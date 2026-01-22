I've Called Paris Home for 3 Years, so Trust Me—These Are the Best Vintage Stores

Monica Mendal is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a former fashion editor, a travel writer, and the author of So There's This Place…—a Substack newsletter where she shares curated guides, insider tips, and off-the-beaten-path destinations.
I live in Paris and can honestly say that the city has quietly become a mecca for vintage shopping over the years. While I'll admit that it hasn't quite reached London or Tokyo levels just yet, Paris offers something distinctly its own. Think museum-worthy couture and archival runway pieces from the '60s all the way to the early aughts as well as new vintage from minimalist favorites like old Céline and The Row. You could easily spend days sourcing iconic fashion history here, from discreet, by-appointment showrooms in the 16th to the vintage-heavy streets of the Haut Marais and the legendary stalls of the Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen. Below is my go-to list of Paris vintage shops and showrooms—the one I always share with friends visiting, whether they're hunting for a Tom Ford–era Gucci moment, a perfectly cut Chanel blazer, a Kelly bag from the '80s, or a true one-of-a-kind archival find.
Mon Vintage
By-appointment-only showroom in Saint-Germain
Founder Marie Blanchet, former head of vintage for Vestiaire Collective, has positioned Mon Vintage as one of the city's most coveted addresses for rare vintage by providing an exclusive personalized sourcing and shopping service. Housed in a discreet 18th-century apartment building in the heart of Saint-Germain, the by-appointment-only showroom feels more like a private salon than a shop, offering clients an intimate, couture-level experience.
The archive spans more than a century of fashion with pieces that read like a who's who of design: museum-grade Gabrielle Chanel and Madeleine Vionnet haute couture, seminal Yves Saint Laurent, and John Galliano for Dior. The offering extends beyond clothing, including hard-to-find Hermès bags and rare Line Vautrin jewelry and decorative objects. It's unsurprising that Blanchet's discerning client list includes Amal Clooney, Michelle Williams, Margot Robbie, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Kim Kardashian. You can also find a small curation from Mon Vintage's assortment at The Row Paris and London stores.
Valois Vintage
8 Rue des Saussaies, 75008
Valois Vintage has been a celebrity stylist and fashion week favorite for years. If you're on the hunt for high-end vintage, founder Géraldine Paillat's shop, run alongside her mother and sister, won't disappoint. The shop is a treasure trove with racks of Chanel jackets and bags, Hermès Kellys and Birkins, and endless shelves of jewelry. The women also run an appointment-only private showroom nearby, showcasing a vast collection of eveningwear and gowns.
Desert Vintage
18 Rue de Beaune, 75007
Desert Vintage has cultivated something of a cult following since Salima Boufelfel and Roberto Cowan reopened the shop (originally founded in 1974) in Tucson, Arizona, in 2012. The duo later brought their impeccable eye for vintage to New York with a Lower East Side outpost designed by Green River Project. The same studio is behind the brand's Paris location, which opened this past summer on the Left Bank, nestled among art dealers and antique shops. Shoppers can expect the same expertly curated, one-of-a-kind vintage they've come to expect from Desert with an edit fine-tuned for Paris's discerning shoppers.
Odetta Vintage
76 Rue des Tournelles, 75003
Located on a quiet street in the Haut Marais, tucked just behind the vintage shop–lined bustle of Rue de Turenne, Odetta Vintage is my favorite shop in Paris to find newer vintage among the covetable minimalist curation from brands like old Céline, The Row, and Hermès. It's a tiny shop but packs a punch with an excellent assortment of stuff you'll actually want to wear every day.
ReSee
48bis Av. Kléber, 75116
The best-kept secret among fashion insiders, ReSee is a discreet, by-appointment-only vintage showroom tucked away in the 16th arrondissement specializing in museum-worthy fashion from the '80s, '90s, and early 2000s. Known for its immaculate curation and pristine condition, the space feels more like a private collector's salon than a shop, which has long drawn stylists, editors, and in-the-know clients in search of rare runway pieces from maisons like Alaïa, Mugler, Chanel, and Dior.
