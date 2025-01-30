From J.Law to Copenhagen Fashion People, These 3 Trainers Are Emerging As 2025's It Pairs

Natalie Munro
I don't know if it's just me, but I feel like trainer trends move even faster than fashion ones. With a plethora of new colours, styles, collaborations and re-editions flooding the market, keeping up with the newness can sometimes feel impossible. As such, I like to look to a few key brands and influencers to decipher the few trainer trends that are resonating the most across the season.

Swamped by the new-season noise, I've done just that: tracked down the key styles of 2025 from three of my all-time favourite trainer labels: Adidas, Nike and New Balance. Taking my cues from the celebrity style set and key fashion people across the globe, read on to discover emerging trainer trends set to define 2025.

1. ADIDAS TOKYO TRAINERS

Influencer wears Adidas Tokyo trainers.

(Image credit: @reina___4)

Style Notes: I can't think of a single fashion person who doesn't own a pair of Adidas trainers. Reliable, comfortable and ever-chic, the brand's catalogue of styles has amassed a broad and devoted following, and recently I've noticed people buzzing over a new re-release of theirs all over again. Featuring a streamlined design that's set on a fine sole, Adidas' Tokyo trainers are light and wearable and much easier to dress up than oversized or chunky styles. Wearing well with denim, trousers and skirts, I can really see these rivalling Sambas this season.

SHOP ADIDAS TOYKO TRAINERS:

Adidas Tokyo W Sneaker
Adidas
Tokyo W Sneaker

Classic black trainers are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style.

Tokyo Two-Tone Leather Sneakers
Adidas
Tokyo Two-Tone Leather Sneakers

The metallic trainers trend is set to soar this summer.

Off-White Tokyo Sneakers
Adidas
Off-White Tokyo Sneakers

These streamlined trainers are already on their way to selling out.

2. NIKE CORTEZ TRAINERS

Copenhagen Fashion Week attendee wears Nike Cortez trainers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Another old favourite, Nike's Cortez trainers are experiencing a major revival right now. The shoe of choice for Copenhagen Fashion Week attendees, the style set wore theirs with voluminous skirts and colourful tops—in typical Scandi style. A retro design with a slim finish, these trainers have a timeless quality that makes them feel eternally relevant, although I can't deny they're experiencing a particularly popular moment right now.

SHOP NIKE CORTEZ TRAINERS:

Cortez Vintage Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers
Nike
Cortez Vintage Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers

Keep these clean by tidying them up with a suede brush every so often.

Cortez Vintage Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers
Nike
Cortez Vintage Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers

The sky blue colour trend is taking off this season.

Cortez Se Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers
Nike
Cortez Se Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers

Add a wash of colour to your transeasonal wardrobe.

3. NEW BALANCE 1906R TRAINERS

Jennifer Lawrence wears New Balance's 1906R trainers.

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Style Notes: Last week Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in New Balance 1906R trainers, and I've been thinking about them ever since. Choosing a covetable pair from a collaboration with Aime Leon Dore, Lawrence's chunky trainers featured a playful pop of colour set on a simple white and silver base. While Lawrence's pair are harder to track down, the brand also offers alternative colourways in white, silver and black.

SHOP NEW BALANCE 1906R:

New Balance 1906r Trainers in White & Silver
New Balance
1906r Trainers

Style with socks and leggings or wear with your favourite jeans.

New Balance 1906r Trainers in White & Black
New Balance
1906r Trainers

These comfy trainers are perfect for day-to-day styling.

goat,

New Balance
Aime Leon Dore X 1906r

Shop the style that Lawrence loves.

