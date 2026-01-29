According to Parisians, This is How We Should Be Wearing Classic Black Trousers in 2026

Planning trips for the year ahead is something I always look forward to. So far, I have Trinidad in the diary to brighten up January, a long weekend in Italy for February and Paris is floating around for spring time. The thing is, though, when it comes to a trip to the most stylish capital, a lot of thought has to go into what to pack. Because, as we all know, the chicest women live there, and they'll all be walking around in the most effortless outfits. There's something about Parisians in particular who know how to pair wardrobe staples together in a way that looks timeless, yet interesting. You know, the anti-trend pieces that you can wear on heavy rotation no matter the season. And when it comes to trousers, they often revert back to classic black pairs.
I know what you're thinking: how can black trousers possibly be interesting? But the thing is, when styled right, they absolutely can be. If you need some persuasion, you only have to look at how Sylvie wears her satin pair with a grey V-neck knit and pointed pumps. Or Julie's black jeans that, when paired with a sleek trench and suede loafers, will have you dressed to impress for any upcoming spring plans. And don't even get me started on Sabina's flared black trousers worn with leopard print and a faux fur coat. No matter your trouser preference, go-with-everything black will never fail, and these French women are here to prove to you, and me, that they're a hero item for 2026. And yes, of course I'll be copying these looks on my future trip to Paris where I intend to drink wine and people watch at the newly opened Mischief restaurant.
5 Black Trouser Outfit Ideas for 2026, As Inspired By Chic Parisians:
1. Black Satin Trousers + V-Neck Jumper + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Giving humble black trousers a whole new look and feel (quite literally) satin styles have taken over in recent seasons. The perfect alternative to wool or linen, it's the in-betweeny pair to rely on and Sylvie shows how effortlessly they work with wardrobe basics: a V-neck knit and pointed-toe pumps.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
These also come in six other colours, so no doubt you'll want to build up a collection.
Jigsaw
Wool Cashmere Blend V Neck Jumper
This is as cosy as it looks.
Missoma
Mixed Pearl Statement Beaded Necklace
Missoma just never misses, does it?
ZARA
Pointed Leather Ballet Flats
I'll be going sans socks as soon as the weather warms up.
Alaïa
Click E/w Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
Firmly on my wish list.
2. Black Flared Trousers + Animal Print Top + Faux Fur Coat
Style Notes: French women have the power to make anything look 1000x better, and Sabina proves this by elevating her plain black trousers with an animal print top and a faux fur-trimmed coat (aka the style of the season). Such a fun way to make a flared pair way more exciting.