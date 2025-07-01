Put the Flip-Flops Down—This Classic These Sandals Make White Skirts Look Much Prettier

Floaty white skirts just found their perfect match in this sandal trend. See and shop it here.

Laura Harrier wears black lace-up sandals with a white skirt. She styled these pieces with a while polo top, black sunglasses and a subtle gold watch. She stand outside on a balcony in front of the ocean.
Don’t get me wrong—I love my black flip-flops, and during the recent string of sweltering summer days, they’ve been the pair I’ve reached for more than any other. They’re comfortable, easy to throw on, and incredibly versatile. But while they work with most of my wardrobe, I’ll admit they aren’t exactly the most exciting shoes I own. With the sunshine showing no signs of slowing down, I’ve found myself craving a sandal that’s just as effortless, but with a little more polish; something that doesn’t just match my outfits but elevates them.

Right on cue, actor Laura Harrier appeared in the chicest seafront setting, styling a summer shoe trend that perfectly addresses my problem. Instead of flip-flops, Harriers' lace-up black sandals added dimension to her summery ensemble while keeping things sleek and elegant for the chic occasion.

At an event with Zimmermann, Harrier’s look comprised an elegant white two-piece, featuring a floaty pleated skirt, a chic knitted polo top, and the brand’s Gleam Leather Sandals ($550). Adorned with long wraparound laces and subtle stone embellishments, the flat sandals added structure and elegance to her look in an easy but impactful way.

IMO, lace-up sandals are sleeker than flip-flops and far less fussy than heels, and are the perfect in-between—aka a clever way to add interest to a minimalist summer outfit. Below, I’ve rounded up my favorite styles to shop now, plus the white skirts we think they’ll look incredible with.

SHOP WHITE SKIRTS AND BLACK LACE-UP SANDALS

MANGO, Flared Cotton Skirt
MANGO
Flared Cotton Skirt

While I love this in the fresh white shade, this also comes in black and red.

Gleam Leather Sandals
ZIMMERMANN
Gleam Leather Sandals

Shop the shoes Harrier loves.

Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt
ALIGNE
Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt

Aligne’s Natalie skirt is a favorite among fashion people.

Flat Sandals With Metallic AppliquÉ
ZARA
Flat Sandals With Metallic Applique

Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.

Panelled Cotton Midi Skirt
COS
Panelled Cotton Midi Skirt

Style this with strappy sandals or wear with pretty Mary Janes.

Jo Lace-Up Sandal
TKEES
Jo Lace-Up Sandal

This price can’t be beat.

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

The white skirt trend isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

The Kalahari Embellished Leather Sandals
AMANU
The Kalahari Embellished Leather Sandals

Style with a billowy skirt or pair with a your favourite jeans.

Staud Procida Skirt
Staud
Procida Skirt

Style with the matching top, or pair it with a boxy tee for a casual take.

Black Mamba Patent-Leather Sandals
GIANVITO ROSSI
Black Mamba Patent-Leather Sandals

A work of art.

