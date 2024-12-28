With 2025’s arrival on the horizon, a feeling of newness is in the air. Over the coming months, we can expect an influx of new collections, fresh trends taking hold and plenty of unexpected stylings (I’m looking at you bows upon bows) to appear just as they did this year.

Whilst I’m intrigued to see what the runways have in store for us and microtrends that will arise in various European cities, I’m taking this moment of pause before January arrives to look back at the year we've had. Through the swathes of green of brat summer and time spent holding space, there was a distinct movement in fashion that focused on the return to classic dressing and the quietening of fashion, with high-end designers and the high street alike putting more focus on foundation pieces this year.

In turn, an array of items were created that have serious staying power in our wardrobes, and before we dive head-first into the new-in sections, there's an array of timeless staples from 2024 that deserve consideration in our wardrobes.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

To really consider the key styles that came out of 2024, I’ve dug into the data to consolidate the best-selling items of the year, all of which have already proven their ability to withstand moving trends, faced changing seasons and gained their credentials as smart buys for 2025. Take classic tailored trousers that adjust to office looks, casual weekends and evening attire without breaking a metaphorical sweat. Or a sleek bag, intricate in design but classic in form that makes a statement each and every year that it's worn. Even the simplest of T-shirts takes on the hottest days and coolest evenings alongside us.

So before we indulge in all that the New Year has to offer, these are the bestselling buys of 2024, ready and waiting to be useful parts of your 2025 looks.

Shop the Bestselling Fashion Items of 2024:

The Frankie Shop Gaia Double Breasted Wool Long Coat £494 SHOP NOW Classic in shade, oversized in silhouette, and timeless enough to withstand the moving trends, it's no surprise that our readers have honed in on this stellar coat.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Contrast: Fine Poplin, Latte Stripe £95 SHOP NOW With Nothing Underneath is dedicated to excellent shirts, and there's an array of colours and patterns to choose from.

Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper £87 SHOP NOW This Arket jumper was actually first released in 2023, but with the addition of new shades became one of the most bought pieces in 2024.

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW Arket's Cloud jeans were big news this year, and I predict this deeper blue shade will be big next year.

COS Buckled Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW Flat shoes made a comeback this year, and few feel as timeless and versatile as these buckled ballet flats.

Arket Crew-Neck T-Shirt £17 SHOP NOW It may be a simple item, but all great wardrobes no matter the year could do with a great white T-shirt.

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW After seeing the adoration for this pair I personally tried them on and can confirm they're just so good.

Bottega Veneta Women's Small Andiamo in Pinecone £3410 SHOP NOW Bottega' Andiamo bag has been spotted on the arm of Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the list goes on.

RIXO Tommie - Antelope Spot Black £385 SHOP NOW Technically the coat version of this was the best-seller of the year, but as that's sold out and the Tommie was still a fan favourite, I've included it here.

Reformation Dusk Knit Top £58 SHOP NOW Our readers know that the finer details can make a simple top seriously good, and the scoop neckline and thick straps of this top made it a best-seller this year.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules £595 SHOP NOW A forever favourite that will work hard in your wardrobe no matter the year.

The Midi New York | Burgundy Small Grain | Demellier £445 SHOP NOW

COS Arch Tapered Jeans £85 SHOP NOW 2024 brought barrel-leg jeans to the fore, and COS's Arch jeans are the standout style that fashion people (and our own editors) wear on repeat.

& Other Stories Voluminous Belted Wool Coat £245 SHOP NOW If a great coat is missing from your wardrobe, look to & Other Stories wool coat that comes in this soft taupe, deep khaki, sleek navy and classic black.

& Other Stories Slim Satin Midi Dress £97 SHOP NOW A classic black dress features in all the best wardrobes, and this style can easily be dressed up or down for day or night. Trust me, I've put together the outfits.

Astrid & Miyu Gleam Bold Tennis Chain Bracelet in Gold £80 SHOP NOW The tennis bracelet has officially return as a classic feature of any great wrist stack.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan £198 SHOP NOW Luxurious cashmere was a key buy this year, and few were as popular as the Clara cardigan. Currently I have this in two colours, the bold red and heavenly cocoa.

COS Swing Crossbody - Leather £110 SHOP NOW No matter the year, I predict we will see this practical yet sleek crossbody in every best-seller list.

Free People We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £88 SHOP NOW Bring a contemporary edge to your 2025 looks with best-selling barrel jeans from Free People.

Toteme Embroidered Scarf Jacket Camel £810 SHOP NOW It should come as no surprise that the new colourway of Toteme's scarf jacket reached serious heights this year.

H&M Wide Trousers £28 SHOP NOW Affordable, versatile and polished—I predict these trousers will be a bestseller next year, too.