Put the Flip-Flops Down—This Classic These Sandals Make White Skirts Look Much Prettier

Don’t get me wrong—I love my black flip-flops, and during the recent string of sweltering summer days, they’ve been the pair I’ve reached for more than any other. They’re comfortable, easy to throw on, and incredibly versatile. But while they work with most of my wardrobe, I’ll admit they aren’t exactly the most exciting shoes I own. With the sunshine showing no signs of slowing down, I’ve found myself craving a sandal that’s just as effortless, but with a little more polish; something that doesn’t just match my outfits but elevates them.

Right on cue, actor Laura Harrier appeared in the chicest seafront setting, styling a summer shoe trend that perfectly addresses my problem. Instead of flip-flops, Harriers' lace-up black sandals added dimension to her summery ensemble while keeping things sleek and elegant for the chic occasion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At an event with Zimmermann, Harrier’s look comprised an elegant white two-piece, featuring a floaty pleated skirt, a chic knitted polo top, and the brand’s Gleam Leather Sandals ($550). Adorned with long wraparound laces and subtle stone embellishments, the flat sandals added structure and elegance to her look in an easy but impactful way.

IMO, lace-up sandals are sleeker than flip-flops and far less fussy than heels, and are the perfect in-between—aka a clever way to add interest to a minimalist summer outfit. Below, I’ve rounded up my favorite styles to shop now, plus the white skirts we think they’ll look incredible with.

SHOP WHITE SKIRTS AND BLACK LACE-UP SANDALS

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.