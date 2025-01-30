From J.Law to Copenhagen Fashion People, These 3 Trainers Are Emerging As 2025's It Pairs

I don't know if it's just me, but I feel like trainer trends move even faster than fashion ones. With a plethora of new colours, styles, collaborations and re-editions flooding the market, keeping up with the newness can sometimes feel impossible. As such, I like to look to a few key brands and influencers to decipher the few trainer trends that are resonating the most across the season.

Swamped by the new-season noise, I've done just that: tracked down the key styles of 2025 from three of my all-time favourite trainer labels: Adidas, Nike and New Balance. Taking my cues from the celebrity style set and key fashion people across the globe, read on to discover emerging trainer trends set to define 2025.

THE 3 TRENDING TRAINERS TO KNOW ABOUT RIGHT NOW:

1. ADIDAS TOKYO TRAINERS

Style Notes: I can't think of a single fashion person who doesn't own a pair of Adidas trainers. Reliable, comfortable and ever-chic, the brand's catalogue of styles has amassed a broad and devoted following, and recently I've noticed people buzzing over a new re-release of theirs all over again. Featuring a streamlined design that's set on a fine sole, Adidas' Tokyo trainers are light and wearable and much easier to dress up than oversized or chunky styles. Wearing well with denim, trousers and skirts, I can really see these rivalling Sambas this season.

SHOP ADIDAS TOYKO TRAINERS:

Adidas Tokyo W Sneaker £90 SHOP NOW Classic black trainers are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style.

Adidas Tokyo Two-Tone Leather Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW The metallic trainers trend is set to soar this summer.

Adidas Off-White Tokyo Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW These streamlined trainers are already on their way to selling out.

2. NIKE CORTEZ TRAINERS

Style Notes: Another old favourite, Nike's Cortez trainers are experiencing a major revival right now. The shoe of choice for Copenhagen Fashion Week attendees, the style set wore theirs with voluminous skirts and colourful tops—in typical Scandi style. A retro design with a slim finish, these trainers have a timeless quality that makes them feel eternally relevant, although I can't deny they're experiencing a particularly popular moment right now.

SHOP NIKE CORTEZ TRAINERS:

Nike Cortez Vintage Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Keep these clean by tidying them up with a suede brush every so often.

Nike Cortez Vintage Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW The sky blue colour trend is taking off this season.

Nike Cortez Se Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Add a wash of colour to your transeasonal wardrobe.

3. NEW BALANCE 1906R TRAINERS

Style Notes: Last week Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in New Balance 1906R trainers, and I've been thinking about them ever since. Choosing a covetable pair from a collaboration with Aime Leon Dore, Lawrence's chunky trainers featured a playful pop of colour set on a simple white and silver base. While Lawrence's pair are harder to track down, the brand also offers alternative colourways in white, silver and black.

SHOP NEW BALANCE 1906R:

New Balance 1906r Trainers £140 SHOP NOW Style with socks and leggings or wear with your favourite jeans.

New Balance 1906r Trainers £140 SHOP NOW These comfy trainers are perfect for day-to-day styling.

New Balance Aime Leon Dore X 1906r £339 SHOP NOW Shop the style that Lawrence loves.