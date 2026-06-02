There’s always a point in the summer when certain shoe trends suddenly start feeling… overexposed. Not necessarily “out,” but no longer exciting enough to pack for an exciting trip coming up or style a complete outfit around. This season, I’ve noticed fashion people quietly shifting away from some of the trendy flats and sporty silhouettes that dominated the last few years in favor of styles that feel more polished, nostalgic, or subtly expensive.
The replacements aren’t necessarily louder, they’re just smarter. Think satin slippers over overly the flats you wore on repeat during your younger years, sculptural wedges instead of clunky platforms, and sleek flip-flops that look intentionally minimalist rather than beach-only. Ahead, the summer shoe trends I’m personally moving on from in 2026 and the chic alternatives fashion people are already wearing instead.
I’m Over It: Chunky velcro sandals
I’m Into It: Thick Strap Flip Flops
Fashion people are leaning into sleek thick-strap flip-flops that feel minimal, elevated, and surprisingly versatile. They have the same ease factor as those velcro ones, but with a much cleaner, more refined energy.
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Margaux
The Deia
ZARA
Flat Strap Sandals
Sezane
Ingrid Mule
I’m Over It: PVC mules
I’m Into It: Cut Off Kitten Heel
This is a unique style that takes your classic ankle boot and cuts it in half, just in time for summer. They feel more wearable, less try-hard, and give outfits that effortless “thrown-on” polish that everyone wants right now.
Reformation
Phadra Heeled Mule
Staud
Wally Mules
dear frances
Sade Mule
I’m Over It: Crystal mesh shoes
I’m Into It: Woven and Mesh Flats
There are some updated takes on the market in the category of woven and mesh flats that are far more textural and substantial than what we’ve seen lately. Think woven leather details, slingback silhouettes, and vintage-inspired jelly finishes that feel playful in a more intentional way.
los angeles apparel
Jelly Flats
Madewell
The Harpor Slingback Flat
Sam Edelman
Shira Flat
I’m Over It:
I’m Into It: Sporty Ballet Flats
There's been a recent rise in sporty ballet flats that reference athletic shoes without looking like actual sneakers. They still have that off-duty energy, but feel far more polished and editor-approved.