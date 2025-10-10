This Fall Skirt Trend Will Log More Hours of Wear Time Than Your Mini and Maxi Skirts Combined

Hailey Bieber knows what's good, and what's good right now are leather pencil skirts. The model and Rhode founder posted a photo to her Instagram Stories this week wearing one—a light camel-colored version by Calvin Klein—with heeled thong sandals and a viral With Jéan V-neck top that was spotted a day later on Kaia Gerber. She finished off the effortless early-fall look with The Row's Henri bag. Even better, she wore the same skirt a month earlier to a speaking engagement for Rhode, that time with a simple white tee and Saint Laurent slingbacks. Versatile much?
What makes leather pencil skirts so perfect for fall is how sophisticated the shape is, while the material provides an edginess that balances everything out. Go simple with your top and shoes to let the skirt do all the work, pairing it with a shrunken cashmere sweater and boots for a full-on fall day or a lighter-weight T-shirt and kitten heels when it's warmer out. A matching blazer is never a bad idea, either—try to add in a few other textures to avoid a leather overload.
Leather pencil skirts are catching on beyond Bieber, too. During Milan and Paris Fashion Week, guests ranging from Carine Roitfeld to Jodie Comer donned them for shows, with Prada, Givenchy, and Hermès all producing wearable styles for the fall 2025 season. Fashion girls across both cities have been wearing them since last winter, paired with sheer tights and cropped jackets, proving their year-round appeal.
Mini and maxi skirts, be on high alert. Leather pencil skirts are dominating right now, and with so many chic styles on the market, I can't imagine the hype will slow down anytime soon. Keep scrolling for styling inspiration and skirts to shop.
