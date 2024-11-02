4 Interesting Mini Trends Celebrities Wear When They Want to Be Told How Stylish They Look
If you're ever seeking to wrap your head around the fresh trends that are set to take off, then you simply need to have a browse through some recent celebrity outfits. Often decked out in It items, the celeb style set is the group I look to when I want to get a sense of the fresh designs destined to ripple out.
With the new season coming into focus, naturally, I've shifted my attention to the seasonal pieces that are capturing the interest of celebrities right now and that I think they're wearing to look more fashionable and current.
Whether plucked from the runway or trying out a new take on a classic design, the micro trends that are taking off at the moment offer interesting ways to refresh your wardrobe. While the name suggests that these trends are destined to fizzle out after a few weeks, that often isn't the case. Often off-shots from wider, overarching trends, these fresh designs over new interpretations can enliven an existing trend whilst supporting the growth of a new one. Having captured the affection of the celebrity fashion set's most stylish, these trends are primed to last well beyond the next few months some even set to define what it means to be stylish in early 2025, too.
Read on to discover the four fresh micro trends that celebrities are loving right now.
4 WINTER 2024 MICRO TRENDS CELEBRITIES ARE LOVING RIGHT NOW
1. TIES
Style Notes: Since Saint Laurent debuted its spring/summer 2024 runways show in September, celebrities have been quick to emulate the chic-suited looks seen throughout. Just last week model Hailey Beiber wore a grey suit that appeared on the runway, complete with a red polka dot tie. Embracing this underrated accessory, the model wore hers tightly secured and layered over a white shirt. Also participating in the new-season trend, Model Didi Stone styled a monochrome tie with a white shirt and black high-waisted trousers—asserting that the tie trend is on its way up from here.
SHOP TIES HERE:
2. OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS
Style Notes: After so many years out of the spotlight, the thigh-skimming boots trend is officially back for winter 2024. Styled by celebrities including Tracee Ellis Ross and Sydney Sweeney, who both opted to wear Chloe's over-the-knee boots in recent weeks, we're seeing a preference for the sexy shoe trend reemerge this season.
SHOP OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS:
Style with a floaty dress or pair with a simple miniskirt.
3. ZEBRA PRINT BAGS
Style Notes: Creeping into the wardrobes of so many celebrities this season, the zebra print bag trend is quickly becoming a winter 2024 cult-buy. Usurping the leopard print trend that's been bubbling along since the start of the year, zebra print accessories are the fresh alternative that celebrities are putting their money behind right now.
SHOP ZEBRA PRINT BAGS:
Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.
4. BOHO NECKLACES
Style Notes: A fresh alternative to the dainty jewels that have ruled for recent seasons, this winter celebrities are elevating their style with the relaxed and effortless boho necklace trend. Styled by Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Jennifer Lawrence, this laid-back trend levels up your styling in an uncomplicated and wearable way that other jewellery trends simply can't match.
SHOP BOHO NECKLACES:
This looks much more expensive than it is.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
-
