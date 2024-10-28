This Is About to Be 2025's Most Controversial Shoe Trend

There's one specific shoe at the top of my wish list right now that, one year ago, I would have never considered purchasing. Up until just a few months ago, I was under the impression that heels and boots should only ever have one of three toe shapes: almond, pointed, or square. Round-toe styles didn't exist in my world, with the only exception being ballet-associated shapes. Whenever I'd see them out or at fashion events, I was always noticeably taken aback, probably because every trending shoe style in recent memory felt like their complete opposite—sharp, elongating, and pointy.

Then, Pieter Mulier debuted his F/W 24 collection for Alaïa, and in it were multiple pairs of ankle-strap pumps with mega toe cleavage and delicate round toes. Made of patent leather, the controversial heels were colored in shades of blush pink, cerulean, and regal purple, as well as classic black and white. In a moment, everything I thought I knew about round-toe shoes was swiftly ushered out my front door. All that was left was adoration—that, and a hankering for one or more pairs of the style I once adamantly swore off.

Alaïa F/W 24 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Alaïa F/W 24 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

It didn't take long for the entire fashion world to catch on. A few weeks after Alaïa's show in January 2024, when the February shows kicked off, round-toe shoes proved to be more than just a one-hit wonder. Carven's Paris show featured rounded flat boots in luxurious brown and champagne-colored satin, while Proenza Schouler featured heeled, wide-calf boots with the same smooth toe shape at its show in New York. Sportmax's F/W 24 collection, which debuted in Milan, included a bevy of round-toe, ankle-strap pumps similar to Alaïa's, but with a skinnier heel and new shades, including navy blue and red.

Midway through New York Fashion Week this season, I came face to face with a lust-worthy pair at the Neous showroom and immediately knew what I had to do. I snapped a photo and posted it to my Instagram Stories, adding a poll to find out what the general consensus was about round-toe shoes and their growing comeback. Well, 55% of the people who participated voted no to a round-toe renaissance. But they haven't seen what I've seen. That is, the 29 pairs of shoes below. Scroll down to shop round-toe shoes—the 2025 version. After seeing the offering that's set to arrive in stores next spring on the S/S 25 runways, it's crystal clear to me that, while controversial right now, round-toe shoes are in for an impressive renaissance.

Carven S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Tory Burch S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the round-toe shoe trend:

ALAÏA 90 Patent-Leather Pumps $1390 SHOP NOW Starting off strong with Alaïa's runway style in spring 2025's top color trend.

Massimo Dutti Heeled Shoes With Rounded Toe $169 SHOP NOW These are elegant to a T.

ZARA Heeled Faux Patent Leather Strappy Shoes $60 SHOP NOW Brand new and preparing for a sellout.

Mango Round-Toe Leather Boots $360 SHOP NOW Do these look as designer to you as they do to me?

H&M Leather Pumps $80 SHOP NOW Okay, H&M. Go off.

ZARA Leather Flat Ankle Boots $109 SHOP NOW Just easy.

NEOUS Baten Glossed-Leather Slingback Pumps $820 SHOP NOW I saw these IRL and fell in love.

Reformation Payton Stretch Bootie $398 SHOP NOW Oh, these are fun.

Massimo Dutti High-Heel Slingback Shoes $169 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Massimo Dutti's footwear selection, especially this season.

ZARA Oval Toe Heeled Ankle Boots $139 SHOP NOW These are giving Bottega Veneta vibes.

DRIES VAN NOTEN Suede Pumps $795 SHOP NOW Dries Van Noten can do no wrong.

ZARA Suede Ballet Flats $70 SHOP NOW An easy buy.

Reformation Gretel Ankle Boot $378 SHOP NOW These are perfect ankle boots for jeans.

J.Crew Teagan Ballet Pumps in Patent Leather $198 SHOP NOW These will sell out lightning quick.

ZARA Boots $199 SHOP NOW These would look so chic in a monochrome outfit.

tory burch Pierced Mule Wedge $428 SHOP NOW Fashion girls are eating these up.

Massimo Dutti Flat Satin Boots $299 SHOP NOW If you're as in love with Carven's satin, round-toe boots as I am, you'll be completely smitten with this more affordable alt from Massimo Dutti.

FERRAGAMO Lysandra T-Strap Patent Leather Pump $1090 SHOP NOW Thank you, Maximilian Davis, for designing these perfect T-strap pumps.

ZARA Buckle Mary Janes With Buckle $70 SHOP NOW These would look truly adorable with tights this fall and winter.

Massimo Dutti Mesh Heeled Shoes $149 SHOP NOW You liked mesh flats? You'll love mesh heels.

Tory Burch Studded Ballet $498 SHOP NOW Nearly every WWW editor owns these Tory Burch viral flats.

Proenza Schouler Tee Pumps $890 SHOP NOW I'm in love.

STEVE MADDEN Cherish Chocolate Brown Suede $80 SHOP NOW These won't still be in stock at the end of the month.

Chloé Judith Kitten Heel Clog $950 SHOP NOW I obviously had to include the viral Chloé clogs.

ZARA Ankle Boots $139 SHOP NOW A fitted sock boot will get so much wear going into the chillier months.

Jeffrey Campbell Jaci Metallic Heels $168 SHOP NOW Do it. I know you want to.

Repetto Camille Ballerinas $349 SHOP NOW Ballet pumps and flats will always be in style. Just ask Kaia Gerber, who can't stop wearing these.

Dear Frances Harlow Pump $570 SHOP NOW Dear Frances makes the most comfort heels—period.

Burberry Rounded Toe Pump $870 $392 SHOP NOW I've been smitten with these Burberry heels for months now.

ZARA Flat Leather Knee High Boots $169 SHOP NOW Comfort and style meet.