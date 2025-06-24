Stop With the Ankle Boots—Miniskirts Should Only Be Worn Like *This* In 2025
If you, like me, haven't touched your collection of miniskirts this summer, giving far too much attention to midi and knee-length styles instead, take this as a sign to snap out of it. Miniskirts are second to none, especially in the summer, and fortunately for those of us who temporarily forgot that, Kaia Gerber just served as a well-timed reminder.
Perhaps, we've all been neglecting our once-beloved miniskirts not because we don't like them anymore, but because we've been styling them wrong—that is, with ankle boots. Gerber, on the other hand, is pairing hers this summer with boots of the knee-high variety. And after seeing her miniskirt and knee-high boots outfit, I can't, for the life of me, remember why I ever packed away the warm-weather bottoms in the first place.
On Kaia Gerber: Larroudé Anne Boot ($243)
The model and actress was spotted leaving The Living Room, a private membership club in Los Angeles, alongside actor Lewis Pullman, wearing the perfect, casual date-night outfit. Specifically, she chose a black blazer, paired with a navy-blue, belted miniskirt, a black shoulder bag, and knee-high Larroudé boots (a style she's been wearing a lot lately). She also added glasses and what appears to be a pendant necklace on a leather string. The look defines L.A. cool, and instantly shook me out of my miniskirt rut. Knee-high boots are the perfect complement to miniskirts because they take away some of the drama associated with such a short length. Her choice of a non-heeled boot only adds to the winning combination.
If you agree, you're in luck. Keep scrolling to shop Gerber's date-night outfit duo.
Shop miniskirts and knee-high boots:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
