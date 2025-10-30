31 Chic, Cosy Gifts to Give and Receive This Year, According to a Fashion Editor

From gloves, knitwear, socks, homeware and scarves, here are the very best gifts for the person in your life who seeks out only the cosy vibes.

Welcome to the Who What Wear UK Gift Guide! With the festive season fast approaching, we wanted to curate the ultimate gift guide of the pieces we truly think are worth it, so you’ll know your chosen item will be treasured for years to come. Featuring everything from luxury homeware and editor-adored beauty products to show-stopping handbags and forever accessories, whether you’re shopping for a loved one or for yourself, consider this the perfect destination for all your gifting needs. Happy shopping!

It's that time of year again where all you want to do is hunker down by a roaring fire, hot chocolate in hand, your best pyjamas on and a selection of the most nostalgic films on repeat. As the nights draw closer and the temperature drops, tactile fabrics like wool, shearling and anything a little bit fuzzy all appeal—from nightwear, slippers, gloves and scarves, the cosy vibe waves it’s soft touch over anything you can think of.

Only the very best products will get you, or your loved one, to this state of hygge (the Danish word for feeling warm and cosy), not forgetting candles, luxe beauty products and plush homeware. Who needs to go outside when the great indoors is just so appealing?

Whether you are in the market treating yourself, a friend, family member or loved one, read on for the best gifting product available on the high-street now, which all assist in mastering the art of staying in and getting cosy.

