Despite being a fashion editor and having a genuine love for clothing of every sort, my own wardrobe has started to look a little monotonous as of late.

Having got a bit too caught up in the quiet-luxury trend, all of a sudden, my rotation feels like it's lacking the variety that I crave come mid-season. Growing tired of the jeans and black trousers I reach for every day, I've been keeping an eye out for a simple wardrobe addition that can help bring some energy to my looks. Stumbling across the answer during a mid-morning scroll, I saw actor Iris Law wearing exactly the kind of trouser trend I was looking for. Forgoing the usual suspects, Law stepped out in a pair of outfit-enhancing olive-green trousers this week.

With a rich, earthy hue, olive-green trousers offer an uncomplicated way to work some colour into your wardrobe. Low-key and unassuming, this natural shade quietly enhances a winter look and proves a welcome change to denim. Whilst at first glance the shade might not seem like the easiest to style, I actually find it to be an incredibly versatile hue to match. Pairing well with red and white tones—as demonstrated by Law—the wearable colour also works with the neutral shades that often make up a winter capsule wardrobe, such as brown, cream, beige and grey.

Quietly bubbling up as a major colour trend, olive green was a runway standout across the spring/summer 2025 shows, appearing in collections from Sacai, Stella McCartney and Elie Saab. Set to be big news for the season ahead, I've already spotted so many of my favourite brands begin to offer pieces the shade, particularly in trouser form.

From H&M's simple pair to The Frankie Shop's cargo-inspired offering, read on to discover our edit of the best olive-green trousers below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST OLIVE-GREEN TROUSERS:

H&M Wide Pull-On Trousers in Dark Khaki Green £16 SHOP NOW These comfortable drawstring trousers are perfect for day-to-day wear.

ME+EM Crease Front Trouser £195 SHOP NOW The straight-leg silhouette and structured finish make these easy to dress up for an evening occasion.

Mango Catherin Culotte Corduroy Trousers in Khaki £46 SHOP NOW I'll always have a soft spot for an elegant corduroy trouser.

Jaeger Cotton Rich Straight Leg Chinos £89 £43 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Whistles Khaki Bethany Barrel Leg Trouser £99 SHOP NOW These come in both petite and regular lengths.

The Frankie Shop Maesa Pleated Woven Wide-Leg Cargo Pants in Khaki Green £200 SHOP NOW I always come back to The Frankie Shop for its elegant basics.

Next Olive Green Premium Wool Rich Tapered Trousers £72 SHOP NOW This pair comes in sizes 6–26, and in regular, long and extra-tall lengths.

& Other Stories Wide Press-Crease Trousers in Khaki £77 SHOP NOW These also come in eight other shades.

Hush Camille Flat Front Cotton Trousers in Dark Khaki £85 £48 SHOP NOW Style with white trainers or wear with a classic boot style.

Free People We The Free Libre Wide-Leg Jeans in Thyme £88 SHOP NOW Rich olive-green is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Nobody's Child Green Tie Waist Wide Leg Trousers £69 SHOP NOW A fresh alternative to black trousers for the winter months.