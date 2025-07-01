Put the Flip-Flops Down—This Classic These Sandals Make White Skirts Look Much Prettier
Floaty white skirts just found their perfect match in this sandal trend. See and shop it here.
Don’t get me wrong—I love my black flip-flops, and during the recent string of sweltering summer days, they’ve been the pair I’ve reached for more than any other. They’re comfortable, easy to throw on, and incredibly versatile. But while they work with most of my wardrobe, I’ll admit they aren’t exactly the most exciting shoes I own. With the sunshine showing no signs of slowing down, I’ve found myself craving a sandal that’s just as effortless, but with a little more polish; something that doesn’t just match my outfits but elevates them.
Right on cue, actor Laura Harrier appeared in the chicest seafront setting, styling a summer shoe trend that perfectly addresses my problem. Instead of flip-flops, Harriers' lace-up black sandals added dimension to her summery ensemble while keeping things sleek and elegant for the chic occasion.
At an event with Zimmermann, Harrier’s look comprised an elegant white two-piece, featuring a floaty pleated skirt, a chic knitted polo top, and the brand’s Gleam Leather Sandals ($550). Adorned with long wraparound laces and subtle stone embellishments, the flat sandals added structure and elegance to her look in an easy but impactful way.
IMO, lace-up sandals are sleeker than flip-flops and far less fussy than heels, and are the perfect in-between—aka a clever way to add interest to a minimalist summer outfit. Below, I’ve rounded up my favorite styles to shop now, plus the white skirts we think they’ll look incredible with.
SHOP WHITE SKIRTS AND BLACK LACE-UP SANDALS
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
