French Women Have Decided These 3 Shoe Trends Are Officially Chicer Than Flat Sandals

Sandal season might be drawing to a close, but fear not—I've found three stylish shoe alternatives that look just as chic that French women are already wearing and loving.

Influencers @juliesfi, @emmanuellek_, and @sylviemus_ wearing mesh ballet flats, silver ballet flats, and black mules.
(Image credit: @juliesfi; @emmanuellek_; @sylviemus_)
I hate to say it, but sandal season is slowly slipping away. With unpredictable weather and fall on the horizon, the risk of soggy feet and a new shoe purchase you'll only be able to wear for a month just isn't worth it. Like many of us, I'm being nudged toward practicality and leaving my beloved sandals tucked safely in the wardrobe—at least for now.

After living in them all summer long, the thought of styling anything but sandals feels slightly disorienting. In need of inspiration, I turned to the ever-reliable French style set to see how they're transitioning their footwear for these in-between days. As always, they delivered, offering chic, weather-appropriate alternatives that still manage to retain a breezy feel.

From elegant slip-on flats to timeless classics, I've rounded up the three key shoe trends French women are genuinely wearing in place of sandals right now—just look at the images below for further proof.

3 Shoes French Women Are Wearing Instead of Sandals Now

1. Espadrille Wedges

Influencer @lenafarl sits on a bench outside of a coffee shop wearing a white shirt, a denim skirt, and espadrille wedges.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: With their rope soles and fabric uppers, espadrille wedges capture the essence of summer while offering more coverage than your average sandals.

Influencer @leasy_inparis sits on a bench outside of a coffee shop wearing a white shirt, a white vest top and blue high-waisted jeans.

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: Whether worn with classic blue denim, floaty white skirts, or cotton dresses, espadrille wedges strike the perfect balance between casual and polished, a style that French women always master.

Influencer @melodiebanfield wears a white cotton dress with white espadrille wedges.

(Image credit: @melodiebanfield)

Shop Espadrille Wedges

2. Ballet Flats

Influencer @juliesfi wears white ballet flats with a white minidress and brown woven bag.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: No roundup of French footwear would be complete without ballet flats. The go-to shoes for effortless elegance, this versatile staple is perfect for navigating late-summer dressing.

Influencer @annelauremais leans on a door frame wearing gray shorts, a black top, and black leather ballet flats.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Soft, comfortable, and enduringly chic, they're easy to style with miniskirts and tailored shorts now and full-length trousers and jeans as the weather continues to cool.

Influencer @emmanuellek_ wears silver ballet flats with a dark brown dress, gold earrings, and a brown handbag.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Shop Ballet Flats

3. Closed-Toe Mules

Influencer wears black suede mules with a longline cream skirt and a white tank top.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Equal parts laid-back and luxe, mules are having a real moment. Whether you opt for flats or a heeled version, these slip-on styles bring an instant sense of polish to any outfit.

Influencer @pia_mbd wears brown suede mules with a denim minidress and red leather bag.

(Image credit: @pia_mbd)

Style Notes: Flat mules are great for everyday wear, and a low heel adds just the right amount of lift for evening plans. French women are styling them with everything from wide-leg trousers to tailored co-ords, proving just how adaptable they can be.

Influencer @sabinasocol wears a yellow two piece with a silk headscarf and pointed toe mules.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Shop Closed-Toe Mules

