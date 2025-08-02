Tory Burch Just Released a Bag Version of Its Viral Pierced-Toe Mules, and We're Obsessed

The easiest way to spot a future sellout is to look to the past and use what you find to make educated predictions. It's kind of my specialty, and I'm very rarely wrong. Right now, I'm foreseeing major success for a particular handbag. It's practically guaranteed to go viral. Just wait and see.
The bag in question is Tory Burch's recently released Pierced Handbag, which arrived just a few seasons after the brand saw multiple shoe versions make it big. There's the Pierced Mule, the Pierced Slingback, the Pierced Pump, and the Pierced Mule Wedge. A slide iteration was also recently released this summer, and guess what happened. Fashion people everywhere snatched pairs up, of course. Now that the brand's iconic detail has hit the handbag world, it's sure to follow suit.
The Pierced Handbag—which comes in two sizes, the original medium version and a smaller iteration—debuted on the runway at Tory Burch's S/S 25 show back in September 2024 at the Domino Sugar Refinery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. At the brand's next show at MoMA for F/W 25, a number of celebrities in attendance carried the Pierced Handbag, including The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung, Amanda Seyfried, and Charlotte Lawrence.
Finally, after months of waiting patiently for the bags to arrive on Tory Burch's website, they're here, and as expected, many are falling hard and fast for their unique shape and appearance. Both are shoulder bags, with the larger version coming in suede, pebbled leather, smooth leather, and even a leopard-print calf-hair style. The smaller of the two is available (for now) in just two colors, black and red.
Not only is the Pierced Handbag unlike any other bag on the market right now—a rare occurrence in fashion these days—but it's also more affordable. I'm not saying $1050 is affordable, per se, but when you compare it to designer bags that cost upward of $5000, it's far more accessible. The smaller option is $730 and made of genuine leather from a tannery that's certified by the Leather Working Group, an organization that supports high standards in leather manufacturing and chemical management (score).
Need I say more? Scroll down to shop all of the Pierced Handbags available right now. If you ask me, you should seize this opportunity and buy your favorite style now. A sellout is almost certainly on the horizon.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.