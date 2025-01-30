From J.Law to Copenhagen Fashion People, These 3 Trainers Are Emerging As 2025's It Pairs
I don't know if it's just me, but I feel like trainer trends move even faster than fashion ones. With a plethora of new colours, styles, collaborations and re-editions flooding the market, keeping up with the newness can sometimes feel impossible. As such, I like to look to a few key brands and influencers to decipher the few trainer trends that are resonating the most across the season.
Swamped by the new-season noise, I've done just that: tracked down the key styles of 2025 from three of my all-time favourite trainer labels: Adidas, Nike and New Balance. Taking my cues from the celebrity style set and key fashion people across the globe, read on to discover emerging trainer trends set to define 2025.
THE 3 TRENDING TRAINERS TO KNOW ABOUT RIGHT NOW:
1. ADIDAS TOKYO TRAINERS
Style Notes: I can't think of a single fashion person who doesn't own a pair of Adidas trainers. Reliable, comfortable and ever-chic, the brand's catalogue of styles has amassed a broad and devoted following, and recently I've noticed people buzzing over a new re-release of theirs all over again. Featuring a streamlined design that's set on a fine sole, Adidas' Tokyo trainers are light and wearable and much easier to dress up than oversized or chunky styles. Wearing well with denim, trousers and skirts, I can really see these rivalling Sambas this season.
SHOP ADIDAS TOYKO TRAINERS:
Classic black trainers are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style.
2. NIKE CORTEZ TRAINERS
Style Notes: Another old favourite, Nike's Cortez trainers are experiencing a major revival right now. The shoe of choice for Copenhagen Fashion Week attendees, the style set wore theirs with voluminous skirts and colourful tops—in typical Scandi style. A retro design with a slim finish, these trainers have a timeless quality that makes them feel eternally relevant, although I can't deny they're experiencing a particularly popular moment right now.
SHOP NIKE CORTEZ TRAINERS:
Keep these clean by tidying them up with a suede brush every so often.
The sky blue colour trend is taking off this season.
Add a wash of colour to your transeasonal wardrobe.
3. NEW BALANCE 1906R TRAINERS
Style Notes: Last week Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in New Balance 1906R trainers, and I've been thinking about them ever since. Choosing a covetable pair from a collaboration with Aime Leon Dore, Lawrence's chunky trainers featured a playful pop of colour set on a simple white and silver base. While Lawrence's pair are harder to track down, the brand also offers alternative colourways in white, silver and black.
SHOP NEW BALANCE 1906R:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
