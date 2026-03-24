I'm a Minimalist Bored of Jeans, This Is the Trending Alternative I'm Wearing Instead

I'm bored of my jeans, so for spring 2026, I'm turning to the minimalist-approved balloon trousers that elegant dressers can't stop wearing.

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Balloon Trouser Trend Spring 2026
(Image credit: @modedamour, TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images, @monikh)
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After what has felt like a never-ending winter, spring is finally here. And with this, I decided to take a headcount of the staples I already own and which ones I need to invest in for the upcoming warm weather. And I soon came to the observation that I own way too many pairs of jeans and linen trousers. Don’t get me wrong, I’ll never get rid of these versatile basics. However, for spring 2026, I’m also on the hunt for some slightly more elevated trouser styles to wear with my blouses, tank tops and t-shirts. And recently I’ve been noticing a very distinct pant trend that has caught the attention of minimalists and maximalists alike. Enter the balloon trousers.

Balloon Trouser Trend Spring 2026

(Image credit: @monikh)

Now, if you prefer to stick to the polished side of dressing, then I’m well aware that hearing the words “balloon trousers” might initially feel very intimidating. However, rest assured that spring 2026 is focused on romantically soft and billowing fabrics in neutral hues as opposed to the neon wide-leg iterations that dominated the eighties. Celebs and fashion people alike have turned their attention to slightly more subtle takes on the trend that still feel wearable for minimalists like myself.

Karlie Kloss is seen in SoHo on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Most recently, I spotted supermodel Karlie Kloss styling her white ruffle blouse with a pair of navy balloon pants. Finishing off the look with a pair of classic black court heels, a white coat and simple sunglasses, Karlie proved just how effective these breezy trousers are at adding interest to a pared-back spring outfit.

Balloon Trouser Trend Spring 2026

(Image credit: @modedamour)

And don’t just take it from her, I’ve been spotting them on a number of the elegant influencers I follow on Instagram, showing how easily these elevated trousers can slot into the wardrobes of minimalists like myself. I, for one, will be investing in a pair of balloon trousers to wear in place of my jeans and linen trousers for more formal events.

Balloon Trouser Trend Spring 2026

(Image credit: @isabellecoheen)

But if you still need convincing, keep scrolling as below, I’ve rounded up an edit of the best balloon trousers on the market right now, to suit every style and budget.

Shop the Best Balloon Trousers for Spring 2026