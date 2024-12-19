J Lo, Charli XCX and Fashion People Are Now Wearing Their UGGs with Anti-Skinny Jeans

This winter, UGGs have played a main character in the wardrobes of celebrities. From Kendall Jenner's pairing with a chic French-inspired cardigan to Jennifer Lopez and her series of denim + UGG formulas, we've had no shortage of inspiration. However, what I have noticed for the classic shearling boots and clogs is that where once upon a time A listers would default to wearing them with skinny jeans or leggings, an altogether a baggier denim silhouette is de riguer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her off-duty looks in 2024, Lopez has relied upon a laid-back combination of loose-fitting, wide-leg jeans combined with different plain tops, platform UGGs and—she is a megastar, after all—a nonchalantly elbow-hooked Birkin bag.

Meanwhile, on the streets and on our feeds, we've noticed influencers and fashion insiders following a similar pattern. Whether carpenter, skater or turn-up, the jeans are looking very relaxed and loose around the boot rather than the skintight fits that were the perfect partner when UGGs boomed the first time around.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many are opting in for short jackets to help balance out the look, which just so happens to be yet another outfit trend we've noticed in the past week. From Lila Moss to Zoë Kravtiz, celebrities are choosing these smaller jackets over bulky winter coats to pair neatly with denim.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

UGG supporters are flitting between platform and traditional single-sole styles, interchanging them depending on the length of the jeans and the desired aesthetic. The overall effect is ultra-casual and the kind of look you could throw on to appear low-effort for a groceries run but there's a levvel of polish in the choosing of a cool knit or fancy tote bag.

Interestingly, it's not just about true-blue jeans and the classic caramel shade of UGGs as a winning formula. I've spotted all-cream and all-white outfits as a canvas for this wide-leg denim and boot match, providing a look that is more reminiscent of a Nancy Myers movie than a streetwear lookbook.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're into the idea of UGGs with wide-leg jeans, then keep scrolling for some shopping inspiration.

