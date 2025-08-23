I'm a Gen Z Editor—These Are the Elegant Outfit Ideas I'm Stealing From the Runways This Fall

Fall is officially on its way, and for weeks, I have not been ready, excited, or happy about it. A summer in Brooklyn is just an unforgettable experience. However, fall fashion is starting to be my favorite despite the chilly, gray, and often rainy days to expect from the seasonal shift. This is largely due to the outfit inspiration I’ve gained in the past month. I'm usually scrolling through apps like Instagram and Pinterest for outfit inspiration, but this season, I’ve gone to the source of it all: the runway.
Every fashion week, I’ll add runway outfits to my mood boards to set the tone of the season for my style. Since doing so the last few months, I’ve found that the F/W 25 collections, from ACNE Studios to Ferragamo, have included designs that are surprisingly easy to re-create. If you’re in search of new, elegant fall outfit ideas, keep scrolling, and expect plaid, chic layering, and casual suiting in the looks below.
ACNE Studios: Oversize Blazer + Long Silky Scarf + Pumps
If you’re an adventurous dresser, wearing an oversize blazer as a dress is right up your alley. On chillier nights, a pair of sheer tights and a scarf like the one below is a stylish option. A slingback heel pairs with just about everything, so expect a lot of wear if you don’t have a pair already.
Shop the Key Pieces
Kenneth Cole
Oversize Luxe Twill Jacket
Anthropologie
Elizabeth Gillett Skinny Polka Dot Scarf
Sam Edelman
Bianka Sling Back
Ami Paris: Gray Tank Top + Plaid Skirt + Knee-High Boots
Ami Paris always puts out approachable and relatively accessible designs on the runway. This chic outfit below can be easily re-created and readjusted with a few items that might already be in your closet. A plaid skirt and gray shirt paired with black leather boots sounds like a fashion dream to me.
Shop the Key Pieces
COS
Sleeveless Cotton Seersucker Top
TOCCIN
Casey Wrap Skirt
ZARA
Leather Heeled XL Boots
8 Other Reasons
Delphine Double Buckle Shoulder Bag
Ferragamo: Gray Suit + Pointed-Toe Heels
This look is corporate casual. I always admire a woman in a suit, and this look is no exception. The miniskirt detail may not be totally appropriate for everyone’s office dress code, but a night out in this outfit re-creation will get you endless compliments.
Every time I watch an Eckhaus Latta runway show, I’m instantly reminded why I should be grateful for fall weather. The brand’s looks are always outfits I know I can re-create with little effort. To make this outfit more approachable, I’m going with a cashmere sweater and breathable striped skirt.
Shop the Key Pieces
Aritzia
Tna Caddie Sweater
Vince
Furrow Stripe Button-Up Shirt
Alice + Olivia
Maeve Faux Leather Midi Skirt
Anine Bing
Luca Clean Indigo Denim Jacket
Alohas
50mm Kalila Boots
Eckhaus Latta: Black Button-Down + Striped Skirt + Black Leather Boots
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.