Kendall Jenner's New Ugg Sandals Are the Next Style to Sell Out—Guaranteed

Kendall Jenner's taste in clothes, shoes, and accessories is pretty much unmatched, which is why much of what she wears (especially the affordable items) sells out as soon as the general public catches wind of it. And folks, I think that's about to happen again.

I don't know about you, but I get a little sad when the warmer temperatures force me to stow my cozy Uggs away for the season, but Jenner has a remedy: Ugg slides—specifically, Ugg Greenport Slides, its shearling-lined, suede style with a low platform and open toe (there's also a two-strap version, FYI). They're pretty much the perfect shoe to wear during this awkward winter-to-spring transitional time, and you can even do as Jenner did and wear them with socks. To complete the cool L.A.-girl Ugg outfit she just wore, Jenner paired them with a baseball cap, white T-shirt, blazer, and matching elastic-waist shorts. Perfection, if you ask me.

I wouldn't sleep on the $120 Ugg Greenport Slides if I were you, so keep scrolling to join me in shopping for a pair of your own before they inevitably sell out.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Polo Ralph Lauren Twill Classic Sport Cap ($50); Chimi sunglasses; The Row bag; Ugg Greenpoint Slides ($120)

Shop the Ugg Greenpoint Slides

UGG Greenport Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandals in Chestnut $120 SHOP NOW

UGG Greenport Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandals in Black $120 SHOP NOW

UGG Greenport Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandals in Sand $120 SHOP NOW

UGG Greenport Slides in Sugarplum SHOP NOW

UGG Greenport Genuine Shearling Slide Sandals in Chestnut $130 SHOP NOW