The Specific Ballet-Flat Trend So Many People Wear Without Even Realizing It's a Trend

As we move farther away from the start of the ballet flats trend several years ago, I find that I see fewer and fewer examples of people wearing basic ballet flats with the little bows. In 2026, there are more ballet-flat variations than ever, but some are so subtle, you may not even realize you're wearing a trend. And one of those subtle (yet incredibly chic) variations was just spotted on flat-shoe connoisseur Lily Collins.
Collins, who is currently busy filming season six of Emily in Paris in Mykonos, was just spotted heading to lunch via boat with her castmates. And instead of wearing basic ballet flats with her black capri pants, Collins chose two-tone ballet flats, with the contrasting element often in the form of a strap or trim. Specifically, she wore a pair by Marguax (a Who What Wear editor favorite) in cream with a thin black elastic strap. The two-tone flats added a modern, elegant touch to her capri-pants outfit that one-tone flats can't match.
Now that you know two-tone ballet flats are a trend, you're probably going to start noticing them everywhere—maybe even on your feet. Keep scrolling to shop your ideal pair.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.