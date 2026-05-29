Not Sneakers, Not Ballet Flats—These Are the Flat Shoes Taking Over Summer 2026

Finally, something that feels fresh.

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hanna wearing loafers
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There’s a very specific shift happening in the shoe world right now and it’s really about emphasis in the number of styles that can be pulled off. If you're tired of living in sneakers and predictable ballet flats this summer, sure, we love them but they have hit saturation. In their place is a lineup of styles that feel just as easy but infinitely more interesting. If you’re tired of the same old shoes, you’re going to want to read to the end.

What I love about this new wave of flats is how directional they feel without being difficult. They still work with everything you already own—jeans, dresses, tailoring—but they add just enough personality to make your outfit feel considered. Below, the styles taking over this summer.

Animal Print Anything

summer flat shoe trends

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Leopard, zebra, snakeskin—consider these your neutral-with-personality. They instantly make a simple outfit feel styled.

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Summer Boots

summer flat shoe trends

(Image credit: @himichelleli)

Lightweight, often slouchy, and surprisingly wearable—even in warmer weather. These are the shoes I wear when I have a long walk to dinner but don’t want to be in sneakers.

Boat Shoes

summer flat shoe trends

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

Unexpected but very much happening. Styled right, they feel more fashion than preppy.

Updated Loafers

summer flat shoe trends

(Image credit: @hannamw)

Chunkier soles, interesting textures, and subtle details give this classic style a fresh edge.

Thongs

summer flat shoe trends

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