31 Chic, Cosy Gifts to Give and Receive This Year, According to a Fashion Editor

Welcome to the Who What Wear UK Gift Guide! With the festive season fast approaching, we wanted to curate the ultimate gift guide of the pieces we truly think are worth it, so you’ll know your chosen item will be treasured for years to come. Featuring everything from luxury homeware and editor-adored beauty products to show-stopping handbags and forever accessories, whether you’re shopping for a loved one or for yourself, consider this the perfect destination for all your gifting needs. Happy shopping!
It's that time of year again where all you want to do is hunker down by a roaring fire, hot chocolate in hand, your best pyjamas on and a selection of the most nostalgic films on repeat. As the nights draw closer and the temperature drops, tactile fabrics like wool, shearling and anything a little bit fuzzy all appeal—from nightwear, slippers, gloves and scarves, the cosy vibe waves it’s soft touch over anything you can think of.
Only the very best products will get you, or your loved one, to this state of hygge (the Danish word for feeling warm and cosy), not forgetting candles, luxe beauty products and plush homeware. Who needs to go outside when the great indoors is just so appealing?
Whether you are in the market treating yourself, a friend, family member or loved one, read on for the best gifting product available on the high-street now, which all assist in mastering the art of staying in and getting cosy.
SHOP THE BEST COSY GIFTS FOR CHRISTMAS 2025:
HONNA
Relaxed Olive Pyjama Set
Only crisp, fresh cotton pyjamas will cut it this season. This olive toned set from HONNA are simply made for cosy nights in.
Loewe
Palo Santo Scented Medium Candle 610g
Loewe candles are a cut above the rest. This brand new Palo Santo scent smells rich and expensive.
The White Company
Cashmere Bed Socks
Cashmere bed socks are a must for winter. Thank you, The White Company!
Mirror Water
Smooth Body Oil
For the best cosy night in, a good, long bath followed by Mirror Water's Smooth Body Oil is the way to go. It will give you the softest skin, guaranteed.
HERD
Fleetwood Cardigan in Moss With Ecru & Peat
HERD's line of handmade knitwear is deliciously thick and cosy, made of supremely soft sheep wool. This is made for evenings relaxing at home, or long country walks.
Tommy Hilfiger
Wool Blend Fair Isle Fingerless Gloves
Everyone needs a good-quality pair of gloves for the winter.
The White Company
Wellness Hamper
This hamper is perfect for gifting the person in your life who indulges in pampered nights in, complete with a candle, diffuser and plenty of beauty products. Chic!
Penelope Chilvers
Winter White Boots
Penelope Chilvers boots are some of the best in the game. This winter white pair are sturdy and so tactile! They are also shearling-lined, which will keep your feet extra warm.
The White Company
Luxury Cashmere Oversized Joggers
I love a good pair of joggers, and this cashmere pair from The White Company may just be the most luxe pair on the market now.
OMHU
AskØ Lambswool Sweater
This 2-in-2 sweater from OMHU give me Olsen energy. So cosy, and so classic. The bib topper can be removed with ease, but the layered look makes it stand out from the rest.
Free People
Fisherman Hat
This sherpa-style beanie will give a fuzzy feel to any look this winter. So cute!
Jimmy Choo
Eleri Ballerina
Jimmy Choo's famous ballet flats have been given the shearling treatment for the chilly winter months. I know these will be fab with jeans or long satin skirts.
BAMFORD
Eucalyptus & Fir Tree Christmas Candle 2KG
Get into the holiday spirit with this eucalyptus and fir tree scented candle from the best in the biz, BAMFORD. The scent is so festive!
BELLA FREUD
Love Is the Drug Jumper
Bella Freud knitwear will always be famous. This chocolate brown sweater is a fabulous blend of merino and cashmere. No one does it better!
LOEWE
Fringed checked alpaca-blend blanket
People with good taste know that a designer blanket is the perfect thing for cosy nights in on the sofa. This LOEWE one is made of an alpaca blend and a fun mix of muted, wintery colours. It's just too good!
Birkenstock
1774 Maria Suede Suede Leather
Birkenstock Mary-Janes', you say? Yes! And in burgundy, too. The perfect house shoe for the winter months.
ALBARAY
Chocolate Fluffy Scarf
Give Lenny Kravitz energy with the biggest, most plush, fringed winter scarf I've found available to shop now. Albaray is for the cool-girls.
UGG have gone into ballet flat territory, and I am obsessed with this tan pair. Perfect for nights in, curled up watching The Holiday, I must say.
navygrey
The Heirloom Funnel
Navygrey is a brand to watch. This funnel-neck piece is made in the British Isles from 100% lamb's wool, and spun on the banks of Loch Leven in Scotland.
HUSH
Knitted Hooded Scarf
Functional and elegant, this knitted hood scarf from HUSH is oh so soft, and comes in four chic hues.
Next
Cream Argyle Cosy Fleece Robe
A fresh robe is a great gift idea for your loved one. The subtle argyle effect on this NEXT one gives it that winter look, and is super plush and comfy.
Kiltane
Knitted Cashmere Neck Tie
Kiltane's neckties have been popping up on my social feeds a lot lately. This pillar box red style is just the ticket for adding a pop of colour to any winter look.
Sézane
Velvet Patchwork Cushion
Sézane homeware will give your interiors game a fashionable edge. Their patchwork cushion covers are velvety soft and stylish. Your sofa will never be the same!
PAIRS
The Merino Bed Socks Set
PAIRS are the fashion-girl's favourite sock choice. Their bed socks sets are such a perfect IYKYK find, and come in infinite colours and weights. Obsessed!
Whistles
Brown Heavy Gauge Roll Neck Knit
A chunky knit is sometimes all a person's wants to stay warm and look chic, all the same. Whistles have got you or your beloved covered, with this high-neck, oversized chocolate brown number.
RIXO have collaborated with underwear pro's Stripe & Stare. This leopard pyjama set will give bed-time looks a fashionable twist. Meow!
Space NK
Saltair Golden Hour Body Oil
The ultimate pamper moment.
Reiss
Interlock Half-Zip Drawcord Sweatshirt in Plum
Reiss do luxury sweats so well. This bitter chocolate colour-way is spot on for the winter months, and evenings chilling at home.
DUNE LONDON
Faux Shearling Lined Backless Mule Suede Loafers
The perfect house shoe for long days spent indoors. This suede pair from Dune are in the perfect biscuit shade. They look designer!
Space NK
Bamford the Ultimate Geranium Gift
I'd be chuffed to receive this this year!
Hats are a chic gift idea, and this Mango fuzzy one looks super expensive.
Hobbs
Acacia Wool Knit Gloves
Cleverly crafted with a 3-in-1 design, these wool gloves from Hobbs can be worn as a simple black style, a fingerless mitten or layered for maximum warmth. Ideal!