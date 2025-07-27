Dispatch From Paris: Everyone's Forgoing Sandals to Wear These Far Chicer Shoes With Shorts

Parisians wearing ballet flats with shorts
(Image credit: @annelauremais)
Shorts with sandals? Think again. French women have mastered how to look polished and elevated 100% of the time—yes, even in the dead of summer when the heat and humidity becomes a near-impossible feat. The key? I've noticed that the chicest people in Paris all seem to follow the same styling rule for giving their shorts that extra polish, and it comes down to their choice in shoes.

Sandals are fine, but if you take a stroll around Le Marais on any given afternoon and cast your eyes downward, you'll be met with a sea of ballet flats instead. It shouldn't be all that surprising considering flats are the staple in every Parisian's closet, but the combination somehow feels unexpected in the best way. So if you're looking to emulate the French this season and elevate all your shorts outfits, look no further than all the ways to style this chic combo.

French woman wearing ballet flats with shorts

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Mesh flats take any pair of tried-and-true denim shorts and make them feel very "now".

Joss Ruffle Top
Show Me Your Mumu
Joss Ruffle Top

Reformation Sutton Low Rise 2.5" Slouchy Jean Shorts
Reformation
Sutton Low Rise 2.5" Slouchy Jean Shorts

Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Flats
H&M
Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Flats

French woman wearing ballet flats with shorts

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Classic ballet flats ensure these tailored shorts feels polished for day or night.

Asymmetric Top
Good American
Asymmetric Top

X Emily Gemma Alia Shorts
ALL THE WAYS
X Emily Gemma Alia Shorts

Jamie Haller the Ballet Slippers
Jamie Haller
Ballet Slippers

Sara Loura wearing ballet flats with shorts in Paris

(Image credit: @saraloura)

An oxford shirt with shorts and cap-toe ballet flats? I don't think it can get any more quintessentially French than this.

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

X Revolve Reeves Short
Amanda Uprichard
X Revolve Reeves Short

Cap-Toe Ballet in Beige, Size 7
Tory Burch
Cap-Toe Ballet Flats

Emmanuelle Koffi wearing ballet flats with shorts in Paris

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

I'm so into the combination of delicate knit or ruffle-hem shorts with a sportier nylon jacket.

Pallone Shell Bomber Jacket
Jacquemus
Pallone Shell Bomber Jacket

Naftali Polished Crepe Mini Shorts
EAVES
Naftali Polished Crepe Mini Shorts

Kasey Flat
Sam Edelman
Kasey Flat

Parisians wearing shorts with ballet flats

(Image credit: @leiasfez)

While flip-flops would be my first instinct to throw on with a tank top and knit shorts, the ballet flats make the casual look feel much more intentional.

Gap, Modern Apron-Neck Tank Top
Gap
Modern Apron-Neck Tank Top

Ribbed Cashmere Bloomer Shorts
Éterne
Ribbed Cashmere Bloomer Shorts

Fishnet Slippers
ALAÏA
Fishnet Slippers

French woman wearing ballet flats with shorts

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Even glorified pajama shorts turn chic when they're paired with ultra-polished patent flats. Now that's how to do high-low dressing right.

Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
GANNI
Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

The Boxer Striped Cotton-Seersucker Shorts
With Nothing Underneath
The Boxer Striped Cotton-Seersucker Shorts

Belle Vivier Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
ROGER VIVIER
Belle Vivier Patent-Leather Ballet Flats

ballet flats with shorts

(Image credit: @ninaledwoch)

Just reach for this combination when you're all out of summer outfit ideas: pretty white top + denim cutoffs + classic black flats.

Bobbi Lace Trim Peplum Top
Madewell
Bobbi Lace Trim Peplum Top

Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's
501 Original Shorts

Pipa Ballet Flat
Steve Madden
Pipa Ballet Flat

Alexa Chung wearing ballet flats with shorts

(Image credit: @alexachung)

With her insouciantly cool style, I'd say Alexa Chung is an honorary Parisian, no? At least, this denim Bermuda shorts moment says so.

Stripe Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Stripe Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Exclusive Belem Denim Shorts
Jeanerica
Belem Denim Shorts

Gioia Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
AQUAZZURA
Gioia Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

@symphonyofsilk wearing shorts with ballet flats

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Calling all corporate girls! Take note of how these pleated shorts look so polished and chic with the two-tone ballet flats.

100% Linen Shirt Zw Collection
ZARA
100% Linen Shirt Zw Collection

Everyday Pleated Linen Blend Shorts
Open Edit
Everyday Pleated Linen Blend Shorts

Katrina Suede Belt
MANGO
Katrina Suede Belt

The Cap-Toe Demi Jane
MARGAUX
The Cap-Toe Demi Jane

@glameramo wearing ballet flats with shorts

(Image credit: @glameramo)

Last, but certainly not least—if you just bought a pair of lace-trim shorts (like myself and everyone else), here's how to style them the low-key cool way.

Oversized T-Shirt
H&M
Oversized T-Shirt

Fern Satin Short
Reformation
Fern Satin Short

Ellie Suede Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Ellie Suede Ballet Flats

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

