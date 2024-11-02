4 Interesting Mini Trends Celebrities Wear When They Want to Be Told How Stylish They Look

If you're ever seeking to wrap your head around the fresh trends that are set to take off, then you simply need to have a browse through some recent celebrity outfits. Often decked out in It items, the celeb style set is the group I look to when I want to get a sense of the fresh designs destined to ripple out.

With the new season coming into focus, naturally, I've shifted my attention to the seasonal pieces that are capturing the interest of celebrities right now and that I think they're wearing to look more fashionable and current.



Whether plucked from the runway or trying out a new take on a classic design, the micro trends that are taking off at the moment offer interesting ways to refresh your wardrobe. While the name suggests that these trends are destined to fizzle out after a few weeks, that often isn't the case. Often off-shots from wider, overarching trends, these fresh designs over new interpretations can enliven an existing trend whilst supporting the growth of a new one. Having captured the affection of the celebrity fashion set's most stylish, these trends are primed to last well beyond the next few months some even set to define what it means to be stylish in early 2025, too.

Read on to discover the four fresh micro trends that celebrities are loving right now.

4 WINTER 2024 MICRO TRENDS CELEBRITIES ARE LOVING RIGHT NOW

1. TIES

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Since Saint Laurent debuted its spring/summer 2024 runways show in September, celebrities have been quick to emulate the chic-suited looks seen throughout. Just last week model Hailey Beiber wore a grey suit that appeared on the runway, complete with a red polka dot tie. Embracing this underrated accessory, the model wore hers tightly secured and layered over a white shirt. Also participating in the new-season trend, Model Didi Stone styled a monochrome tie with a white shirt and black high-waisted trousers—asserting that the tie trend is on its way up from here.

SHOP TIES HERE:

Mango Narrow Tie £23 SHOP NOW This also comes in red.

Saint Laurent Tie In Silk Satin £165 SHOP NOW The burgundy colour trend is taking off this winter.

Claudie Pierlot Logo-Patch Leather Tie £129 SHOP NOW Shop this before it sells out.

2. OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: After so many years out of the spotlight, the thigh-skimming boots trend is officially back for winter 2024. Styled by celebrities including Tracee Ellis Ross and Sydney Sweeney, who both opted to wear Chloe's over-the-knee boots in recent weeks, we're seeing a preference for the sexy shoe trend reemerge this season.

SHOP OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS:

Chloé Eve Leather Over-The-Knee Boots £1590 SHOP NOW Chloé's thigh-high boots are already a celebrity favourite.

Marks & Spencer Leather Block Heel Over the Knee Boots £110 SHOP NOW Style with a floaty dress or pair with a simple miniskirt.

Free People Georgie Over-The-Knee Boots £298 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

3. ZEBRA PRINT BAGS

(Image credit: Splash)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Creeping into the wardrobes of so many celebrities this season, the zebra print bag trend is quickly becoming a winter 2024 cult-buy. Usurping the leopard print trend that's been bubbling along since the start of the year, zebra print accessories are the fresh alternative that celebrities are putting their money behind right now.

SHOP ZEBRA PRINT BAGS:

Marks & Spencer X Sienna Miller Animal-Print Leather Clutch Bag £79 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

Zara Faux Fur Clutch Bag £90 SHOP NOW This elegant bag could easily pass for designer.

Pull & Bear Animal Print Leather Shoulder Bag £40 SHOP NOW This also comes in a leopard print style.

4. BOHO NECKLACES

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Style Notes: A fresh alternative to the dainty jewels that have ruled for recent seasons, this winter celebrities are elevating their style with the relaxed and effortless boho necklace trend. Styled by Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Jennifer Lawrence, this laid-back trend levels up your styling in an uncomplicated and wearable way that other jewellery trends simply can't match.

SHOP BOHO NECKLACES:

Oliver Bonus Inga Malachite Statement Pendant Necklace | Oliver Bonas £32 SHOP NOW This looks much more expensive than it is.

Etsy Peaceful Sense Shop Pendant Necklace £12 SHOP NOW Style on its own or layer it up with other jewels.