If You’re Bored of Trainers, This is the Comfortable Alt the Chicest Dressers Are Wearing Instead

From new-season shorts to timeless trousers, here are all of the chicest ways to style the white derby shoe trend right now.

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Collage of influencers and celebrities wearing white derby shoes.
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn, Getty, Who What Wear)
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If you’ve found yourself reaching for the same pair of trainers day in, day out, you’re not alone—but I do want to put you onto a fresh alternative worth considering. Instead of leaning on your usual sneakers, those in the know are turning to white Derby shoes for a look that feels just as easy, but so much more refined.

Sleek, low-profile and finished with classic laces, they offer all the comfort of trainers with a smarter edge that elevates an outfit. And whilst the silhouette might feel familiar, their impact is entirely more chic.

As the trend starts to gain traction, I’ve pulled together a few simple styling ideas to show just how effortlessly they slot into a summer wardrobe.

3 Chic Ways to Style White Derby Shoes This Summer:

1. Denim Shirt + Long Shorts + White Derby Shoes

Paris fashion week showgoer wears long shorts with white Derby shoes and a denim shirt.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Longline shorts are set for a strong return this season, but instead of pairing them with laid-back trainers, consider elevating the look with white Derby shoes. Worn with a simple denim shirt, this easy, throw-on combination feels instantly sharper, thanks to the crisp finish of the Derbys.

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2. Blazer + Cigarette Trousers + White Derby Shoes

Influencer @nlmarilyn poses for a photo wearing cigarette trousers with white derby shoes and a grey blazer.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Whilst black trousers are a year-round staple, summer calls for a lighter, slightly cropped iteration. Styled with white Derby shoes, they lose the heaviness that full-length tailoring and boots can bring, instead offering a look that feels just as refined but far more seasonally appropriate. Add a blazer, and you have an outfit that’s polished yet breathable enough for warmer days.

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3. Textured Skirt + White Derby Shoes

Charlize Theron wears a textured miniskirt with white derby shoes and and a black jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Take cues from Charlize Theron and style your white Derbys with a textured skirt and a relaxed knit. The contrast between the structured shoe and tactile fabrics adds interest whilst highlighting the shoe’s versatility. A fresh way to approach summer dressing—simply swap them in for loafers or trainers, and watch your look become more directional.

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