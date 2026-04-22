Forget black and brown heels for a moment. As we ease into the spring/summer months, I've spotted richer, wine-toned flats stepping in where classic black or brown heels once dominated. Making my case, Margot Robbie was out this week wearing perhaps the chicest interpretation of the trend yet. Stepping out in an early pair from Giorgio Armani’s autumn/winter 2026 collection—Margot's sleek burgundy flats elevated a her sleek, tailored look, just as much as any heel would have done. Dressed in head-to-toe Armani, she styled her look with grey tailored trousers, a tonal wool jacket, a high-neck blouse, and a fine black knit layered underneath. A dark burgundy belt looped around her hips, echoing the colour of her shoes for a tonal, sophisticated flare.
Whilst heels will always have their place, there’s something inherently compelling about flat shoes in this deeper neutral. Burgundy carries an inherent richness that feels just as polished, arguably more so in certain contexts, yet grounded in the ease of a flat silhouette.
Taking cues from Margot’s approach, tread on to shop the chicest burgundy flats to wear with tailoring, denim, and skirts this season.
Shop Burgundy Flats:
H&M
Ballet Pumps
The ballet flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
COS
Minimal Leather Ballet Flats
I'd easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
M&S
Leather Cut Out Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Aeyde
Betty Leather Ballet Flats
Add a pop of colour to your spring rotation.
Giorgio Armani
Corso Como Calfskin Ballerinas
The square-toe finish gives these a sleek, elevated feel.
Prada
Nappa Leather Ballerinas
These also come in power pink and black.
Reiss
Leather Cut-Out Ballet Flats
Style these with grey trouser or pair with a white cotton skirt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.