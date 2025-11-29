Every Time Bella Hadid Wears This Sneaker Trend, It Looks So Rich—I Found 13 Pairs Starting At $37

There's something so luxe and effortless about Bella Hadid's off-duty model looks that keep fashion people everywhere hooked. Everything from her casual but cool outfit choices to her seamless style choices really seem to resonate with a wide audience.
Lately, the international super model has been seen from time to time rocking beautiful brown sneakers. There's no denying brown fashion items have become so popular this past year. Everything from brown suede handbags to gorgeous brown leather jackets have been seen on the most stylish among the fashion set. If you've been loving this moment for this pretty chocolatey hue, then it's definitely time to give brown sneakers a try.
Right now there are a slew of amazing Black Friday sneaker deals, so I've taken the liberty of scouring the internet to highlight the best deals worth snagging before they inevitably sell out. There's amazing finds starting as low as $37. Keep Scrolling to uncover the best brown sneaker Black Friday deals available right now.
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes over 10 years of editorial experience to dish out shopping advice to the masses and analyze key pop-cultural moments. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyperfixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram.