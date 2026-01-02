Word to the Wise: This French Brand Is Criminally Underrated

When I was in high school in Paris eons ago, anyone who was anyone had a Vanessa Bruno tote bag. These were almost embarrassingly simple—just a plain canvas tote with sequined straps that fanned out into sequined lining. And yet, they've stuck—so much so that when you go onto the Vanessa Bruno website today, the first category that's advertised is their legendary tote bags.
But Vanessa Bruno is much more than a viral-before-viral-was-a-thing handbag. My Paris-dwelling mother has known this for years, shopping the brand's incredibly stylish clothes and accessories season after season. Just seconds ago, I went to Vanessa Bruno's website to try to come up with a capsule edit for you, and it was difficult because everything on the website is utterly adorable. The vibes are classic Parisienne, but there's also a slightly quirky brand identity that I recognize from my younger years. That means if you love these pieces, you're likely to love everything else Vanessa Bruno—this season and the next. So go forth and shop is all I have to say about that.