Iris Law Just Swapped Her Jeans for Stylish Trousers in a Very Trendy Colour
Despite being a fashion editor and having a genuine love for clothing of every sort, my own wardrobe has started to look a little monotonous as of late.
Having got a bit too caught up in the quiet-luxury trend, all of a sudden, my rotation feels like it's lacking the variety that I crave come mid-season. Growing tired of the jeans and black trousers I reach for every day, I've been keeping an eye out for a simple wardrobe addition that can help bring some energy to my looks. Stumbling across the answer during a mid-morning scroll, I saw actor Iris Law wearing exactly the kind of trouser trend I was looking for. Forgoing the usual suspects, Law stepped out in a pair of outfit-enhancing olive-green trousers this week.
With a rich, earthy hue, olive-green trousers offer an uncomplicated way to work some colour into your wardrobe. Low-key and unassuming, this natural shade quietly enhances a winter look and proves a welcome change to denim. Whilst at first glance the shade might not seem like the easiest to style, I actually find it to be an incredibly versatile hue to match. Pairing well with red and white tones—as demonstrated by Law—the wearable colour also works with the neutral shades that often make up a winter capsule wardrobe, such as brown, cream, beige and grey.
Quietly bubbling up as a major colour trend, olive green was a runway standout across the spring/summer 2025 shows, appearing in collections from Sacai, Stella McCartney and Elie Saab. Set to be big news for the season ahead, I've already spotted so many of my favourite brands begin to offer pieces the shade, particularly in trouser form.
From H&M's simple pair to The Frankie Shop's cargo-inspired offering, read on to discover our edit of the best olive-green trousers below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST OLIVE-GREEN TROUSERS:
These comfortable drawstring trousers are perfect for day-to-day wear.
The straight-leg silhouette and structured finish make these easy to dress up for an evening occasion.
I'll always have a soft spot for an elegant corduroy trouser.
I always come back to The Frankie Shop for its elegant basics.
This pair comes in sizes 6–26, and in regular, long and extra-tall lengths.
Style with white trainers or wear with a classic boot style.
Rich olive-green is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
A fresh alternative to black trousers for the winter months.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Wait, I Just Found the Best Shoes, Pants, and Sweaters From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
The sale cheat sheet.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
The Classy Pants Trend I'm Seeing All Over Paris, Lisbon, and Copenhagen
It's warm, too.
By Drew Elovitz
-
6 Easy Winter Pant Trends Fashion People Are Wearing to the Airport Instead of Leggings
Time for some chic travel outfits.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Bella Hadid Wore the Pant Trend L.A.'s Chicest Women Wear Instead of Skinny Jeans
My other style muse just did too.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Stylish Women in Paris, London, and NYC Prefer These Pant Trends Over Skinny Jeans
Very chic alternatives.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
So *This* Is the Gwyneth Paltrow Way to Style Skinny Pants and Boots
Get ready for Goopy goodness.
By Drew Elovitz
-
It's Not Denim's Fault That Chic People Prefer This Stylish Fall Pant Trend
It's too good.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zendaya Wore the Elegant Pant Trend That's Prettier and More Comfortable Than Jeans
Your next pant purchase, found.
By Allyson Payer