The New Spring 2026 Aesthetic Is Glamorous Music Festival Dressing, According to Burberry

Ever since Daniel Lee took the helm at Burberry, all eyes have been on the brand. Understandably, it can take designers a few seasons to find their footing when taking over as creative director at a new brand, especially one with such a rich heritage as Burberry. But Lee's S/S 26 collection that just made its debut at London Fashion Week proves that he's found the formula for balancing the trademarks of the brand with his own modern sensibility since joining the fashion house in 2022.
If I had to give a name to the theme of the collection, I'd call it Glastonbury goes Burberry. The '70s rockstar influence was apparent, but the looks had a polished, clean edge that was chic and wearable. As expected, given the brand's pedigree, it was a celebrity-heavy front row, with many decked out in checks and reimagined trenches. Lining the runway were Alexa Chung, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Lila Moss, to name a few.
Among the trends that the Burberry S/S 26 runway presented were five, in particular, that captured the UK music festival aesthetic to a T. Keep scrolling to find out more and see the standout looks, and to get a glimpse at what some of the celebrities in attendance wore.
It wouldn't be a Burberry runway without the fashion house's signature checks, but instead of the traditional tartan it's known for, Lee opted for checks in an array of colors and forms. There were boldly colored trenches with a patent leather sheen, sequined and fringed mini dresses, cropped trousers, and shoes made of bands of leather to form check designs. Given the popularity of plaidthis season, it was exciting to see all the ways the trend could evolve.
Glastonbury-Friendly Boots
The Glastonbury music festival is one of the UK's most cherished events, and much of Burberry's S/S 26 collection was synonymous with the signature look that the fashionable attendees routinely embrace. Given the muddy grounds, boots are practically a requirement at Glastonbury, and many of the models wore rugged mid-calf pairs that would be perfect for the occasion.
Crochet Dresses
It was impossible to ignore the dress trend that Burberry is embracing for spring, as multiple models wore it: crochet mini dresses. Many of the dresses (which came in an array of colors) were embellished with metallic discs, sequins, or gold chains at the neck, which elevated the casual trend. If your goal is dressing like a cool British girl, just add the aforementioned Glastonbury boots and perhaps the next trend I'm highlighting.
Long Skinny Scarves
While 2025 has been all about silk scarves tied around the waist or the hair, according to Lee, 2026 will be all about wearing a '70s-inspired skinny scarf around your neck. He styled them with multiple looks on the runway, including suits, trench coats, crop tops and trousers, and those cool-girl crochet dresses.
Fringe
In keeping with the '70s theme that ran through the collection, fringe was prevalent, especially in the form of suede handbags, leather trenches, and even sequinned dresses at the conclusion of the show. It's also worth noting that many of the skinny scarves the models wore featured about a foot of fringe at the ends, which swayed and shimmied with each step on the catwalk.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.