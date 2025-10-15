If Simple Elegance Is Your Vibe Right Now, You'll Probably Want to Try These 7 Easy Winter Outfits

Even though we’re only just in autumn, I’m already looking ahead to the winter months and analysing the pieces I’m missing from my wardrobe for it. I find that, when the temperature drops, I get into somewhat of a styling rut and end up leaning on the same outfit formulas time and again simply because they’re comfortable and warm. This isn't necessarily a bad thing—it means my capsule wardrobe works incredibly hard for me—but I always end up wearing some form of knit, jeans and boots combo, rather than trying to create new, more exciting looks from the pieces I already own.
With this in mind, I’ve decided to get one step ahead and compile some failsafe, easy winter outfit ideas that I can rely on during those months that feel fresh and new. Rather than reaching for jeans and a jumper every day, I want more outfit formulas I can depend on that are comfortable yet chic, but also easy enough to throw on without thinking about it too much. Outfits that will look so put-together but require basically no effort at all.
So, what did I land on? Below, I’ve rounded up seven of my new favourite easy winter outfit formulas I’ve found on Instagram that have given me the inspiration I need for the season ahead. Many of these looks can be recreated with pieces I already own; it all comes down to the styling and wearing them in different ways so they feel brand new. Happy dressing!
Style Notes: While this is one of my failsafe outfit formulas, Brittany’s just feels a bit more considered. Pairing a barrel-leg jean with an oversized knit doesn’t sound like it will work, but it really does. Adding a ballet flat gives it a relaxed finish. Barrel-leg jeans are my current favourite shape that are so flattering on every body type.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Jo Regenerative Wool Oversized Crew
I would like all of Reformation's knitwear offering.
ALAÏA
Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Alaïa are known for their exaggerated silhouettes.
ZARA
Flat Leather Ballerinas
A timeless style.
COS
Slouchy Tote Bag
A slouchy tote is an everyday go-to.
2. Knitted Dress + Long Coat + Pointed Heels
Style Notes: A knitted dress is one of my favourite pieces in my autumn winter wardrobe. It’s one of those pieces you can throw on and look so stylish and put-together without much thought having to have gone into your look. Pairing it with a long coat and a pointed heel instantly takes it from day-to-night.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Long Double-Breasted 100% Wool Coat
This will be a piece you'll reach for for years to come.
& Other Stories
Merino-Wool Turtleneck Maxi Dress
Simple yet so sleek.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
The Maysale is Manolo Blahnik's most iconic shoe.
Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings
We love how Abi has opted for subtle yet statement earrings.
3. Long Black Coat + White T-Shirt + White Jeans
Style Notes: There is just something about a monochrome look that feels so polished and crisp. Debora’s styling is a prime example of how to wear white in winter and by pairing it with black, it contrasts it perfectly and allows it to feel more wearable on colder, greyer days.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Manteco Wool Coat With Belt
Mango is my high-street go-to each year for a new winter coat.
ARKET
Pearl Heavyweight T-Shirt
I get all of my basics from Arket.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
+ Argent Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
I've got the Ayla jeans in blue and get so much wear out of them, I'm eyeing up all of the other colours too.
SOPHIE BUHAI
Small Full Moon Silver, Cord and Onyx Necklace
Cord necklaces are still so on trend.
4. Scarf Coat + Blue Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Following Toteme’s sell-out scarf coat, we’ve seen them every winter since. While they are quite the statement piece, it’s in an understated way that allows them to feel more wearable everyday without looking too much. Adding a simple dark blue jean and ballet flat is a quick and easy chic look.
Shop the Look:
Toteme
Embroidered Scarf Jacket Dark Grey Mélange
Toteme's iconic scarf coat is one of their bestselling styles.
ALIGNE
Mid Rise Rigid Barrel Jeans
Aligne are known for their high quality denim.
LE MONDE BERYL
Stella Single-Strap Leather Ballet Flats
Burgundy and chocolate brown are great alternatives to black in winter to give a softer finish.
Style Notes: The oversized fit of the suede blazer allows you to take it from autumn to winter with space to add a chunky knit underneath, or around your waist if you want to take inspo from Lucy. Adding a bright, bold trainer injects instant colour into an otherwise neutral look and gives it a focal point.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Faux Suede Jacket
Such an affordable price.
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
COS jeans are some of my favourites.
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
A cashmere jumper will stay in your wardrobe for years to come.
ADIDAS
Japan Leather Low-Top Trainers
I didn't need yellow trainers until I saw Lucy Williams wearing them.
6. Maxi Coat + Slim-Leg Jeans + Pointed Boots
Style Notes: Pointed boots are one of my favourite things to wear in winter, and I’m always trying to find new ways to wear them during the day, rather than reserving them for a night out. Adding slim-leg jeans and a maxi coat is one of those outfits that can just be thrown on but look so effortlessly stylish.
Shop the Look:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
I love the exaggerated, structured shoulders of this coat.
Uniqlo
Heattech Extra Warm Cashmere Blend Turtleneck T-Shirt
Uniqlo is one of my go-to brands for affordable basics.
Style Notes: If there’s one thing I love about a winter wardrobe it’s the amount of texture, and leather is one of my favourites. Pairing a leather midi skirt with a maxi crew neck jumper easily makes it accessible for everyday, and knee-high boots are a no-brainer to keeping your legs warm and look chic at the same time.
Shop the Look:
Gap
Black Cashsoft Crew Neck Jumper
Gap is so underrated for their knits.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Elisse Paneled Leather Midi Skirt
So sleek.
Saint Laurent
Francoise 95 Leather Knee-High Boots
Boots are such a worthy investment thanks to their longevity and wearability.
Saint + Sofia
Rylee Cross Body Bag
As well as leather, use shearling to bring texture into your look.