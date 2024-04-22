This Is the Most Versatile Dress on the High Street—4 Ways I'm Wearing It This Spring

By Florrie Alexander
published

As a fashion editor, I'm often asked what is the one most versatile piece in any wardrobe, and it shouldn't surprise you that my answer is a classic black dress. Understated, transcending trend, the classic black dress is one that can be whipped out at any moment, and fit seamlessly into any plans you may have coming up. Whilst most would think of it as a reliable piece for evening affairs, its so much more than that. And I'm happy to prove it with TK ways to style a classic black dress for all occasions.

But where to look for this elusively hard-working piece? I've long been a fan of & Other Stories pieces. From French girl striped knits to forever denim, the brand continues to offer pieces that can be worn season after season, and have the quality to match. So naturally, this is where I turned for a do-it-all black dress, and the Slim Satin Midi Dress immediately ticked all my boxes. With a slight racer neckline, fluid drape and perfectly primed midi length, it's details like these that allow this dress to rise to all occasions. Now that you've secured the dress, the fun can really begin. From office looks to date nights, there's a plethora of ways to take this slip-style frock to new heights, just with a little styling. To save you the time of thinking up ideas, or hunting down outfit inspiration, I'm bringing four ways to style this wear everywhere dress straight to you. Feel free to thank me later.

Keep scrolling to see four ways to wear the & Other Stories Slim Satin Midi Dress this spring.

1. Office Days

Collage of white shirt, black sunglasses, basket bag, sandals and black midi dress

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: When it comes to spring dressing for the office, less is more. Add a polished work-ready feel with a crisp white shirt and slip on some elegant yet understated sandals, courtesy of H&M. To complete the look, a basket bag adds to the warm-weather feel, whilst this tote is roomy enough for all your essentials, and more.

Slim Satin Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Slim Satin Midi Dress

The high neckline adds an incredibly chic touch.

Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Celine Eyewear
Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

With sunny days on the horizon, its time to keep a pair of cool sunglasses close to hand.

Straight Cut Poplin Shirt
Arket
Straight Cut Poplin Shirt

From office attire to a beachside cover-up, there's little a great shirt can't do.

The Santorini | Natural Basket Black Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Santorini Natural Basket Black Smooth

DeMellier takes form and function in equal measure to give us the incredibly expensive-looking Santorini basket bag.

Sandals
H&M
Sandals

Thanks to their timeless appeal and elevated edge, H&M reissues these sell-out sandals every year.

2. Shopping Trip

Collage of denim jacket, cap, red trainers, gold hoop earrings, black bag and black midi dress

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: As someone who's done a lot of shopping in their time I've learnt a thing or two, and wearing a dress is a must for ease when in and out of changing rooms. A hands-free crossbody bag is perfect for sifting through racks, and trainers are a must as we hit the streets. Finish with a light denim jacket for an extra layer, and simple jewellery.

Slim Satin Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Slim Satin Midi Dress

The fluid cut is extremely flattering.

Jigsaw, Denim Jacket | Vintage Mid Blue
Jigsaw
Denim Jacket in Vintage Mid Blue

Every great wardrobe features a classic denim jacket, and I'm particularly fond of the vintage wash of this one.

Logo-Embroidered Cotton Cap
Toteme
Logo-Embroidered Cotton Cap

I have a feeling this will the the hit accessory of fashion people this spring and summer.

Classic Medium Hoop Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil
Missoma
Classic Medium Hoop Earrings in 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil

Classic hoops will be a jewellery box addition you reach for time and time again.

Sl 72 Shoes
Adidas
Sl 72 Shoes

The next Adidas trainer to take over, in a vibrant eye-catching shade.

3. Date Night

Collage of leather jacket, gold cuff bracelet, gold necklace, black mules and handbag

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Whether headed to dinner or an evening show, the satin midi dress offers that perfect harmony of smart-casual. Add a leather jacket in a playful spring shade for a relaxed edge to contrast the elegance of the sleek mules. Finally, a smattering of gold jewellery and a love-forever handbag are always a good idea.

Slim Satin Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Slim Satin Midi Dress

This also comes in a sunny yellow shade.

Taurus Zodiac Pendant Necklace in Gold
Astrid & Miyu
Taurus Zodiac Pendant Necklace in Gold

Add a personal touch with a zodiac necklace.

Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
Whistles
Clean Bonded Leather Jacket

Whistles' beloved Clean Bonded Leather Jacket has become a firm favourite in the fashion crowds, and now it comes in this versatile khaki shade.

Block Heel Mules
Zara
Block Heel Mules

Trust Zara to come through with a pair of elegant mules destined to instantly elevate any outfit.

Mejuri Bracelet
Mejuri
Dome Cuff Bracelet

I'm swapping out dainty chain bracelets for bolder cuff styles for 2024.

4. All Occasions

Collage of black jacket, pearl necklace, gold clutch, gold shoes and black midi dress

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: The party season has arrived, bringing with it an array of reasons to get dressed up. From birthdays, to wedding receptions, to garden parties—a classic black dress is one can rise to the challenge. For the milder evenings, add a light jacket, and go full force on playful accessories that fit the luxe appeal of the occasion.

Slim Satin Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Slim Satin Midi Dress

A dress-up dress-down wonder.

Metallic MinaudiÈre
Zara
Metallic MinaudiÈre

Wear over the shoulder with the removable strap, or carry as a clutch.

Malina Cleo Overside Puff Sleeve Top
Malina Cleo
Overside Puff Sleeve Top

I haven't stopped thinking about this striking top since I first laid eyes on it.

Loeffler Randall Gold Knot Heels
Loeffler Randall
Penny Knot Mule Heeled Mules in Gold

A pair of Loeffler Randall's iconic knot heels have been on my wish list for years.

Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

