This Is About to Be 2025's Most Controversial Shoe Trend

A collage of footwear images featuring round-toe shoes from the runways.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Features

There's one specific shoe at the top of my wish list right now that, one year ago, I would have never considered purchasing. Up until just a few months ago, I was under the impression that heels and boots should only ever have one of three toe shapes: almond, pointed, or square. Round-toe styles didn't exist in my world, with the only exception being ballet-associated shapes. Whenever I'd see them out or at fashion events, I was always noticeably taken aback, probably because every trending shoe style in recent memory felt like their complete opposite—sharp, elongating, and pointy.

Then, Pieter Mulier debuted his F/W 24 collection for Alaïa, and in it were multiple pairs of ankle-strap pumps with mega toe cleavage and delicate round toes. Made of patent leather, the controversial heels were colored in shades of blush pink, cerulean, and regal purple, as well as classic black and white. In a moment, everything I thought I knew about round-toe shoes was swiftly ushered out my front door. All that was left was adoration—that, and a hankering for one or more pairs of the style I once adamantly swore off.

Photo from the F/W 24 Alaïa show of a dirty blonde model wearing a high-neck butter yellow fringe top with a drop-waist yellow skirt and blush pink round-toe heels.

Alaïa F/W 24

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Photo from the F/W 24 Alaïa show of a brown-haired model wearing a high-neck asymmetric black dress with a gold cuff bracelet and black round-toe heels.

Alaïa F/W 24

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

It didn't take long for the entire fashion world to catch on. A few weeks after Alaïa's show in January 2024, when the February shows kicked off, round-toe shoes proved to be more than just a one-hit wonder. Carven's Paris show featured rounded flat boots in luxurious brown and champagne-colored satin, while Proenza Schouler featured heeled, wide-calf boots with the same smooth toe shape at its show in New York. Sportmax's F/W 24 collection, which debuted in Milan, included a bevy of round-toe, ankle-strap pumps similar to Alaïa's, but with a skinnier heel and new shades, including navy blue and red.

Midway through New York Fashion Week this season, I came face to face with a lust-worthy pair at the Neous showroom and immediately knew what I had to do. I snapped a photo and posted it to my Instagram Stories, adding a poll to find out what the general consensus was about round-toe shoes and their growing comeback. Well, 55% of the people who participated voted no to a round-toe renaissance. But they haven't seen what I've seen. That is, the 29 pairs of shoes below. Scroll down to shop round-toe shoes—the 2025 version. After seeing the offering that's set to arrive in stores next spring on the S/S 25 runways, it's crystal clear to me that, while controversial right now, round-toe shoes are in for an impressive renaissance.

A model walking in the S/S 25 Carven show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a floor-length black coat with white pants and round toe ivory shoes.

Carven S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A model walking in the S/S 25 Tory Burch show during NYFW wearing a cream blazer, gray pants, and round toe flats.

Tory Burch S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the round-toe shoe trend:

90 Patent-Leather Pumps
ALAÏA
90 Patent-Leather Pumps

Starting off strong with Alaïa's runway style in spring 2025's top color trend.

Heeled Shoes With Rounded Toe
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Shoes With Rounded Toe

These are elegant to a T.

Heeled Faux Patent Leather Strappy Shoes
ZARA
Heeled Faux Patent Leather Strappy Shoes

Brand new and preparing for a sellout.

Mango, Round-Toe Leather Boots
Mango
Round-Toe Leather Boots

Do these look as designer to you as they do to me?

Leather Pumps
H&M
Leather Pumps

Okay, H&M. Go off.

Leather Flat Ankle Boots
ZARA
Leather Flat Ankle Boots

Just easy.

Baten Glossed-Leather Slingback Pumps
NEOUS
Baten Glossed-Leather Slingback Pumps

I saw these IRL and fell in love.

Payton Stretch Bootie
Reformation
Payton Stretch Bootie

Oh, these are fun.

High-Heel Slingback Shoes
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Slingback Shoes

Don't sleep on Massimo Dutti's footwear selection, especially this season.

Oval Toe Heeled Ankle Boots
ZARA
Oval Toe Heeled Ankle Boots

These are giving Bottega Veneta vibes.

Suede Pumps
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Suede Pumps

Dries Van Noten can do no wrong.

Suede Ballet Flats
ZARA
Suede Ballet Flats

An easy buy.

Gretel Ankle Boot
Reformation
Gretel Ankle Boot

These are perfect ankle boots for jeans.

Teagan Ballet Pumps in Patent Leather
J.Crew
Teagan Ballet Pumps in Patent Leather

These will sell out lightning quick.

ZARA, Boots
ZARA
Boots

These would look so chic in a monochrome outfit.

tory burch, Pierced Mule Wedge
tory burch
Pierced Mule Wedge

Fashion girls are eating these up.

Flat Satin Boots - Limited Edition
Massimo Dutti
Flat Satin Boots

If you're as in love with Carven's satin, round-toe boots as I am, you'll be completely smitten with this more affordable alt from Massimo Dutti.

Lysandra T-Strap Patent Leather Pump
FERRAGAMO
Lysandra T-Strap Patent Leather Pump

Thank you, Maximilian Davis, for designing these perfect T-strap pumps.

Buckle Mary Janes With Buckle
ZARA
Buckle Mary Janes With Buckle

These would look truly adorable with tights this fall and winter.

Mesh Heeled Shoes
Massimo Dutti
Mesh Heeled Shoes

You liked mesh flats? You'll love mesh heels.

Tory Burch, Studded Ballet
Tory Burch
Studded Ballet

Nearly every WWW editor owns these Tory Burch viral flats.

Proenza Schouler Tee Pumps - White | Proenza Schouler Official Site
Proenza Schouler
Tee Pumps

I'm in love.

Cherish Chocolate Brown Suede
STEVE MADDEN
Cherish Chocolate Brown Suede

These won't still be in stock at the end of the month.

Judith Kitten Heel Clog
Chloé
Judith Kitten Heel Clog

I obviously had to include the viral Chloé clogs.

ZARA, Ankle Boots
ZARA
Ankle Boots

A fitted sock boot will get so much wear going into the chillier months.

Jaci Metallic Heels
Jeffrey Campbell
Jaci Metallic Heels

Do it. I know you want to.

Camille Ballerinas
Repetto
Camille Ballerinas

Ballet pumps and flats will always be in style. Just ask Kaia Gerber, who can't stop wearing these.

Harlow Pump, Black
Dear Frances
Harlow Pump

Dear Frances makes the most comfort heels—period.

Rounded Toe Pump
Burberry
Rounded Toe Pump

I've been smitten with these Burberry heels for months now.

Flat Leather Knee High Boots
ZARA
Flat Leather Knee High Boots

Comfort and style meet.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

