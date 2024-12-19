J Lo, Charli XCX and Fashion People Are Now Wearing Their UGGs with Anti-Skinny Jeans
This winter, UGGs have played a main character in the wardrobes of celebrities. From Kendall Jenner's pairing with a chic French-inspired cardigan to Jennifer Lopez and her series of denim + UGG formulas, we've had no shortage of inspiration. However, what I have noticed for the classic shearling boots and clogs is that where once upon a time A listers would default to wearing them with skinny jeans or leggings, an altogether a baggier denim silhouette is de riguer.
For her off-duty looks in 2024, Lopez has relied upon a laid-back combination of loose-fitting, wide-leg jeans combined with different plain tops, platform UGGs and—she is a megastar, after all—a nonchalantly elbow-hooked Birkin bag.
Meanwhile, on the streets and on our feeds, we've noticed influencers and fashion insiders following a similar pattern. Whether carpenter, skater or turn-up, the jeans are looking very relaxed and loose around the boot rather than the skintight fits that were the perfect partner when UGGs boomed the first time around.
Many are opting in for short jackets to help balance out the look, which just so happens to be yet another outfit trend we've noticed in the past week. From Lila Moss to Zoë Kravtiz, celebrities are choosing these smaller jackets over bulky winter coats to pair neatly with denim.
UGG supporters are flitting between platform and traditional single-sole styles, interchanging them depending on the length of the jeans and the desired aesthetic. The overall effect is ultra-casual and the kind of look you could throw on to appear low-effort for a groceries run but there's a levvel of polish in the choosing of a cool knit or fancy tote bag.
Interestingly, it's not just about true-blue jeans and the classic caramel shade of UGGs as a winning formula. I've spotted all-cream and all-white outfits as a canvas for this wide-leg denim and boot match, providing a look that is more reminiscent of a Nancy Myers movie than a streetwear lookbook.
If you're into the idea of UGGs with wide-leg jeans, then keep scrolling for some shopping inspiration.
Shop UGG-and-Wide-Leg Jean Combos
COS are known for their wide-leg trousers but the jeans are just as good.
Horseshoe jeans fall into the baggy jeans category and can work well with UGGs.
I like the idea of a cuffed jean worn casually with thick-sole UGGs.
Arket's Cloud jeans are an insider's fave.
If you like your UGGs with a cute detail, look out for the bow boots.
Hannah Almassi is the Editor in Chief of Who What Wear UK. Hannah has been part of the the Who What Wear brand since 2015, when she was headhunted to launch the UK sister site and social channels, implement a localised content strategy and build out the editorial team. She joined following a seven-year tenure at Grazia magazine, where she led front-of-book news, fashion features and shopping specials as fashion news and features editor. With experience in both print and digital across fashion and beauty, Hannah has over 16 years in the field as a journalist, editor, content strategist and brand consultant. Hannah has interviewed industry heavyweights such as designers including Marc Jacobs and Jonathan Anderson through to arbiters of taste including Katie Grand and Anna Dello Russo. A skilled moderator and lecturer specialising in the shift to digital media and e-commerce, Hannah’s opinion and work has been sought by the likes of CNBC, BBC, The Sunday Times Style, The Times, The Telegraph and MatchesFashion.com, among many others. Hannah is often called upon for her take on trends, becoming known as a person with their finger of the pulse of what’s happening in the fashion space for stylish Brits. Hannah currently resides in Eastbourne with her photographer husband, incredibly busy son and highly Instagrammable cat.
