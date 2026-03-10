As someone who prioritises comfort above almost everything else, I’m always on the hunt for the perfect pair of leggings to wear on those off-duty days. And as a shopping editor, you won’t be surprised to hear I’ve tested my fair share. From luxury pairs with eye-watering price tags to more affordable high-street options, there are very few styles I haven’t tried—which is exactly why Amazon’s viral pair, boasting more than 19,000 glowing reviews, immediately caught my attention.
I’ll admit my expectations weren’t particularly high, but the moment I tried them on I understood the hype. The fabric has that coveted buttery-soft feel and a level of comfort that’s genuinely impressive. They’re cut with a high-rise waist that creates a smooth, streamlined silhouette, while the brand’s Butterluxe fabric is designed to be ultra-soft, stretchy and lightly compressive—meaning they offer support without ever feeling restrictive. In fact, when I compared them to my usual £75 leggings, the Amazon pair came surprisingly close in terms of fit, quality and overall feel.
Even better? They’re currently included in the Amazon Spring Sale, bringing the price down from £30 to just £25—a rare discount on a pair that’s already considered something of a cult favourite. If you’re on the lookout for comfortable, everyday leggings that don’t compromise on quality, these might just be worth adding to your basket. Keep scrolling to shop the pair
Shop Amazon's CRZ YOGA Leggings in the Spring Sale
CRZ YOGA
Crz Yoga Women's Butterluxe Yoga Leggings 25''
Classic black will go with everything.
CRZ YOGA
Crz Yoga Women's Butterluxe Yoga Leggings 25''
Opt for the deep brown to add some depth into your wardrobe.
CRZ YOGA
Crz Yoga Women's Butterluxe Yoga Leggings 25''
So into this deep green.
Shop Amazon's Sinophant Leggings in the Spring Sale
SINOPHANT
Sinophant High Waisted Leggings
With over 90k reviews, this now £7 pair of leggings is a great wardrobe staple.
