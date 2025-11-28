And Now, the Most French-Looking Pieces I Could Find at Zara, H&M, and Gap

(Image credit: @lenafarl)
Fun fact about me: I was born and raised in Paris. So not to toot my own horn or anything, but I know a little thing or two about French-girl style: the classic lines, the natural fibers, the stripes, the navies and burgundies, the touches of glitter, leopard, and ribbon to glam up the whole thing.

While picking pieces for this story, I channeled everything I know about how French women dress and threw that energy into finding affordable dupes for their beloved staples from Maje, Sandro, Veja, Polène, Vanessa Bruno, etc. Who knew Zara, H&M, and Gap were such a goldmine for elegant Parisian-style fashion? Well, Parisians, presumably.

It's not a French wardrobe without scores of cotton long-sleeves.

This is a great Polène dupe.

What's more appropriate than a wine sweater in a wine country?

These pants are just missing a pair of Bensimon sneakers.

A good pair of jeans is the basis for pretty much every good French-girl outfit.

We're getting big Maje or Sandro vibes here.

Blazers are French officewear, sure, but French women aren't above wearing them to brunch, either.

A simple black belt is such an easy way to elevate an outfit.

The rumors are true: French women really do love their Breton stripes.

Like a blazer, but long.

Is it a top? A cardigan? Well, yes.

A basic layer that's très chic.

In Paris like in Los Angeles, leopard is a neutral.

Another great cotton long-sleeve for layering.

French girls love a good graphic tee.

An understated dress for any season.

There's nothing more French than a ballet flat.

A Parisienne loves a little red moment.

Again, very Sandro or Maje—French-girl labels extraordinaire.

The burgundy hue lends this blazer a little extra interest.

This cardigan is the perfect length—and color.

The A-line! The lace!

I love this for mid-season.

A discreet lace moment is always a good idea.

Dropped waist, but make it French.

