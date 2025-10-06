Corsets, Fringe, and Lots of Low-Rise: Alexander McQueen Reimagines the Uniform

Paris came alive as Creative Director of Alexander McQueen Seán McGirr, Sarah Burton's successor, unveiled his interpretations of the uniform for the spring 2026 runway show during fashion week. To the upbeat sounds of pop and EDM, models strutted down the runway in reimagined British military jackets, corset details “liberated from tradition,” fringe handbags, and sensual low-rise bottoms. McGirr drew inspiration from Robin Hardy’s The Wicker Man, with strong tailoring of clean lines and contrasted deviations from the conventional uniform and suit.
Spring next year seems to promise rebellion in the realm of fashion as McGirr enthusiastically encourages diving into desire. “We push against nature, tempering instinct in the name of order. What happens when we give way, satisfying our deep-seated desires and innate impulses? What does it take to stir and submit to that primal drive?” the creative director asked in the show notes. Ahead, see the key trends and celebrity front-row style moments from McGirr’s subtly erotic collection for spring 2026.
Low-Rise Everything
According to McQueen, spring and summer 2026 will be all about low-rise bottoms, from “professional”-looking pencil skirts to Y2K-style skinny and straight-leg jeans. Hip-hugging bottoms rather than waist-hugging will be a fashion-crowd favorite. High-waisted bottoms have been on the outskirts of the fashion set’s mind for a few seasons now, but next spring will be a full commitment to low-rise.
Twisted Uniforms
British military jackets, as well as blazers, were made casually cool on the McQueen runway. Lapels sat curved, patch pockets were included, and tailoring was still hitting the mark throughout McGirr’s subversions.
Unexpected Corset Details
Rather than extra-tight corsets, McGirr included looser variations of the Victorian-era detail on tops and full-length dresses and other unexpected lace-up details on boots and deconstructed skirts. This level of detail is a telling sign of where trends are heading in the upcoming year
Fringe Handbags
Many of the runways this fashion month have debuted an iteration of the fringe trend, but McQueen’s has been the most intriguing thus far. Long- and short-handle bags in various shapes, from large bucket bags to mini triangular-shape bags, graced the runway. The materials of each bag were also different, but from the same vein, including chain-link metal, leather, and multicolor PVC.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.