Fun fact about me: I was born and raised in Paris. So not to toot my own horn or anything, but I know a little thing or two about French-girl style: the classic lines, the natural fibers, the stripes, the navies and burgundies, the touches of glitter, leopard, and ribbon to glam up the whole thing.
While picking pieces for this story, I channeled everything I know about how French women dress and threw that energy into finding affordable dupes for their beloved staples from Maje, Sandro, Veja, Polène, Vanessa Bruno, etc. Who knew Zara, H&M, and Gap were such a goldmine for elegant Parisian-style fashion? Well, Parisians, presumably.
H&M
Long-Sleeved Microfiber Top - Black
It's not a French wardrobe without scores of cotton long-sleeves.
ZARA
Closure Detail Crossbody Bag
This is a great Polène dupe.
What's more appropriate than a wine sweater in a wine country?
Gap
High Rise Stride Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants
These pants are just missing a pair of Bensimon sneakers.
H&M
Wide-Leg Ultra High Jeans - Dark Denim Blue
A good pair of jeans is the basis for pretty much every good French-girl outfit.
H&M
Lace-Collar Cardigan Cream
We're getting big Maje or Sandro vibes here.
ZARA
Herringbone Wool Blazer
Blazers are French officewear, sure, but French women aren't above wearing them to brunch, either.
A simple black belt is such an easy way to elevate an outfit.
The rumors are true: French women really do love their Breton stripes.
ZARA
Wool Blend Coat With Vents ZW Collection
Like a blazer, but long.
Gap
Modern Crewneck Cardigan
Is it a top? A cardigan? Well, yes.
ZARA
Wool and Alpaca Blend Sweater
A basic layer that's très chic.
In Paris like in Los Angeles, leopard is a neutral.
Gap
Closeknit Jersey V-Neck T-Shirt
Another great cotton long-sleeve for layering.
H&M
Oversized Printed T-Shirt
French girls love a good graphic tee.
Gap
Poplin Drop-Waist Maxi Shirtdress
An understated dress for any season.
ZARA
Leather Ballet Flats 50th Anniversary
There's nothing more French than a ballet flat.
Gap
Modern Crewneck T-Shirt
A Parisienne loves a little red moment.
H&M
Tie-Detail Sequined Jacket
Again, very Sandro or Maje—French-girl labels extraordinaire.
ZARA
Oversized Pinstripe Double Breasted Blazer
The burgundy hue lends this blazer a little extra interest.
ZARA
100% Wool Plain Knit Jacket
This cardigan is the perfect length—and color.
ZARA
Embroidered ZW Collection Dress
The A-line! The lace!
H&M
Teddy Fleece Cardigan
I love this for mid-season.
A discreet lace moment is always a good idea.
Gap
Modern Mockneck Mixed Media Maxi Dress
Dropped waist, but make it French.