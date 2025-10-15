If Simple Elegance Is Your Vibe Right Now, You'll Probably Want to Try These 7 Easy Winter Outfits

Looking for easy winter outfit inspo? Say no more. Below you'll find seven simple, chic outfit formulas that will serve you well all winter long.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02, @abimarvel, @deborabrosa)
Even though we’re only just in autumn, I’m already looking ahead to the winter months and analysing the pieces I’m missing from my wardrobe for it. I find that, when the temperature drops, I get into somewhat of a styling rut and end up leaning on the same outfit formulas time and again simply because they’re comfortable and warm. This isn't necessarily a bad thing—it means my capsule wardrobe works incredibly hard for me—but I always end up wearing some form of knit, jeans and boots combo, rather than trying to create new, more exciting looks from the pieces I already own.

With this in mind, I’ve decided to get one step ahead and compile some failsafe, easy winter outfit ideas that I can rely on during those months that feel fresh and new. Rather than reaching for jeans and a jumper every day, I want more outfit formulas I can depend on that are comfortable yet chic, but also easy enough to throw on without thinking about it too much. Outfits that will look so put-together but require basically no effort at all.

So, what did I land on? Below, I’ve rounded up seven of my new favourite easy winter outfit formulas I’ve found on Instagram that have given me the inspiration I need for the season ahead. Many of these looks can be recreated with pieces I already own; it all comes down to the styling and wearing them in different ways so they feel brand new. Happy dressing!

7 Easy Winter Outfit Ideas to Wear in 2025:

1. Oversized Jumper + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Ballet Flats

Stylish women wearing easy winter outfits

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: While this is one of my failsafe outfit formulas, Brittany’s just feels a bit more considered. Pairing a barrel-leg jean with an oversized knit doesn’t sound like it will work, but it really does. Adding a ballet flat gives it a relaxed finish. Barrel-leg jeans are my current favourite shape that are so flattering on every body type.

2. Knitted Dress + Long Coat + Pointed Heels

Stylish women wearing easy winter outfits

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: A knitted dress is one of my favourite pieces in my autumn winter wardrobe. It’s one of those pieces you can throw on and look so stylish and put-together without much thought having to have gone into your look. Pairing it with a long coat and a pointed heel instantly takes it from day-to-night.

3. Long Black Coat + White T-Shirt + White Jeans

Stylish women wearing easy winter outfits

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: There is just something about a monochrome look that feels so polished and crisp. Debora’s styling is a prime example of how to wear white in winter and by pairing it with black, it contrasts it perfectly and allows it to feel more wearable on colder, greyer days.

4. Scarf Coat + Blue Jeans + Ballet Flats

Stylish women wearing easy winter outfits

(Image credit: @modestmira_)

Style Notes: Following Toteme’s sell-out scarf coat, we’ve seen them every winter since. While they are quite the statement piece, it’s in an understated way that allows them to feel more wearable everyday without looking too much. Adding a simple dark blue jean and ballet flat is a quick and easy chic look.

Stylish women wearing easy winter outfits

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: The oversized fit of the suede blazer allows you to take it from autumn to winter with space to add a chunky knit underneath, or around your waist if you want to take inspo from Lucy. Adding a bright, bold trainer injects instant colour into an otherwise neutral look and gives it a focal point.

6. Maxi Coat + Slim-Leg Jeans + Pointed Boots

Stylish women wearing easy winter outfits

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Pointed boots are one of my favourite things to wear in winter, and I’m always trying to find new ways to wear them during the day, rather than reserving them for a night out. Adding slim-leg jeans and a maxi coat is one of those outfits that can just be thrown on but look so effortlessly stylish.

7. Crew Neck Jumper + Leather Skirt + Knee-High Boots

Stylish women wearing easy winter outfits

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: If there’s one thing I love about a winter wardrobe it’s the amount of texture, and leather is one of my favourites. Pairing a leather midi skirt with a maxi crew neck jumper easily makes it accessible for everyday, and knee-high boots are a no-brainer to keeping your legs warm and look chic at the same time.

