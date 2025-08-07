Not to Sound Dramatic, But I'm Convinced That This Is the Best Reformation Has Ever Been

Fall is just around the corner, and while the weather might not feel like it, Reformation's new arrivals section certainly paints a picture for the season ahead. A page that was once filled with linen dresses, micro-mini skorts, and flip-flops now houses cashmere sweaters, lace-trim silks made for layering, and boots. Suede bags have replaced rattan ones, and suede jackets have taken the place of lighter-weight denim ones. All signs point to autumn, and I, for one, don't want to be caught up come September without any of these fresh pieces in my wardrobe.
To avoid that, dare I say, disastrous reality, I've already filled my shopping cart with the best of what Reformation has to offer for the season ahead. Lingerie-like dresses, cardigans, and low-rise trousers were all added, as were silky capri pants, minimalist sneakers, and a refresh of my favorite T-shirts. For the full download on the best new Reformation items to shop for fall 2025, keep scrolling. If you ask me, it's one of the chicest Ref drops, well, ever—and I've practically shopped them all.
Reformation
Serafina Silk Dress
This dress can be worn all year long. Come winter, add tights and a long, wool coat.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.