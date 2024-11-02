4 Interesting Mini Trends Celebrities Wear When They Want to Be Told How Stylish They Look

If you're ever seeking to wrap your head around the fresh trends that are set to take off, then you simply need to have a browse through some recent celebrity outfits. Often decked out in It items, the celeb style set is the group I look to when I want to get a sense of the fresh designs destined to ripple out.

With the new season coming into focus, naturally, I've shifted my attention to the seasonal pieces that are capturing the interest of celebrities right now and that I think they're wearing to look more fashionable and current.

Whether plucked from the runway or trying out a new take on a classic design, the micro trends that are taking off at the moment offer interesting ways to refresh your wardrobe. While the name suggests that these trends are destined to fizzle out after a few weeks, that often isn't the case. Often off-shots from wider, overarching trends, these fresh designs over new interpretations can enliven an existing trend whilst supporting the growth of a new one. Having captured the affection of the celebrity fashion set's most stylish, these trends are primed to last well beyond the next few months some even set to define what it means to be stylish in early 2025, too.

Read on to discover the four fresh micro trends that celebrities are loving right now.

1. TIES

Hailey Bieber wears a tie.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Didi wears a tie.

(Image credit: @didistone)

Style Notes: Since Saint Laurent debuted its spring/summer 2024 runways show in September, celebrities have been quick to emulate the chic-suited looks seen throughout. Just last week model Hailey Beiber wore a grey suit that appeared on the runway, complete with a red polka dot tie. Embracing this underrated accessory, the model wore hers tightly secured and layered over a white shirt. Also participating in the new-season trend, Model Didi Stone styled a monochrome tie with a white shirt and black high-waisted trousers—asserting that the tie trend is on its way up from here.

SHOP TIES HERE:

Narrow Tie - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Narrow Tie

This also comes in red.

ysl,

Saint Laurent
Tie In Silk Satin

The burgundy colour trend is taking off this winter.

Logo-Patch Leather Tie
Claudie Pierlot
Logo-Patch Leather Tie

Shop this before it sells out.

2. OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS

Tracee Ellis Ross wears over the knee boots.

(Image credit: @traceeellisross)

Sydney Sweeney wears over the knee boots

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: After so many years out of the spotlight, the thigh-skimming boots trend is officially back for winter 2024. Styled by celebrities including Tracee Ellis Ross and Sydney Sweeney, who both opted to wear Chloe's over-the-knee boots in recent weeks, we're seeing a preference for the sexy shoe trend reemerge this season.

SHOP OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS:

Eve Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
Chloé
Eve Leather Over-The-Knee Boots

Chloé's thigh-high boots are already a celebrity favourite.

Leather Block Heel Over the Knee Boots
Marks & Spencer
Leather Block Heel Over the Knee Boots

Style with a floaty dress or pair with a simple miniskirt.

Georgie Over-The-Knee Boots
Free People
Georgie Over-The-Knee Boots

These also come in black.

3. ZEBRA PRINT BAGS

Olivia Rodrigo wears a zebra print bag

(Image credit: Splash)

Sienna Miller wears a zebra print bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Creeping into the wardrobes of so many celebrities this season, the zebra print bag trend is quickly becoming a winter 2024 cult-buy. Usurping the leopard print trend that's been bubbling along since the start of the year, zebra print accessories are the fresh alternative that celebrities are putting their money behind right now.

SHOP ZEBRA PRINT BAGS:

Animal-Print Leather Clutch Bag
Marks & Spencer X Sienna Miller
Animal-Print Leather Clutch Bag

Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

Faux Fur Clutch Bag
Zara
Faux Fur Clutch Bag

This elegant bag could easily pass for designer.

Animal Print Leather Shoulder Bag
Pull & Bear
Animal Print Leather Shoulder Bag

This also comes in a leopard print style.

4. BOHO NECKLACES

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a boho necklace.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Jennifer Lawrence wears a boho necklace.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Style Notes: A fresh alternative to the dainty jewels that have ruled for recent seasons, this winter celebrities are elevating their style with the relaxed and effortless boho necklace trend. Styled by Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Jennifer Lawrence, this laid-back trend levels up your styling in an uncomplicated and wearable way that other jewellery trends simply can't match.

SHOP BOHO NECKLACES:

Inga Malachite Statement Pendant Necklace | Oliver Bonas
Oliver Bonus
Inga Malachite Statement Pendant Necklace | Oliver Bonas

This looks much more expensive than it is.

PeacefulSenseShop, Natural Carnelian Crystal Teardrop Pendant Necklace | Healing Crystal | Natural Gemstone | Energising and Motivating | Boho Jewellery
Etsy
Peaceful Sense Shop Pendant Necklace

Style on its own or layer it up with other jewels.

Small Full Moon Silver, Cord and Onyx Necklace
Sophie Buhai
Small Full Moon Necklace

The adjustable cord means that you can fit this to your perfect length.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

