With 2025’s arrival on the horizon, a feeling of newness is in the air. Over the coming months, we can expect an influx of new collections, fresh trends taking hold and plenty of unexpected stylings (I’m looking at you bows upon bows) to appear just as they did this year.

Whilst I’m intrigued to see what the runways have in store for us and microtrends that will arise in various European cities, I’m taking this moment of pause before January arrives to look back at the year we've had. Through the swathes of green of brat summer and time spent holding space, there was a distinct movement in fashion that focused on the return to classic dressing and the quietening of fashion, with high-end designers and the high street alike putting more focus on foundation pieces this year.

In turn, an array of items were created that have serious staying power in our wardrobes, and before we dive head-first into the new-in sections, there's an array of timeless staples from 2024 that deserve consideration in our wardrobes.

Collage of 2024 Best Sellers

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

To really consider the key styles that came out of 2024, I’ve dug into the data to consolidate the best-selling items of the year, all of which have already proven their ability to withstand moving trends, faced changing seasons and gained their credentials as smart buys for 2025. Take classic tailored trousers that adjust to office looks, casual weekends and evening attire without breaking a metaphorical sweat. Or a sleek bag, intricate in design but classic in form that makes a statement each and every year that it's worn. Even the simplest of T-shirts takes on the hottest days and coolest evenings alongside us.

So before we indulge in all that the New Year has to offer, these are the bestselling buys of 2024, ready and waiting to be useful parts of your 2025 looks.

Shop the Bestselling Fashion Items of 2024:

Gaia Double Breasted Wool Long Coat - the Frankie Shop - Women - Black - Xxs
The Frankie Shop
Gaia Double Breasted Wool Long Coat

Classic in shade, oversized in silhouette, and timeless enough to withstand the moving trends, it's no surprise that our readers have honed in on this stellar coat.

The Boyfriend Contrast: Fine Poplin, Latte Stripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Contrast: Fine Poplin, Latte Stripe

With Nothing Underneath is dedicated to excellent shirts, and there's an array of colours and patterns to choose from.

Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
Arket
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper

This Arket jumper was actually first released in 2023, but with the addition of new shades became one of the most bought pieces in 2024.

Cloud Low Loose Jeans
Arket
Cloud Low Loose Jeans

Arket's Cloud jeans were big news this year, and I predict this deeper blue shade will be big next year.

Buckled Ballet Flats
COS
Buckled Ballet Flats

Flat shoes made a comeback this year, and few feel as timeless and versatile as these buckled ballet flats.

Crew-Neck T-Shirt
Arket
Crew-Neck T-Shirt

It may be a simple item, but all great wardrobes no matter the year could do with a great white T-shirt.

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

After seeing the adoration for this pair I personally tried them on and can confirm they're just so good.

Women's Small Andiamo in Pinecone
Bottega Veneta
Women's Small Andiamo in Pinecone

Bottega' Andiamo bag has been spotted on the arm of Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the list goes on.

Tommie - Antelope Spot Black
RIXO
Tommie - Antelope Spot Black

Technically the coat version of this was the best-seller of the year, but as that's sold out and the Tommie was still a fan favourite, I've included it here.

Dusk Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top

Our readers know that the finer details can make a simple top seriously good, and the scoop neckline and thick straps of this top made it a best-seller this year.

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

A forever favourite that will work hard in your wardrobe no matter the year.

The Midi New York | Burgundy Small Grain | Demellier
The Midi New York | Burgundy Small Grain | Demellier

Arch Tapered Jeans
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans

2024 brought barrel-leg jeans to the fore, and COS's Arch jeans are the standout style that fashion people (and our own editors) wear on repeat.

Voluminous Belted Wool Coat
& Other Stories
Voluminous Belted Wool Coat

If a great coat is missing from your wardrobe, look to & Other Stories wool coat that comes in this soft taupe, deep khaki, sleek navy and classic black.

Slim Satin Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Slim Satin Midi Dress

A classic black dress features in all the best wardrobes, and this style can easily be dressed up or down for day or night. Trust me, I've put together the outfits.

Gleam Bold Tennis Chain Bracelet in Gold
Astrid & Miyu
Gleam Bold Tennis Chain Bracelet in Gold

The tennis bracelet has officially return as a classic feature of any great wrist stack.

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Luxurious cashmere was a key buy this year, and few were as popular as the Clara cardigan. Currently I have this in two colours, the bold red and heavenly cocoa.

Swing Crossbody - Leather
COS
Swing Crossbody - Leather

No matter the year, I predict we will see this practical yet sleek crossbody in every best-seller list.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Free People
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Bring a contemporary edge to your 2025 looks with best-selling barrel jeans from Free People.

Embroidered Scarf Jacket Camel
Toteme
Embroidered Scarf Jacket Camel

It should come as no surprise that the new colourway of Toteme's scarf jacket reached serious heights this year.

Wide Trousers
H&M
Wide Trousers

Affordable, versatile and polished—I predict these trousers will be a bestseller next year, too.

Loewe, Small Puzzle Bag in smooth calfskin
Loewe
Small Puzzle Bag in smooth calfskin

Years later, fashion people continue to turn to Loewe's puzzle bag for an anti-trend investment piece that does it all.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

