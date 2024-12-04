These Are The Exact Jeans Stylish Londoners Are Wearing On Repeat Right Now

One thing to know about me is that I love jeans. I've always been more of a trouser person than a dress person, and denim has always been a key part of my wardrobe. Jeans are also a surprisingly difficult item to buy. Many of us spend a long time searching for the elusive 'perfect pair' as they can range so vastly in cut, fit and sizing, and if you've ever spent a day in a dressing room with just jeans, you'll know it's rarely a fun day out.

That's why I like to try them for you, to save the exhaustion and testing to find a great pair. I've also put a whole host of jeans to the test from high street favourites like the COS Arch jeans to the ultimate affordable jeans round-up, plus consulting the Who What Wear UK team for personal recommendations. And the latest pair that's seriously impressed me is the Free People We The Free Good Luck Jeans.

Woman wears white t-shirt, blue jeans

This recommendation came from our assistant social media editor, Annie. After spotting her wearing them in the office, I knew I'd spotted various fashion people also styling this particular pair. Fashion editors and stylish people are enamoured with this style, so much so that they're a best-selling style for the brand, and for good reason.

Whilst straight-leg styles are eternal and wide-leg cuts continue to rise, the fashion crowd has turned to a more striking shape—the barrel-leg. And I predict this will continue to be a favourite style throughout 2025.

Woman wears black top, grey jeans and black boots

Often referred to as horseshoe jeans, these take on a dramatic shape that sees a regular-fit waist ballooning into a wide leg shape and then tapering at the hem. One aspect that always draws me back to Free People is the range of shades it offers. Like most of their best pieces, the jeans come in 21 washes from various blues to bolder pinks and greens and are offered in sizes 24 to 35. The fit is mid-rise, but of course, you can size up if you prefer a low-waist moment. I've recently been eyeing up a pair of Citizens of Humanity barrel-leg jeans, but at £88-£98 this pair is far more affordable.

Woman wears striped coat, green jeans and yellow shoes

As you can see, this is also a pair that can easily be dressed up or down as you please. Take inspiration from Sian for a colourful day time look, or mute the tones like Sinead for a more evening feel.

Keep scrolling to shop the Free People We The Free Good Luck Barrel Jeans.

SHOP THE FREE PEOPLE WE THE FREE GOOD LUCK BARREL JEANS

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We The Free
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Black jeans are seriously versatile.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We The Free
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Light blue and brown is a seriously good pairing.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We The Free
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

An easy way to give winter looks a fresh look is by swapping in cream jeans.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We The Free
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

I rarely wear colourful jeans, but these have changed my mind.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We The Free
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

These come in both regular and short lengths.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We The Free
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Such a great shade.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We The Free
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

The seam details are such a nice touch.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We The Free
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

There's truly a wash for everyone.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We The Free
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Relaxed, comfortable and chic.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We The Free
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

These went straight in my basket.

