-factor, but it also slots seamlessly into modern outfit formulas.
What’s changed this time around is the finish. The updated Mombasa still delivers that signature crescent silhouette, but the shape feels slightly cleaner and more refined. The handle has been reworked into a smoother, more wearable detail, and the overall construction feels more polished and modern, making it easier to wear from day to night without losing any of its cult appeal.
With Bella Hadid fronting the campaign, it’s safe to say the Mombasa's comeback isn’t just a revival, but a full-blown fashion moment. Keep scrolling to shop the Saint Laurent Mombasa below.
Shop The Saint Laurent Mombasa
YSL
Mombasa Medium in Leather
Not too big, not too small, the medium size in black leather is the perfect everyday yet statement-making bag.
YSL
Mombasa Medium in Leather
Opt for the brown if you'd like to add some richness to your outfit.
YSL
Mombasa Medium in Leather
This wine hue is perfect for right now.
YSL
Mombasa Large in Leather
If you want even more space, the large Mombasa bag is as capacious as it gets.
YSL
Mombasa Large in Leather
Black will go with everything.
YSL
Mombasa Large in Pony Hair Leather
2026 is all about playing with texture, so this pony hair style is perfectly on trend.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.