This Is the Most Versatile Dress on the High Street—4 Ways I'm Wearing It This Spring
As a fashion editor, I'm often asked what is the one most versatile piece in any wardrobe, and it shouldn't surprise you that my answer is a classic black dress. Understated, transcending trend, the classic black dress is one that can be whipped out at any moment, and fit seamlessly into any plans you may have coming up. Whilst most would think of it as a reliable piece for evening affairs, its so much more than that. And I'm happy to prove it with TK ways to style a classic black dress for all occasions.
But where to look for this elusively hard-working piece? I've long been a fan of & Other Stories pieces. From French girl striped knits to forever denim, the brand continues to offer pieces that can be worn season after season, and have the quality to match. So naturally, this is where I turned for a do-it-all black dress, and the Slim Satin Midi Dress immediately ticked all my boxes. With a slight racer neckline, fluid drape and perfectly primed midi length, it's details like these that allow this dress to rise to all occasions. Now that you've secured the dress, the fun can really begin. From office looks to date nights, there's a plethora of ways to take this slip-style frock to new heights, just with a little styling. To save you the time of thinking up ideas, or hunting down outfit inspiration, I'm bringing four ways to style this wear everywhere dress straight to you. Feel free to thank me later.
Keep scrolling to see four ways to wear the & Other Stories Slim Satin Midi Dress this spring.
1. Office Days
Style Notes: When it comes to spring dressing for the office, less is more. Add a polished work-ready feel with a crisp white shirt and slip on some elegant yet understated sandals, courtesy of H&M. To complete the look, a basket bag adds to the warm-weather feel, whilst this tote is roomy enough for all your essentials, and more.
With sunny days on the horizon, its time to keep a pair of cool sunglasses close to hand.
From office attire to a beachside cover-up, there's little a great shirt can't do.
DeMellier takes form and function in equal measure to give us the incredibly expensive-looking Santorini basket bag.
Thanks to their timeless appeal and elevated edge, H&M reissues these sell-out sandals every year.
2. Shopping Trip
Style Notes: As someone who's done a lot of shopping in their time I've learnt a thing or two, and wearing a dress is a must for ease when in and out of changing rooms. A hands-free crossbody bag is perfect for sifting through racks, and trainers are a must as we hit the streets. Finish with a light denim jacket for an extra layer, and simple jewellery.
Every great wardrobe features a classic denim jacket, and I'm particularly fond of the vintage wash of this one.
I have a feeling this will the the hit accessory of fashion people this spring and summer.
Classic hoops will be a jewellery box addition you reach for time and time again.
3. Date Night
Style Notes: Whether headed to dinner or an evening show, the satin midi dress offers that perfect harmony of smart-casual. Add a leather jacket in a playful spring shade for a relaxed edge to contrast the elegance of the sleek mules. Finally, a smattering of gold jewellery and a love-forever handbag are always a good idea.
Whistles' beloved Clean Bonded Leather Jacket has become a firm favourite in the fashion crowds, and now it comes in this versatile khaki shade.
Trust Zara to come through with a pair of elegant mules destined to instantly elevate any outfit.
4. All Occasions
Style Notes: The party season has arrived, bringing with it an array of reasons to get dressed up. From birthdays, to wedding receptions, to garden parties—a classic black dress is one can rise to the challenge. For the milder evenings, add a light jacket, and go full force on playful accessories that fit the luxe appeal of the occasion.
I haven't stopped thinking about this striking top since I first laid eyes on it.
A pair of Loeffler Randall's iconic knot heels have been on my wish list for years.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
