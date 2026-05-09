My Chicest Colleague Tipped Me Off—This '90s Sandals Trend Will Replace Ballet Flats This Summer

If you’re in the market for a fresh summer shoe trend, allow me to introduce the only new-in style I'm backing for this summer: shell sandals. Closing in on Mary Janes and ballet flats as fashion people’s go-to chic shoe, I have a feeling these embellished flip-flops are about to be everywhere this season.
A little more whimsical than the ultra-sleek flip-flops that have dominated for the past few summers, shell sandals bring a playful, relaxed energy to an outfit while still delivering that polished, warm-weather finish. Adorned with shell or mother-of-pearl embellishments, they almost feel jewellery-like and impart a slightly dressier edge.
They work just as well with relaxed linen trousers and an easy tank as they do with a floaty summer dress, making them a clever addition to any summer capsule wardrobe. And with fashion’s wider shift towards mermaid-inspired styling alongside the arrival of high summer, I can’t imagine it’ll be long before the chicest dressers start adding them into their regular rotation.
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Tempted to get ahead of the trend? Keep scrolling to discover the chicest shell sandals to shop right now.
Shop Shell Sandals:
Isah
Rinca Espresso
Style these with linen and cotton dresses all summer long.
Charles & Keith
Briella Sequinned Heeled Thong Sandals
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.