Rosie HW Just Wore the Dress and Boot Pairing I Thought We Left in 2009

As a fashion writer, my feelings towards celebrities are based almost entirely on their wardrobes. Shallow, I know, but when you spend the majority of your time thinking, talking and breathing clothes, this can happen without realisation.

So, when it comes to celebrities' wardrobes, I know what I like and who I like, and one star who will never have to compete for her top spot again is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. With a long career at the epicentre of the fashion world, Huntington-Whiteley's style choices weave current trends with enduring staples with seemingly effortless ease. This week, however, the model earned even more points from me for reviving two of my most-loved pieces from the late Noughties. Stepping out for dinner in Paris, she paired a form-fitting corset dress with an equally sleek pair of sock boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Keeping her silhouette polished and striking, Huntington-Whiteley's sock boot and corset dress outfit retained all of the allure it had earned at the height of its popularity in 2009. The corset dress—a, now sold-out, Alaia Bustier Top layered over an Alaïa Draped Wool Turtleneck Dress (£1650)—cinched in her waist while adding a sculptural finish, all the while her Balenciaga Sock Boots (£975) ensured a seamless silhouette that made her all-black ensemble feel even more sleek.

While, style-wise, the 2020s have been marked by breezy, throw-on dresses, fashion across the late 00s and early 10s favoured form-fitting items. Well due a revival, this reference has been trickling into runways and shop fronts this season, but with Huntington-Whiteley's endorsement, it looks like this pairing might officially be back, especially as sock boots have seen an uptick in Google searches this month.

A fresh alternative to the cotton poplin dress and biker boots that fashion people have been reaching for years now, I think it's high time sock boots and corset dresses came back around. If you do, too, read on to discover our edit of the best corset dresses and sock boots below.

SHOP CORSET DRESSES + SOCK BOOTS:

House Of CB Charmaine Corset Satin Maxi Dress £189 SHOP NOW This also comes in seven other shades.

Zara Topstitched Heeled Ankle Boots £36 SHOP NOW Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock until the end of the month.

JW Pei Emily Elegant Off-Shoulder Ruched Gown £130 SHOP NOW The sheer skirt detailing gives this very 2025 energy.

& Other Stories Stretch-Leather Ankle Boots £175 SHOP NOW These come in both suede and glossy leather finishes.

Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress £298 £149 SHOP NOW I'm banking this chic linen dress ahead of the summer months.

Reformation Payton Stretch Bootie £348 SHOP NOW Style with jeans for an easy two-piece look you can keep coming back to.

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Sculpt Corset Detail Maxi Dress With Drape Skirt in Beige £55 SHOP NOW The neutral beige shade makes this so easy to style with your wider wardrobe.

Toteme The Heeled Sock Boot Black £660 SHOP NOW Style with slouchy trousers or pair with a relaxed pair of jeans.

Dolce & Gabbana Strapless Velvet Corset Midi Dress £2850 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a little black dress.