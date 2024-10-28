This Is About to Be 2025's Most Controversial Shoe Trend
There's one specific shoe at the top of my wish list right now that, one year ago, I would have never considered purchasing. Up until just a few months ago, I was under the impression that heels and boots should only ever have one of three toe shapes: almond, pointed, or square. Round-toe styles didn't exist in my world, with the only exception being ballet-associated shapes. Whenever I'd see them out or at fashion events, I was always noticeably taken aback, probably because every trending shoe style in recent memory felt like their complete opposite—sharp, elongating, and pointy.
Then, Pieter Mulier debuted his F/W 24 collection for Alaïa, and in it were multiple pairs of ankle-strap pumps with mega toe cleavage and delicate round toes. Made of patent leather, the controversial heels were colored in shades of blush pink, cerulean, and regal purple, as well as classic black and white. In a moment, everything I thought I knew about round-toe shoes was swiftly ushered out my front door. All that was left was adoration—that, and a hankering for one or more pairs of the style I once adamantly swore off.
It didn't take long for the entire fashion world to catch on. A few weeks after Alaïa's show in January 2024, when the February shows kicked off, round-toe shoes proved to be more than just a one-hit wonder. Carven's Paris show featured rounded flat boots in luxurious brown and champagne-colored satin, while Proenza Schouler featured heeled, wide-calf boots with the same smooth toe shape at its show in New York. Sportmax's F/W 24 collection, which debuted in Milan, included a bevy of round-toe, ankle-strap pumps similar to Alaïa's, but with a skinnier heel and new shades, including navy blue and red.
Midway through New York Fashion Week this season, I came face to face with a lust-worthy pair at the Neous showroom and immediately knew what I had to do. I snapped a photo and posted it to my Instagram Stories, adding a poll to find out what the general consensus was about round-toe shoes and their growing comeback. Well, 55% of the people who participated voted no to a round-toe renaissance. But they haven't seen what I've seen. That is, the 29 pairs of shoes below. Scroll down to shop round-toe shoes—the 2025 version. After seeing the offering that's set to arrive in stores next spring on the S/S 25 runways, it's crystal clear to me that, while controversial right now, round-toe shoes are in for an impressive renaissance.
Shop the round-toe shoe trend:
Starting off strong with Alaïa's runway style in spring 2025's top color trend.
Don't sleep on Massimo Dutti's footwear selection, especially this season.
If you're as in love with Carven's satin, round-toe boots as I am, you'll be completely smitten with this more affordable alt from Massimo Dutti.
Thank you, Maximilian Davis, for designing these perfect T-strap pumps.
These would look truly adorable with tights this fall and winter.
Ballet pumps and flats will always be in style. Just ask Kaia Gerber, who can't stop wearing these.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
Black Shoes, Watch Out—This Alternative Color Is Chicer, More Elegant, and Just as Classic
Brown *just might* be the new black.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Sorry, Silver—Sofia Richie Just Wore the Color Trend That'll Dominate in 2025
She's not the only one.
By Eliza Huber
-
Bella Hadid Wore the New Flat It Shoes All the NYC Girls Will Be Clamoring for This Winter
Get 'em before they're sold out.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Buy All of My Shoes From Nordstrom—29 Pairs I'd Snag During Its Fall Sale
Shoes on shoes on shoes.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
J.Crew Just Launched the Buzziest Collab of Fall, and We Tried It
It's joyous.
By Yusra Siddiqui
-
Kylie Jenner Wore the Flat Shoes That'll Immediately Identify You as a Fashion Person
IYKYK.
By Drew Elovitz
-
I Just Found Every Top Outerwear Trend at & Other Stories, From Capes to Sporty Jackets
Bundle up in these styles.
By Lauren Adhav
-
Sorry, Loafers—Fashion People Are Wearing Jeans and Leggings With These Almost-Flat Shoes
Level up your winter flats.
By Natalie Munro