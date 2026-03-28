Though fashion month for fall/winter 2026 wrapped up earlier this month, the collections remain a constant topic of discussion among us fashion editors at Who What Wear. We can't stop reliving the runway highlights, debating our favorite shows, analyzing the direction new creative directors are taking their labels, identifying the must-have hero items, and drawing styling inspiration for the upcoming fall season—and even for now. It's rare for a day to go by in the New York City office without someone offering their take.
Michael Rider's Celine collection is frequently cited as a favorite, praised for his mastery of creating the elusive, desirable pieces that fashion insiders dream of owning, while also presenting incredibly directional styling ideas. Similarly, Jonathan Anderson's fresh interpretation of Christian Dior's 79-year heritage continues to draw "oohs and ahhs" from the editorial team. Now that enough time has passed for everyone to digest the season fully, I wanted to broaden the conversation beyond our NYC base to hear which collections are truly living rent-free in everyone's minds. Keep scrolling to discover what the team has to say.
Celine
"Michael Rider's collections for Celine have felt like a breath of fresh air, and for fall, the designer took his vision of bourgeois prep that's defined his first few Celine runways and made it a bit, well, quirkier. I was immediately drawn to the way that personality pieces like brooches and charm necklaces made all the sleek tailoring a little more unfussy and unserious. It felt like a cross between your favorite art teacher and a chic Parisian art gallerist. It's exactly the way I want to dress next season (and truthfully, this season, too), and I'll be looking to incorporate pops of royal purple and maybe a charm necklace or two."
Dior
"Dior is in its playful era now that Jonathan Anderson has taken the helm. Anderson has breathed new life into the storied fashion house, which is no small feat given Dior’s stature. For fall, Anderson leaned into shape and structure, with peplum jackets and cardigans as the focal point of multiple looks, paired with everything from equally voluminous ruffled skirts to sleek denim. I could go on and on about the outerwear—the cinch-waist feather-trimmed coat, checked robe coats, sherpa-lined snakeskin jacket, brocade coats, cascading leather jacket—the list goes on. Thanks to this collection, I’m ready to skip summer and go straight to fall."
Chanel
"Minimalism has become the most common theme among runway shows these past few years, but lately, that aesthetic has started to feel performative and lost my attention. That's exactly why Matthieu Blazy's F/W 26 collection at Chanel felt like a breath of fresh air. Rather that stripping things back, he leaned all the way in to what makes Chanel fun. Building a maximalist, bold, cinematic fantasy world that was the polar opposite of quiet luxury. What struck me most was his reimagining of Chanel's iconic tweed. Trend cycles aside, a great tweed jacket is a permanent fixture in my wardrobe, and Blazy's interpretation reminded me why. Layered with eclectic accessories and an unexpected color palette, each look felt like a scene from a Great Gatsby– or Alice in Wonderland–themed film. After seeing the buzz around this debut collection with the brand, I'm sure the line will be once again wrapped around the building when this one hits stores."
Alaïa
"Pieter Mulier's final collection for Alaïa was both emotional and beautiful. For the last time, Mulier removed accessories such as bags and jewelry from the looks, allowing the focus to be on the elegant garments designed to honor the female form. This deliberate, pared-down approach, used to highlight Mulier's signature craftsmanship, made the collection memorable. While outerwear and dresses were the main focus, each piece made a bold statement. For example, the simple, formfitting sleeveless dresses with contour seaming offered understated beauty and countless styling options. The jersey dresses, detailed with crocodile print down the front, directly paid tribute to Mulier's favorite Azzedine pieces and were impactful enough to stand alone. In the coat section, many designs featured a body-hugging fit that subtly flared at the hips with pleats, maintaining the sculptural precision that has defined the house for decades."
Saint Laurent
"Anthony Vaccarello's winter 2026 Saint Laurent collection was a well-tailored presentation of sheer seduction and attention-demanding suits that led a 'conversation between the parameters of femininity and masculinity,' as stated in the show notes. The creative director's decision to revisit Yves Saint Laurent's 1966 Le Smoking was most memorable. A collection of single- and double-breasted suits walked the runway with a 'nocturnal elegance,' as the show notes described, backed by a breathtaking view of the Eiffel Tower. Cutting the tension of the sharp suits was Vaccarello's inclusion of sheer lace bodysuits and drop-waist fur coats. It's clear to me that Vaccarello's Saint Laurent winter collection will define the style set's wardrobe this fall, either through the pieces themselves or by re-creating the show's silhouettes."
Tom Ford
"I'm obsessed with Tom Ford's extra-sexy F/W 26 collection. I love the low-rise pants with the belts hanging at the waist. It was very '90s and effortless that I will be re-creating even in the spring. It's just hot and easy, which is the vibe I'm definitely trying to give throughout the rest of this year, and the whole collection kind of gave that too. I also loved just how creepy the show was since it was inspired by American Psycho—such a classic, freaky film."