I’m Extremely Picky With Leggings, But This Cult Amazon Pair Completely Won Me Over—Now, They're on Sale

Boasting over 19k glowing reviews, Amazon's yoga leggings have become a viral hit.

Marina Avraam's avatar
By
published
in Features
Sinophant amazon leggings
(Image credit: @marinaavraam)

As someone who prioritises comfort above almost everything else, I’m always on the hunt for the perfect pair of leggings to wear on those off-duty days. And as a shopping editor, you won’t be surprised to hear I’ve tested my fair share. From luxury pairs with eye-watering price tags to more affordable high-street options, there are very few styles I haven’t tried—which is exactly why Amazon’s viral pair, boasting more than 19,000 glowing reviews, immediately caught my attention.

I’ll admit my expectations weren’t particularly high, but the moment I tried them on I understood the hype. The fabric has that coveted buttery-soft feel and a level of comfort that’s genuinely impressive. They’re cut with a high-rise waist that creates a smooth, streamlined silhouette, while the brand’s Butterluxe fabric is designed to be ultra-soft, stretchy and lightly compressive—meaning they offer support without ever feeling restrictive. In fact, when I compared them to my usual £75 leggings, the Amazon pair came surprisingly close in terms of fit, quality and overall feel.

Marina wearing amazon leggings

Marina wearing the viral Amazon leggings.

(Image credit: @marinaavraam)

Even better? They’re currently included in the Amazon Spring Sale, bringing the price down from £30 to just £25—a rare discount on a pair that’s already considered something of a cult favourite. If you’re on the lookout for comfortable, everyday leggings that don’t compromise on quality, these might just be worth adding to your basket. Keep scrolling to shop the pair

Shop Amazon's CRZ YOGA Leggings in the Spring Sale

Shop Amazon's Sinophant Leggings in the Spring Sale

Shop More Amazon Spring Sale Buys

Marina Avraam
Marina Avraam
Senior Shopping Editor

Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.