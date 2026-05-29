There’s a very specific shift happening in the shoe world right now and it’s really about emphasis in the number of styles that can be pulled off. If you're tired of living in sneakers and predictable ballet flats this summer, sure, we love them but they have hit saturation. In their place is a lineup of styles that feel just as easy but infinitely more interesting. If you’re tired of the same old shoes, you’re going to want to read to the end.
What I love about this new wave of flats is how directional they feel without being difficult. They still work with everything you already own—jeans, dresses, tailoring—but they add just enough personality to make your outfit feel considered. Below, the styles taking over this summer.
Animal Print Anything
Leopard, zebra, snakeskin—consider these your neutral-with-personality. They instantly make a simple outfit feel styled.
Latest Videos From
Le Monde Béryl
Babouche 40 Zebra-Print Calf Hair Pumps
ALAÏA
Tong 55 Leopard-Print Calf Hair Sandals
Reformation
Inez Pump
Summer Boots
Lightweight, often slouchy, and surprisingly wearable—even in warmer weather. These are the shoes I wear when I have a long walk to dinner but don’t want to be in sneakers.
Sezane
Ivana Low Boots
Reformation
Dominique Knee Boot
Anonymous Copenhagen
Jasmina Pebbled Soft Boots
Boat Shoes
Unexpected but very much happening. Styled right, they feel more fashion than preppy.
Reformation
Annette Moccasin
Larroudé
Cyprus Boat Shoe
Free People
Yachting Day Boat Shoes
Updated Loafers
Chunkier soles, interesting textures, and subtle details give this classic style a fresh edge.