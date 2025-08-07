Not to Sound Dramatic, But I'm Convinced That This Is the Best Reformation Has Ever Been

All the chicest new items for fall 2025 have arrived.

A Reformation model wearing a cashmere sweater from the fall 2025 new arrivals.
Fall is just around the corner, and while the weather might not feel like it, Reformation's new arrivals section certainly paints a picture for the season ahead. A page that was once filled with linen dresses, micro-mini skorts, and flip-flops now houses cashmere sweaters, lace-trim silks made for layering, and boots. Suede bags have replaced rattan ones, and suede jackets have taken the place of lighter-weight denim ones. All signs point to autumn, and I, for one, don't want to be caught up come September without any of these fresh pieces in my wardrobe.

To avoid that, dare I say, disastrous reality, I've already filled my shopping cart with the best of what Reformation has to offer for the season ahead. Lingerie-like dresses, cardigans, and low-rise trousers were all added, as were silky capri pants, minimalist sneakers, and a refresh of my favorite T-shirts. For the full download on the best new Reformation items to shop for fall 2025, keep scrolling. If you ask me, it's one of the chicest Ref drops, well, ever—and I've practically shopped them all.

Serafina Silk Dress
Reformation
Serafina Silk Dress

This dress can be worn all year long. Come winter, add tights and a long, wool coat.

Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

Finally, it's time to stock up on my favorite fall staple: cashmere sweaters.

Simona Cylinder Bag
Reformation
Simona Cylinder Bag

The texture on this chic, cylinder bag makes it look so expensive.

Fern Satin Short
Reformation
Fern Satin Short

I'm buying a pair in every color, just so you know.

Will Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Will Oversized Shirt

This mushroom-inspired color is a fun alternatives for white or blue button-downs.

Narcissa Dress
Reformation
Narcissa Dress

Toss a big cashmere sweater on top when the temperatures dip.

Frances Knee High Boot
Reformation
Frances Knee High Boot

That shine, though!

Arlette Silk Dress
Reformation
Arlette Silk Dress

This dress has an almost vintage look to it.

Veda Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket
Veda
Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket

Everyone needs a suede jacket come fall.

Rowan Crew Tee
Reformation
Rowan Crew Tee

I'm stocking up on this classic white tee for fall.

Ena Sarong
Reformation
Ena Sarong

Sarongs aren't just for summer. Tie this one around your waist on top of black trousers.

Reformation, Charlee Low Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Reformation
Charlee Low Rise Straight Leg Jeans

I wear white jeans all year round. Seriously, does anyone actually follow the "no white after Labor Day" rule anymore?

Farren Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Farren Cashmere Crew Cardigan

If you only buy one cardigan this fall, make it this one.

Oversized Patrizia Bag
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bag

I've personally been loving canvas-and-leather totes of late.

Lora Knit Dress
Reformation
Lora Knit Dress

The belt styling makes this dress even more desirable.

Sardinia Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Sardinia Heeled Sandal

The chunky heels makes these so comfy to walk in.

Lila Silk Top
Reformation
Lila Silk Top

I *will* be copying this entire outfit.

Veda Celine Jacket
Veda
Celine Jacket

The length is so cool.

Azure Dress
Reformation
Azure Dress

Yes, floral dresses can still be worn into fall.

Terra Sneaker
Reformation
Terra Sneaker

Especially if you style them with boots or suede sneakers like these.

Gale Mid Rise Capri Pant
Reformation
Gale Mid Rise Capri Pant

I think these silky capris are my favorite find of the bunch.

Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew

This outfit in general is so gorgeous.

Monaco Cashmere Reversible Tank
Reformation
Monaco Cashmere Reversible Tank

You can wear this top in two ways, making it even more worth investing in.

Laverna Dress
Reformation
Laverna Dress

I love the idea of styling this dainty dress with boots and a suede bag come fall.

Lindie Tee
Reformation
Lindie Tee

I'm telling you—V-necks are back.

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant

I want these low-rise pants in every single color.

Marnie Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Marnie Heeled Sandal

The little toe-loop detail makes these a no-brainer.

Cebba Dress
Reformation
Cebba Dress

Have any end-of-summer, early-fall weddings? Here's the dress you should wear.

