Stop With the Ankle Boots—Miniskirts Should Only Be Worn Like *This* In 2025

If you, like me, haven't touched your collection of miniskirts this summer, giving far too much attention to midi and knee-length styles instead, take this as a sign to snap out of it. Miniskirts are second to none, especially in the summer, and fortunately for those of us who temporarily forgot that, Kaia Gerber just served as a well-timed reminder.

Perhaps, we've all been neglecting our once-beloved miniskirts not because we don't like them anymore, but because we've been styling them wrong—that is, with ankle boots. Gerber, on the other hand, is pairing hers this summer with boots of the knee-high variety. And after seeing her miniskirt and knee-high boots outfit, I can't, for the life of me, remember why I ever packed away the warm-weather bottoms in the first place.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Kaia Gerber: Larroudé Anne Boot ($243)

The model and actress was spotted leaving The Living Room, a private membership club in Los Angeles, alongside actor Lewis Pullman, wearing the perfect, casual date-night outfit. Specifically, she chose a black blazer, paired with a navy-blue, belted miniskirt, a black shoulder bag, and knee-high Larroudé boots (a style she's been wearing a lot lately). She also added glasses and what appears to be a pendant necklace on a leather string. The look defines L.A. cool, and instantly shook me out of my miniskirt rut. Knee-high boots are the perfect complement to miniskirts because they take away some of the drama associated with such a short length. Her choice of a non-heeled boot only adds to the winning combination.

If you agree, you're in luck. Keep scrolling to shop Gerber's date-night outfit duo.

