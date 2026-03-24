After what has felt like a never-ending winter, spring is finally here. And with this, I decided to take a headcount of the staples I already own and which ones I need to invest in for the upcoming warm weather. And I soon came to the observation that I own way too many pairs of jeans and linen trousers. Don’t get me wrong, I’ll never get rid of these versatile basics. However, for spring 2026, I’m also on the hunt for some slightly more elevated trouser styles to wear with my blouses, tank tops and t-shirts. And recently I’ve been noticing a very distinct pant trend that has caught the attention of minimalists and maximalists alike. Enter the balloon trousers.
Now, if you prefer to stick to the polished side of dressing, then I’m well aware that hearing the words “balloon trousers” might initially feel very intimidating. However, rest assured that spring 2026 is focused on romantically soft and billowing fabrics in neutral hues as opposed to the neon wide-leg iterations that dominated the eighties. Celebs and fashion people alike have turned their attention to slightly more subtle takes on the trend that still feel wearable for minimalists like myself.
Most recently, I spotted supermodel Karlie Kloss styling her white ruffle blouse with a pair of navy balloon pants. Finishing off the look with a pair of classic black court heels, a white coat and simple sunglasses, Karlie proved just how effective these breezy trousers are at adding interest to a pared-back spring outfit.
And don’t just take it from her, I’ve been spotting them on a number of the elegant influencers I follow on Instagram, showing how easily these elevated trousers can slot into the wardrobes of minimalists like myself. I, for one, will be investing in a pair of balloon trousers to wear in place of my jeans and linen trousers for more formal events.
But if you still need convincing, keep scrolling as below, I’ve rounded up an edit of the best balloon trousers on the market right now, to suit every style and budget.
Shop the Best Balloon Trousers for Spring 2026
H&M
Balloon-Leg Modal Trousers
H&M is always ahead of the trends.
TOVE
Estelia Woven Wide-Leg Pants
This deep aubergine hue will pair so well with all of your neutrals.
Reformation
Aven Pant
These also come in white.
Rotate
Striped Balloon Pants
I'd style these with a white blouse and leather flip-flops.
Hush
Taylor Check Balloon Hem Jersey Trousers
This checked pair is an easy way to add interest to your outfits.
COS
Pleated Wool-Blend Balloon-Leg Trousers
You'll reach for this wool-blend iteration no matter the time of year.
Massimo Dutti
Striped Flowing Balloon Pants
Massimo Dutti is so good right now.
Free People
Playa Party Balloon Pants
This navy hue is just as versatile as black or chocolate brown.