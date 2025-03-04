Rosie HW Just Wore the Dress and Boot Pairing I Thought We Left in 2009
As a fashion writer, my feelings towards celebrities are based almost entirely on their wardrobes. Shallow, I know, but when you spend the majority of your time thinking, talking and breathing clothes, this can happen without realisation.
So, when it comes to celebrities' wardrobes, I know what I like and who I like, and one star who will never have to compete for her top spot again is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. With a long career at the epicentre of the fashion world, Huntington-Whiteley's style choices weave current trends with enduring staples with seemingly effortless ease. This week, however, the model earned even more points from me for reviving two of my most-loved pieces from the late Noughties. Stepping out for dinner in Paris, she paired a form-fitting corset dress with an equally sleek pair of sock boots.
Keeping her silhouette polished and striking, Huntington-Whiteley's sock boot and corset dress outfit retained all of the allure it had earned at the height of its popularity in 2009. The corset dress—a, now sold-out, Alaia Bustier Top layered over an Alaïa Draped Wool Turtleneck Dress (£1650)—cinched in her waist while adding a sculptural finish, all the while her Balenciaga Sock Boots (£975) ensured a seamless silhouette that made her all-black ensemble feel even more sleek.
While, style-wise, the 2020s have been marked by breezy, throw-on dresses, fashion across the late 00s and early 10s favoured form-fitting items. Well due a revival, this reference has been trickling into runways and shop fronts this season, but with Huntington-Whiteley's endorsement, it looks like this pairing might officially be back, especially as sock boots have seen an uptick in Google searches this month.
A fresh alternative to the cotton poplin dress and biker boots that fashion people have been reaching for years now, I think it's high time sock boots and corset dresses came back around. If you do, too, read on to discover our edit of the best corset dresses and sock boots below.
SHOP CORSET DRESSES + SOCK BOOTS:
Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock until the end of the month.
The sheer skirt detailing gives this very 2025 energy.
Style with jeans for an easy two-piece look you can keep coming back to.
The neutral beige shade makes this so easy to style with your wider wardrobe.
Every great wardrobe starts with a little black dress.
The skin-hugging finish gives these a sleek and polished energy that other boots styles just can't emulate.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
