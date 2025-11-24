Trust Me—Slingbacks in This Trending Colour Will Go With Every Single Outfit You Own

As party season approaches, I've been thinking carefully about the trends I can fold into my wardrobe to feel a little elevated for the festive period. My dresses and skirts are already sorted, but it’s the footwear section I’ve been most eager to revive. And after consulting a couple of my most stylish colleagues, I’ve landed on the chicest shoe I didn’t realise I needed. The consensus? Burgundy slingbacks.
A handful of trusted fashion friends have nudged me toward weaving a pair of rich, ruby-toned slingbacks into my winter rotation. Not only do they complement partywear shades—think blacks, greys and metallics—but the colour also works beautifully with every wash of denim (and as my team knows, I’m a jeans person through and through).
Sitting somewhere between classic black and statement red, burgundy feels interesting but not unfamiliar. It’s softer and less severe than jet black, yet it pairs just as easily with the darkest pieces in my wardrobe, adding depth and warmth rather than feeling heavy.
Whilst I'm approaching the purchase with my winter wardrobe in mind, this is a shoe that you can reach for well into spring and summer, styling elegantly with creams, beiges and soft pinks, and looking right at home with tonal red-on-red outfits for a chic, pulled-together finish.
Clearly, I’m not the only one catching on. I’ve spotted refined iterations at Mango, H&M and Zara, as well as elevated versions from designer favourites like Manolo Blahnik and Miu Miu.
Read on to discover my edit of the very best burgundy slingbacks available now.
Shop Burgundy Slingbacks:
H&M
Patent Slingbacks
Shop these while they're on sale.
Mango
Patent Leather Heel Shoes
In a rich burgundy shade, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Sézane
Serena High Heels
The short kitten heel adds a little bit of height without sacrificing any comfort.
Zara
Slingback Heeled Shoes With Bow
The bow heel shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Manolo Blahnik
Maysli 70 Buckled Suede Slingback Pumps
Whilst I love these in the rich burgundy, they also come in three other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Cross Strap Almond Toe Slingback Shoes
Style these with jeans or pair them with semi-skirt tights and a sleek leather skirt.
Miu Miu
Patent Leather Slingbacks With Buckles
Miu Miu's buckle slingbacks are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.