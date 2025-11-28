I'm a Shopping Editor and I'm Live Shopping the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale—I Can't Get Over These Fashion and Beauty Deals

Black Friday is finally here, and Nordstrom has some of the best fashion and beauty deals of the season. If you’re a fashion lover, chances are you’ve already been eyeing what’s on markdown. If not, don’t worry—I’m rounding up the top fashion and beauty deals at Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale so you don’t have to.

Nordstrom is always at the top of our editors’ lists for Black Friday shopping, and this year is no exception. The retailer is offering up to 60% off editor-favorite brands—with standout deals on items like the Tory Burch Runway Ballet Flat, Land's End Ez Touch Screen Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves, NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit Microcurrent Facial Sculpting Device, Dyson Special Edition Airwrap, and Tom Ford Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum.

As a shopping editor, I’m live shopping the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale in real time, highlighting the best deals so you can skip straight to what’s worth it. Whether you're looking for basics, cashmere sweaters, shoes, coats, accessories, makeup, skincare, haircare, or fragrance, there’s no shortage of standout options.

Below, I’m curating the best Nordstrom Black Friday fashion and beauty deals—and I’ll be updating this page in real time as I shop.

Best Fashion Deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2025

Best Beauty Deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2025

The Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2025 at a Glance

What Is The Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2025?

The Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2025 offers discounts of up to 60%.

Best Basics at the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2025

Best Shoes at the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2025

Tory Burch Runway Ballet Flat $325 $228 SHOP NOW These 30% off Tory Burch flats. adidas Taekwondo Sneaker $90 $63 SHOP NOW These are selling out fast. MANGO Ballet Flat $90 $60 SHOP NOW I've heard a few fashion people on TikTok recommend these Mango ballet flats.

Best Coats at the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2025

Best Accessories at the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2025

Lands' End Ez Touch Screen Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves $90 $54 SHOP NOW These cashmere-lined leather gloves for $54. Tory Burch Virginia Nylon Cylinder Shoulder Bag $210 $147 SHOP NOW This chic nylon Tory Burch shoulder bag. COACH North Pebbled Leather Tote $395 $296 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a laptop bag.

Best Makeup at the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2025

Yves Saint Laurent Nu Bare Look Tint Foundation $48 $24 SHOP NOW I use this exact 50%-off Yves Saint Laurent skin tint, and I love it. MAC Cosmetics Lip Liner Pencil $25 $18 SHOP NOW Whichever MAC lip liner you’re devoted to—whether it's Whirl, Spice, Cork, Stone, or Soar—they’re all on sale. IT Cosmetics Cc+ Color Correcting Full Coverage Cream Spf 50+ $28 $13 SHOP NOW This beloved Cc cream.

Best Skincare at the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2025

NuFACE Trinity+ Starter Kit Microcurrent Facial Sculpting Device $395 $277 SHOP NOW If you've been considering getting a NuFace, now's the best time of year to do so. Therabody Theraface Depuffing Wand $169 $140 SHOP NOW Our beauty editors love Therabody products. HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask $349 $279 SHOP NOW A HigherDose red light mask.

Best Haircare at the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2025

BONDI BOOST Infrared Bounce Thermal Brush $125 $100 SHOP NOW This $100 BondiBoost is one of the best hair tools I've ever owned. Dyson Special Edition Airwrap $650 $520 SHOP NOW The dream Dyson Airwrap. T3 Aire Iq Hair Dryer Set $400 $300 SHOP NOW The Aire Iq Hair Dryer Set is incredible.

Best Fragrance at the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2025