Preclothed
3 Rue Bonaparte, 75006
Across the street from the Officine Universelle Buly 1803 flagship on Rue Bonaparte, Preclothed—which began as an e-shop in 2020 and quickly gained a cult following—opened its stunning flagship shop designed by Camille Vergnes last spring. The shop carries secondhand fashion from top-tier fashion houses mixed in with one-of-a-kind accessories restored by French and Japanese artisans. Don't hesitate to let the sales associates know what you're looking for. They have a much larger inventory in the back and are always happy to bring out pieces for a more personalized shopping experience.
Les Archive Vintage
21 Rue Dupin, 75006
Founded by American in Paris Nicolette Contursi, Les Archives was founded in 2021, and its physical boutique opened in the heart of Saint-Germain just two years ago. While you may spot a few iconic pieces from the '70s, the majority of what you'll find in this pink jewel box of a shop is more contemporary vintage from the '90s and 2000s, featuring runway pieces from some of the most iconic—and, for many millennials, most nostalgic—collections, like Gucci by Tom Ford and Chloé by Phoebe Philo. "Fashion history, research, and archival imagery lies at the heart of the brand," explains Contursi. All documented pieces have a custom inventory tag that highlights the origin of each piece and features a Polaroid image referencing the piece's runway appearance, campaign feature, or celebrity moment.
Plaisir Palace
3 Rue Paul Dubois, 75003
After a long career in the art world and 15 years of collecting fashion, owner Didier Barroso returned to his true passion, fashion, when he decided to open Plaisir Palace in the Marais some years ago. In his vibrant, mod-inspired shop, you'll find standout pieces from the '60s and '70s by some of the era's most iconic designers, including Saint Laurent, André Courrèges, and Pierre Cardin. Today, the shop has become a favorite destination for the costume designers behind Emily in Paris.
Thanx God I'm a V.I.P.
12 Rue de Lancry, 75010
There's a particular thrill in browsing the endless, meticulously color-coded racks at Thanx God I'm a V.I.P., where you'll find everything from lesser-known designers to heritage names like Prada and Dior. With a vintage selection that leans heavily on the '60s, the shop stretches across three spaces on the same block, offering a mix of women's, men's, and kids' clothing and homeware. It even features a coffee bar, so you can browse at your own pace without feeling rushed by your partner.
The Room
14 Rue des Écouffes, 75004
The Room is where you go for a reliable selection of well-priced, wearable designer vintage for every day available in a broad range of sizes. Most notably, you'll find an excellent curation of blazers, jackets, and blouses from brands like Dior, Max Mara, Prada, and YSL as well as designer handbags and accessories.
The Parisian Vintage
20 Rue Saint-Claude, 75003
The Parisian Vintage in the Haut Marais feels carefully curated and is full of standout pieces that span eras, cultures, and techniques. What really sets it apart is the thoughtfulness behind the selection, as you'll find everything from luxury fashion houses like Chanel, Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, and Courrèges to classic vintage labels like Angelo Tarlazzi, Jacky de G, LeGatte, and Marithé + François Girbaud and even some more contemporary finds from Miu Miu and Levi's.
Tallon Vintage
18 Rue Charlot, 75003
From the owners behind The Parisian Vintage, Tallon Vintage is the first Parisian concept shop dedicated exclusively to vintage and pre-owned luxury and designer shoes.
Chez Snow Bunny
12 Rue Dupetit-Thouars, 75003
If you loved 2000s fashion—when low-rise pants, crop tops, platform shoes, and Nicolas Ghesquière's Balenciaga City bag ruled the streets—Chez Snow Bunny is your spot. Run by makeup artist Victoria Sapet, the shop is a celebration of playful, kitschy Y2K style.
Palace Callas
16 Rue du Pont Louis-Philippe, 75004
Nestled at the foot of the Marais near the Seine, Palace Callas specializes in archival fashion. The shop is a true family venture and is run by Alyx Karlier alongside her mother and grandmother, who all share a passion for iconic designers. Inside, you'll find a curated mix of deconstructed Comme des Garçons, mesh tops by Jean Paul Gaultier, and covetable Chanel blazers. I should note that sizing here skews on the smaller side.
