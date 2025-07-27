Dispatch From Paris: Everyone's Forgoing Sandals to Wear These Far Chicer Shoes With Shorts

Shorts with sandals? Think again. French women have mastered how to look polished and elevated 100% of the time—yes, even in the dead of summer when the heat and humidity becomes a near-impossible feat. The key? I've noticed that the chicest people in Paris all seem to follow the same styling rule for giving their shorts that extra polish, and it comes down to their choice in shoes.
Sandals are fine, but if you take a stroll around Le Marais on any given afternoon and cast your eyes downward, you'll be met with a sea of ballet flats instead. It shouldn't be all that surprising considering flats are the staple in every Parisian's closet, but the combination somehow feels unexpected in the best way. So if you're looking to emulate the French this season and elevate all your shorts outfits, look no further than all the ways to style this chic combo.
Mesh flats take any pair of tried-and-true denim shorts and make them feel very "now".
Show Me Your Mumu
Joss Ruffle Top
Reformation
Sutton Low Rise 2.5" Slouchy Jean Shorts
H&M
Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Flats
Classic ballet flats ensure these tailored shorts feels polished for day or night.
Good American
Asymmetric Top
ALL THE WAYS
X Emily Gemma Alia Shorts
Jamie Haller
Ballet Slippers
An oxford shirt with shorts and cap-toe ballet flats? I don't think it can get any more quintessentially French than this.
H&M
Oxford Shirt
Amanda Uprichard
X Revolve Reeves Short
Tory Burch
Cap-Toe Ballet Flats
I'm so into the combination of delicate knit or ruffle-hem shorts with a sportier nylon jacket.
Jacquemus
Pallone Shell Bomber Jacket
EAVES
Naftali Polished Crepe Mini Shorts
Sam Edelman
Kasey Flat
While flip-flops would be my first instinct to throw on with a tank top and knit shorts, the ballet flats make the casual look feel much more intentional.
Gap
Modern Apron-Neck Tank Top
Éterne
Ribbed Cashmere Bloomer Shorts
ALAÏA
Fishnet Slippers
Even glorified pajama shorts turn chic when they're paired with ultra-polished patent flats. Now that's how to do high-low dressing right.
GANNI
Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
With Nothing Underneath
The Boxer Striped Cotton-Seersucker Shorts
ROGER VIVIER
Belle Vivier Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
Just reach for this combination when you're all out of summer outfit ideas: pretty white top + denim cutoffs + classic black flats.
Madewell
Bobbi Lace Trim Peplum Top
Levi's
501 Original Shorts
Steve Madden
Pipa Ballet Flat
With her insouciantly cool style, I'd say Alexa Chung is an honorary Parisian, no? At least, this denim Bermuda shorts moment says so.
Madewell
Stripe Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Jeanerica
Belem Denim Shorts
AQUAZZURA
Gioia Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
Calling all corporate girls! Take note of how these pleated shorts look so polished and chic with the two-tone ballet flats.
ZARA
100% Linen Shirt Zw Collection
Open Edit
Everyday Pleated Linen Blend Shorts
MANGO
Katrina Suede Belt
MARGAUX
The Cap-Toe Demi Jane
Last, but certainly not least—if you just bought a pair of lace-trim shorts (like myself and everyone else), here's how to style them the low-key cool way.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.