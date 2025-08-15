French Women Have Decided These 3 Shoe Trends Are Officially Chicer Than Flat Sandals

I hate to say it, but sandal season is slowly slipping away. With unpredictable weather and fall on the horizon, the risk of soggy feet and a new shoe purchase you'll only be able to wear for a month just isn't worth it. Like many of us, I'm being nudged toward practicality and leaving my beloved sandals tucked safely in the wardrobe—at least for now.
After living in them all summer long, the thought of styling anything but sandals feels slightly disorienting. In need of inspiration, I turned to the ever-reliable French style set to see how they're transitioning their footwear for these in-between days. As always, they delivered, offering chic, weather-appropriate alternatives that still manage to retain a breezy feel.
From elegant slip-on flats to timeless classics, I've rounded up the three key shoe trends French women are genuinely wearing in place of sandals right now—just look at the images below for further proof.
3 Shoes French Women Are Wearing Instead of Sandals Now
1. Espadrille Wedges
Style Notes: With their rope soles and fabric uppers, espadrille wedges capture the essence of summer while offering more coverage than your average sandals.
Style Notes: Whether worn with classic blue denim, floaty white skirts, or cotton dresses, espadrille wedges strike the perfect balance between casual and polished, a style that French women always master.
2. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: No roundup of French footwear would be complete without ballet flats. The go-to shoes for effortless elegance, this versatile staple is perfect for navigating late-summer dressing.
Style Notes: Soft, comfortable, and enduringly chic, they're easy to style with miniskirts and tailored shorts now and full-length trousers and jeans as the weather continues to cool.
3. Closed-Toe Mules
Style Notes: Equal parts laid-back and luxe, mules are having a real moment. Whether you opt for flats or a heeled version, these slip-on styles bring an instant sense of polish to any outfit.
Style Notes: Flat mules are great for everyday wear, and a low heel adds just the right amount of lift for evening plans. French women are styling them with everything from wide-leg trousers to tailored co-ords, proving just how adaptable they can be.
