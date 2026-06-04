It's Settled: Camila Mendes Thinks *This* Is Her Best Red Carpet Look of All Time

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Camila Mendes poses for Who What Wear
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Since her breakout role in Riverdale in 2017, Who What Wear cover star Camila Mendes has attended scores of red carpet events, including the Met Gala, Comic-Con, Venice Film Festival, and an array of movie premieres and award shows. That's a lot of hours squished into high heels and fancy gowns.

When asked about her favorite red carpet look she's ever worn, she was surprisingly quick to flip through her mental rolodex: "The Tamara Ralph gown I wore at Vanity Fair," Mendes told Who What Wear, referring to the 2024 edition of the magazine's annual Oscars after-party. "It was this sculptural gold bra and this beautiful black velvet skirt. I really think that was a strong look. I was at the jeweler for hours putting on the metal bra. They would make a little note, and go and weld it and bring it back, and I'd try it on again. I was there for hours the night before this Vanity Fair Oscars party. We got it perfect, and it fit me like a glove. It was awesome." Scroll down to revisit the look in question and watch our full interview with Mendes on YouTube.

Camila Mendes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Camila Mendes: Tamara Ralph dress

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Camila Mendes at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

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Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.