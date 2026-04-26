If You’re Bored of Trainers, This is the Comfortable Alt the Chicest Dressers Are Wearing Instead

If you’ve found yourself reaching for the same pair of trainers day in, day out, you’re not alone—but I do want to put you onto a fresh alternative worth considering. Instead of leaning on your usual sneakers, those in the know are turning to white Derby shoes for a look that feels just as easy, but so much more refined.
Sleek, low-profile and finished with classic laces, they offer all the comfort of trainers with a smarter edge that elevates an outfit. And whilst the silhouette might feel familiar, their impact is entirely more chic.
As the trend starts to gain traction, I’ve pulled together a few simple styling ideas to show just how effortlessly they slot into a summer wardrobe.
3 Chic Ways to Style White Derby Shoes This Summer:
1. Denim Shirt + Long Shorts + White Derby Shoes
Style Notes: Longline shorts are set for a strong return this season, but instead of pairing them with laid-back trainers, consider elevating the look with white Derby shoes. Worn with a simple denim shirt, this easy, throw-on combination feels instantly sharper, thanks to the crisp finish of the Derbys.
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H&M
Denim Shirt
Honestly, this looks more expensive than it actually is.
COS
Longline Tailored Shorts
Style these with the matching top or pair with a boxy tee.
Whistles
Ivory Essential Ribbed Polo
I always recommend keeping a polo neck in your rotation for layering.
Reformation
Buffy Oxford
These also come in black.
2. Blazer + Cigarette Trousers + White Derby Shoes
Style Notes: Whilst black trousers are a year-round staple, summer calls for a lighter, slightly cropped iteration. Styled with white Derby shoes, they lose the heaviness that full-length tailoring and boots can bring, instead offering a look that feels just as refined but far more seasonally appropriate. Add a blazer, and you have an outfit that’s polished yet breathable enough for warmer days.
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With Nothing Underneath
Hutton Blazer
Layer this over a tee as the summer months roll in.
Mango
Straight-Cut Crop Trousers
Cropped black trousers are about to become one of the biggest trouser trends of the season.
Celine
Ballet Lace-Up Shoe in Lambskin
Celine's lace-up Derby shoes are a fashion person's favourites.
3. Textured Skirt + White Derby Shoes
Style Notes: Take cues from Charlize Theron and style your white Derbys with a textured skirt and a relaxed knit. The contrast between the structured shoe and tactile fabrics adds interest whilst highlighting the shoe’s versatility. A fresh way to approach summer dressing—simply swap them in for loafers or trainers, and watch your look become more directional.
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James Perse
Oversized Cotton Linen Beach Sweater
This loose knit jumper is perfect for high-summer styling