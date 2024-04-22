This Is the Most Versatile Dress on the High Street—4 Ways I'm Wearing It This Spring

As a fashion editor, I'm often asked what is the one most versatile piece in any wardrobe, and it shouldn't surprise you that my answer is a classic black dress. Understated, transcending trend, the classic black dress is one that can be whipped out at any moment, and fit seamlessly into any plans you may have coming up. Whilst most would think of it as a reliable piece for evening affairs, its so much more than that. And I'm happy to prove it with TK ways to style a classic black dress for all occasions.

But where to look for this elusively hard-working piece? I've long been a fan of & Other Stories pieces. From French girl striped knits to forever denim, the brand continues to offer pieces that can be worn season after season, and have the quality to match. So naturally, this is where I turned for a do-it-all black dress, and the Slim Satin Midi Dress immediately ticked all my boxes. With a slight racer neckline, fluid drape and perfectly primed midi length, it's details like these that allow this dress to rise to all occasions. Now that you've secured the dress, the fun can really begin. From office looks to date nights, there's a plethora of ways to take this slip-style frock to new heights, just with a little styling. To save you the time of thinking up ideas, or hunting down outfit inspiration, I'm bringing four ways to style this wear everywhere dress straight to you. Feel free to thank me later.

Keep scrolling to see four ways to wear the & Other Stories Slim Satin Midi Dress this spring.

1. Office Days

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: When it comes to spring dressing for the office, less is more. Add a polished work-ready feel with a crisp white shirt and slip on some elegant yet understated sandals, courtesy of H&M. To complete the look, a basket bag adds to the warm-weather feel, whilst this tote is roomy enough for all your essentials, and more.

& Other Stories Slim Satin Midi Dress £97 SHOP NOW The high neckline adds an incredibly chic touch.

Celine Eyewear Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £400 SHOP NOW With sunny days on the horizon, its time to keep a pair of cool sunglasses close to hand.

Arket Straight Cut Poplin Shirt £57 SHOP NOW From office attire to a beachside cover-up, there's little a great shirt can't do.

DeMellier The Santorini Natural Basket Black Smooth £265 SHOP NOW DeMellier takes form and function in equal measure to give us the incredibly expensive-looking Santorini basket bag.

H&M Sandals £22 SHOP NOW Thanks to their timeless appeal and elevated edge, H&M reissues these sell-out sandals every year.

2. Shopping Trip

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: As someone who's done a lot of shopping in their time I've learnt a thing or two, and wearing a dress is a must for ease when in and out of changing rooms. A hands-free crossbody bag is perfect for sifting through racks, and trainers are a must as we hit the streets. Finish with a light denim jacket for an extra layer, and simple jewellery.

& Other Stories Slim Satin Midi Dress £97 SHOP NOW The fluid cut is extremely flattering.

Jigsaw Denim Jacket in Vintage Mid Blue £99 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe features a classic denim jacket, and I'm particularly fond of the vintage wash of this one.

Toteme Logo-Embroidered Cotton Cap £150 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this will the the hit accessory of fashion people this spring and summer.

Missoma Classic Medium Hoop Earrings in 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil £98 SHOP NOW Classic hoops will be a jewellery box addition you reach for time and time again.

Adidas Sl 72 Shoes £80 SHOP NOW The next Adidas trainer to take over, in a vibrant eye-catching shade.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Whether headed to dinner or an evening show, the satin midi dress offers that perfect harmony of smart-casual. Add a leather jacket in a playful spring shade for a relaxed edge to contrast the elegance of the sleek mules. Finally, a smattering of gold jewellery and a love-forever handbag are always a good idea.

& Other Stories Slim Satin Midi Dress £97 SHOP NOW This also comes in a sunny yellow shade.

Astrid & Miyu Taurus Zodiac Pendant Necklace in Gold £100 SHOP NOW Add a personal touch with a zodiac necklace.

Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW Whistles' beloved Clean Bonded Leather Jacket has become a firm favourite in the fashion crowds, and now it comes in this versatile khaki shade.

Zara Block Heel Mules £36 SHOP NOW Trust Zara to come through with a pair of elegant mules destined to instantly elevate any outfit.

Mejuri Dome Cuff Bracelet £148 SHOP NOW I'm swapping out dainty chain bracelets for bolder cuff styles for 2024.

4. All Occasions

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: The party season has arrived, bringing with it an array of reasons to get dressed up. From birthdays, to wedding receptions, to garden parties—a classic black dress is one can rise to the challenge. For the milder evenings, add a light jacket, and go full force on playful accessories that fit the luxe appeal of the occasion.

& Other Stories Slim Satin Midi Dress £97 SHOP NOW A dress-up dress-down wonder.

Zara Metallic MinaudiÈre £46 SHOP NOW Wear over the shoulder with the removable strap, or carry as a clutch.

Malina Cleo Overside Puff Sleeve Top £255 SHOP NOW I haven't stopped thinking about this striking top since I first laid eyes on it.